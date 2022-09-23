14 Beautiful, Top-rated Amazon Dresses That Are Perfect for Fall Travel — and Under $50

As summer fades into our memory, it’s time to shift our focus to fun autumn plans of pumpkin patch visits, picking apples, Oktoberfest, and road trips to spy on fall foliage. We plan to fully embrace all the season has to offer at home and afar, and trip-planning might involve investing in some new fall outfits. Everyone knows the effortless appeal of dresses and how they make packing for vacation a breeze. The good news is that Amazon has a large selection of top-rated styles under $50 for you to add to your wardrobe just in time for crisp weather.

What makes shopping at Amazon so great is the variety it offers. From tiered midis to trendy boho options to form-fitting sweater dresses, there is a style to suit all preferences and budgets. They also have plenty of dresses that are effortless and travel-ready — meaning they pack well with minimal wrinkles, take up very little space in your suitcase, and can be dressed up and down so you’ll always look polished whether sightseeing or taking in the nightlife.

When making your selection, look for dresses with thicker fabrics and longer sleeves or lengths to keep you comfortable for chillier temperatures. Summer dresses are more flowy, lightweight, and brightly printed; for fall, opt for styles in autumnal colors like oranges, deep reds, and dark greens. These will mix well with your oversized blazers, trendy shackets, and coats you may choose to layer on top.

But, if you’re traveling somewhere a bit warmer this month or the next to escape cold weather, we’ve also got you covered with a couple of breathable options in fall-friendly colorways and patterns so you’ll still look the part. Keep scrolling for 14 Amazon dresses under $50 that are perfect for traveling.

Anrabess Long-Sleeve Ribbed Sweater Dress

This Amazon dress checks all of the boxes: long sleeves to keep you warm, a flattering body-con fit and ribbed texture, an on-trend midi length, and comes in so many pretty colors perfect for autumn weather and trips. The affordable price tag just got even better thanks to an on-site coupon that gives you an additional 30 percent off, bringing the dress down to under $30.

One shopper called it the “perfect fall dress,” and went on to say, “It fits true to size and hugs your body in all the right places.” They also appreciated all the ways you could style it: “Perfect with tall boots or booties... add a scarf and a hat to change the look. I highly recommend this dress!”

To buy: amazon.com, $29 with on-site coupon (originally $50)

Pretty Garden Casual Boho Dress

Fall in love with the chic look of this boho dress, which has more than 4,000 five-star reviews at Amazon. Not only is this cute and comfortable, but it doesn't wrinkle and "washes like a dream" — qualities that make this very travel-friendly. The look is seasonless, but for fall, try pairing it with booties and a denim jacket. Shop it in 15 colors and patterns and in sizes small to XL.

Tons of reviewers complimented the dress on being the “perfect transition piece from summer to fall” with just the addition of a jean jacket or pair of booties. It’s also been hailed as being “very flattering” and comfortable, with many saying they are considering purchasing more colors.

To buy: amazon.com, $41 (originally $49)

Doubcq Flowy Pleated Dress With Pockets

For a wearable travel dress that will easily stash in your suitcase, go with this pick from Doubcq. It has long sleeves for extra warmth on cool days or evenings and pockets that can hold your phone and lip balm, which are quite possibly the best feature. The good news is that this dress looks just as good worn over tights or stockings as it does without, so you can easily pair it with flats or boots.

One customer pointed out that this dress “fits perfect[ly] and [is] very comfortable,” which is leading them to buy it in more colorways. They added, “Great dress for traveling, no wrinkling.”

To buy: amazon.com, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

FancyInn Tunic Ruffle Swing Babydoll Dress

This boho, swing-style dress features long, billowy sleeves, a flattering v-neck, and tiered skirt that’s short in length, which pairs well with boots or over leggings if you find yourself in a colder climate or chilly museum. Shop it in tons of colorways, although we think this autumnal yellow hue is quite appropriate for the season.

It has more than 7,000 five-star ratings, with many highlighting how great it is for trips. “I had to travel and wore it for 12-plus hours while on a road trip,” one shopper shared. “This dress is perfect for a long day.” They also complimented it on being “cute and comfy” and easy to dress up or down.

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $40)

Fixmatti Women's Elegant V Neck Wrap Knit Dress

Amazon’s choice for “off-the-shoulder sweater dress,” this is the ultimate fall uniform. The belted wrap dress is equal parts cozy and sexy with its wide v-neckline, drapey sleeves, bow that cuts high at the waist to give the appearance of the wearer being longer and taller, fabric that hugs your body in all the right places, and a flattering midi length. Choose from 19 fall-perfect shades and wear it all day from brunch to dinner.

Reviewers said it “fits like a glove.” And because it’s “a heavier knit,” it is “best worn in the fall and winter months, but [it’s still] super versatile,” according to others.

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $53)

Pretty Garden Boho Print Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress

A longer, flowy design with trendy blouson sleeves feels on-point for fall. The subtle print, tiered skirt, and high-waisted bow belt ensures the dress is even more refined and polished, making it an excellent piece for work, travel, fun outings, and more.

