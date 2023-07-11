If you think that a Scandinavian hotel is going to be spare by nature, with stark white walls and unfinished wood, think again. Splendor, it turns out, pays no attention to borders, and this year’s list of readers’ favorite hotels in Scandinavia is proof that the region’s style is neither monolithic nor minimalist. At the Grand Hôtel in Stockholm, for example, which was voted No. 4 this year, you’ll find plush fabrics and wallpaper in florals and stripes. And No. 2 Hotel d’Angleterre in Copenhagen is all neoclassical elegance, with not an egg-shaped chair in sight. Here are five favorite hotels you need to know about.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.



Courtesy of Hotel d'Angleterre

What Readers Loved

Scandinavia’s greatest hotels reach back through the centuries and often play a starring role in the world of arts and letters. The spectacular Hotel Kämp (No. 3), a 130-year-old property in Helsinki, was a gathering point for Finland’s Golden Age writers and musicians. These days, readers are appreciating the hotel’s “great location” and “wonderful service.” Over in Stockholm, the Grand Hôtel (No. 4) has been welcoming guests since 1874 and hosted the first Nobel Prize banquet in 1901. Now it draws epicureans with two restaurants from Swedish chef Mathias Dhalgren, one of which (Matbaren) is recognized with Michelin’s Bib Gourmand designation. Meanwhile, the stately d’Angleterre (No. 2) appeared in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1966 film Torn Curtain and now serves as the home base for readers eager to make the most of Copenhagen’s dining scene and neighborhoods like Nyhavn, which is just a few blocks away.

The Winner

Coco Hotel: Copenhagen, Denmark

Courtesy of Coco Hotel

Located in the center of the lively Vesterbro neighborhood, this 88-key boutique property epitomizes what so many people like about Copenhagen. Interiors feature bright, cheerful pops of color. The vibe is youthful — there’s a dedicated ping-pong space on the 5th floor — but not overly hip. There’s an all-day café with an outdoor courtyard, and an atmospheric wine bar. Best of all, there’s light and air, and an all-around feeling of well-being that makes our readers want to return. “Great hotel at a very nice location,” remarked one voter.

T+L Reader Coco Hotel has amazing staff, a great café, is reasonably priced (in a top location), and sits a short distance from the train station. — T+L Reader

The Full List

1. Coco Hotel: Copenhagen, Denmark

Reader Score: 93.45

2. Hotel d’Angleterre: Copenhagen, Denmark

Reader Score: 92.50

3. Hotel Kämp: Helsinki, Finland

Reader Score: 89.87

4. Grand Hôtel: Stockholm, Sweden

Reader Score: 88.00

5. The Reykjavik Edition: Iceland

Reader Score: 87.29