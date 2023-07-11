With its Spanish-moss-draped oak trees, perfectly planned squares, quintessentially Southern food scene, charming downtown, and lively riverfront district, Savannah, Georgia is one of the South’s most beloved destinations. The “Hostess City of the South” is well known for its friendly residents, and the famous Southern hospitality visitors experience throughout the city extends to its hotels. For the second year, here are readers' favorite hotels in Savannah, so you can plan your next trip to the Peach State.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

Savannah’s top hotels range from intimate bed-and-breakfasts set in historic homes to large luxury properties from top hotel brands. This year, readers named four Marriott Bonvoy properties to the list. And whether they choose a charming inn or full-service hotel, the reviews made it clear our readers are all about one thing: location. They loved the Alida Hotel Savannah, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel (No. 2)’s convenient setting, within walking distance of the Savannah riverfront, while the Mansion on Forsyth Park (No. 5) was praised for its spot outside the city’s hustle and bustle on picturesque Forsyth Park.

Here are the hotels T+L readers voted as their favorite in Savannah, starting with 2023’s top property.

The Winner

Perry Lane Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel

Located in the heart of Savannah’s Historic District, Perry Lane Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel offers 167 guest rooms — including 12 suites — with a fresh, contemporary take on classic Southern style. There are also three food and drink venues, including all-day restaurant The Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market and stylish rooftop bar Peregrin, which serves up tasty cocktails with a view of the city. A curated art collection inspired by the hotel’s fictional muse, Adelaide Harcourt, expands from public spaces into the guest rooms, highlighting work from young local artists.

1. Perry Lane Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel

Reader Score: 93.85

2. The Alida, Savannah, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel

Reader Score: 93.00

3. JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District

Reader Score: 91.25

4. Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront

Reader Score: 87.54

5. Mansion on Forsyth Park

Reader Score: 87.31