One buyer called it ​”beautiful, flattering, [and] comfortable,” and noted that they’ve “received so many compliments” while wearing it. And if you’re wondering if it’ll be a wrinkled mess once you reach your destination, they assured that it “ travels exceptionally well.”

To buy: amazon.com, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $46)

Amoretu Tunic Dress

With more than 30,000 five-star ratings, there’s no doubt that this cute v-neck swing dress is a winner. The breezy, comfortable fabric and versatile silhouette boost this as a must-have item for your fall vacation. With long-sleeve and short-sleeve options, and 44 color choices, there certainly is a dress to suit your style.

“Roomy and comfortable without looking frumpy,” exclaimed a customer. They continued that the dress was perfect for a trip to Portugal, “[I] could wear [it with] sneakers or boots or sandals — so great for travel!”

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $45)

Zesica Tiered Midi Dress

This flutter-sleeve midi dress hits that perfect sweet spot between your ankles and knees, offering just the right amount of coverage on fall days. The stretchy shirred bodice moves with you and makes it easy to take on and off, while the a-line silhouette falls away from your body for a flowy effect. Just top it off with a denim jacket and your favorite booties or sneakers and you’re ready for a day of walking in a new city.

A wanderlust shopper dubbed it the “perfect dress for travel,” while another called it a “closet staple,” going on to say that they plan to “pair it with a chopped jean jacket in the fall” and to buy more colors since it’s such a “must-have.”

To buy: amazon.com, $42 with on-site coupon (originally $52)

Amazon Essentials Midi A-Line Dress

The polished look of this dress is excellent for work, vacation, and beyond. The midi length and a-line fit with elastic waist makes it a comfy style you can wear with sneakers, flats, or boots, while the half sleeves don’t look awkward with a blazer or sweater coat on top to add more warmth. We like the black and animal print versions particularly for fall.

Customers have found that it’s “perfect for transitioning from summer to fall weather or winter to spring weather.” In fact, one person said that just by “adding a cardigan or jacket takes it right into fall.” They also noted that it doesn’t wrinkle easily, so packing for trips should be a no-brainer.

To buy: amazon.com, $31

Anrabess Turtleneck Lantern-Sleeve Dress

An on-site coupon allows you to score this comfy and oversized sweater dress at a whopping 40 percent discount. The cozy turtleneck will keep you toasty on chilly days, while the lantern sleeves and mini length boost style and sexiness. Pair it with your favorite sneakers for a day of sightseeing and then swap into a pair of over-the-knee boots for dinner. Talk about versatility!

Shoppers are obsessed with this slouchy sweater dress, with one raving, “The fit is incredible, it’s very soft and it’s just *chef’s kiss* perfect!” They added, “If you’re looking for a cute sweater dress to keep you cozy in the fall and winter months, this is the dress for you!” And despite the affordable price tag, the reviewer shared that “this is one of the best-quality clothing items I’ve received from Amazon thus far!”

To buy: amazon.com, $36 with on-site coupon (originally $57)

Manydresa Swing Dress

An ultra-feminine design with flounce sleeves, a pleated waist, and a v-neckline, this dress is cute for any fall adventure — just add boots, a denim jacket, and wide-brim hat. What makes this sweet dress ideal for trips is that the flowy chiffon fabric is wrinkle-free.

“I rolled it up in my suitcase and was able to wear it without ironing,” one buyer shared. They loved it so much, they brought another — and at the under-$30 price, you will too.

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $34)

Pretty Garden Bodycon Belted Dress

Thousands of Amazon shoppers love this belted dress. With a form-fitting silhouette (that still has plenty of stretch thanks to a cotton-spandex blend) and a boat neck that shows off your collarbone, this dress is sexy yet comfortable. Choose from 23 different colors and sizes ranging from small to XL.

Many customers loved this style, especially for trips. One called it the “perfect travel dress,” while another stated that it’s cute, comfortable, soft, and stretchy making it “great for travel.”

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $44)

Simier Fariry Casual Dress with Pockets

This one-and-done dress looks like you paired your favorite long-sleeve shirt and knee-length skirt together — effortless and classic. The elastic waistband keeps the look easy, while deep pockets keep it super functional. The versatile design means you can dress this up for dinner with heels and a statement belt or keep it casual with sneakers and a fedora for errands.

Reviewers said that it’s the “perfect dress for travel,” with one noting that “it doesn’t wrinkle and looks adorable with my white sneakers.” Another added that “it travels well in a suitcase and is ready to go” upon arrival at your destination.

To buy: amazon.com, from $27

The Drop Women's Gabriela High-Cut Neck Maxi Sweater Dress

What’s not to love about this elegant sweater tank dress with its high-cut neck, side slit, and pencil-straight silhouette? The sleeveless design keeps you comfy on unusually warm fall days, while the medium-weight fabric is cozy enough for crispy autumn afternoons — just pair it with a bomber jacket and your favorite sneakers. And luckily, it hits just under the $50 mark.

One traveler reported that it “was easy to pack” and had “no wrinkles,” while a shopper who called it “elegant, simple, [and] timeless” wrote that it can be dressed up or down, making it “great for travel.”

To buy: amazon.com, $50

