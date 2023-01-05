The 15 Best Sarongs of 2023

In its most basic form, a sarong is a one-size-fits-all, gender-neutral fabric that can be worn more than 10 different ways, depending on how you twist and tie it. Whether you’re shopping for a tropical vacation or a versatile travel staple, a sarong might provide your ideal cover. Our top pick is the Good American Leg Daze Sarong , which comes in two sizes to fit every body type.

This article of clothing shows up under many different names throughout Asia, Africa, India, and the Middle East. While it’s known as a sarong in Indonesia, you may hear this piece referred to as a “pareo” in Tahiti, Fiji, and Samoan cultures. For this guide, we’ll use the terms pareo and sarong interchangeably, since those are the words most frequently adopted by Western fashion brands.

Although “sarong” is often synonymous with “swimsuit coverup,” this multitasking garment goes well beyond beachwear. Traditionally worn in Southeast Asia, a sarong is a piece of rectangular fabric that can be styled as a skirt, a halter dress, a scarf, and more. In a pinch, you could even use it as a blanket or towel. Because of its extreme versatility, the sarong deserves a spot in your carry-on.

Best Overall Good American Leg Daze Sarong Good American View On Amazon View On Goodamerican.com Why We Love It: This short sarong comes in two sizes and adjusts to fit a wide range of hips. What to Consider: It isn’t as versatile as traditional styles. Available in five shades and a leopard print, Good American’s mini sarong sits at the waist or hips and ties at the side to reveal a little bit of leg. We love that the oversized fit of the Leg Daze Sarong works on a variety of heights and body types. Though it could be worn with any swimsuit, Good American also sells one- and two-pieces in coordinating prints and colors for a full matching effect. Price at time of publish: $49 Sizes: XS to XL, 2XL to 5XL | Materials: 100 percent polyester | Dimensions: Not listed

Best Budget Lands’ End Women's Printed Wrap Pareo Cover Up Landsâ End View On Landsend.com Why We Love It: This versatile pareo can be styled as a skirt, halter, scarf, and more. What to Consider: The one-size dimensions may not suit all body types. This playful palm-frond print begs for a tropical warm-weather vacation. Made from lightweight polyester, Lands’ End’s printed pareo is perfect for anyone wanting medium coverage at the pool or beach, plus you can wear it as a scarf en route to your tropical destination. Price at time of publish: $38 Sizes: One size | Materials: 100 percent polyester | Dimensions: 34 x 63 inches



Best with Matching Swimsuit Summersalt Easy Breezy Voile Sarong Summersalt View On Summersalt.com Why We Love It: You can choose from several matching swimsuit options. What to Consider: This is more of a skirt than a sarong, so you can only wear it one way. For a style that stays put, you can’t do much better than the Summersalt Easy Breezy Voile Sarong. The high-waisted skirt ties and buttons on one side, so you can set it and forget it, and the sustainable viscose material is soft and breathable. Summersalt sells a variety of swimwear in inclusive sizes, so you’ll have several matching swimsuit options. We particularly like the Strawberry Fields in Deep Sea Print, which you can match to a variety of one-pieces and bikinis. Price at time of publish: $75 Sizes: XS to 2X | Materials: 100 percent viscose | Dimensions: 29 inches The 19 Best Swimsuit Brands of 2023

Most Comfortable Montce Swim Sarong Revolve View On Revolve Why We Love It: This lightweight pareo is short and sophisticated. What to Consider: It multitasks as a scarf and a skirt but is too small to tie as a dress. This fun bright yellow sarong is perfect to spice up your beach look. The fun and flirty garment is extremely sexy and ties to create a flattering mini-length skirt. Even better, this pareo could easily transition to be worn as a scarf to give your evening outfit a pop of color. Price at time of publish: $58 Sizes: XS to L | Materials: 90 percent nylon, 10 percent spandex | Dimensions: 42 x 20 inches

Best Fringe PQ Monique Sarong Revolve View On Revolve Why We Love It: The cutout details make it eye-catching and cool. What to Consider: The maxi length could be a trip hazard for short people. Fans of fringe will gravitate toward this sophisticated peekaboo sarong from PQ Swim, made from a comfy knit with fringe trim. Designed to wrap around the waist and tie at the hip, this sarong would pair well with a bikini during the day and a bodysuit at night. Price at time of publish: $94 Size: One size | Materials: 98 percent polyamide, 2 percent elastane | Dimensions: Approx. 50 x 46 inches

Best Pattern FARM RIO Toucans Ombré Graphic Metallic Swim Cover-Up Skirt Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue Why We Love It: This geometric print is playful and unexpected. What to Consider: The larger-format sarong might feel like too much fabric. FARM RIO is known for its colorful prints, and this geometric toucan pattern with metallic accents is no exception – we’re obsessed with the color palette and prominent tassels. With the versatility of a traditional sarong, this large piece of fabric can be tied across the hips as a skirt or around the neck as a dress, though some people might find the large size unwieldy. Price at time of publish: $100 Sizes: One size fits women's 0-12 | Materials: 99 percent cotton, 1 percent metallic fibers | Dimensions: Not listed

Best Short Wild Fable Women's Mesh Sarong Swimsuit Cover Up Skirt Target View On Target Why We Love It: This stretchy sheer sarong offers just enough coverage. What to Consider: This fabric isn’t the coziest. Available in six shades, including a vibrant neon green, the Wild Fable Mesh Sarong is perfect for someone who wants to show a lot of skin. The crinkled edge adds a Y2K-style touch to this simple design, while the side-tie feature creates an asymmetrical effect. Price at time of publish: $15 Sizes: XXXS/XS to 3X | Materials: 95 percent polyester, 5 percent spandex | Dimensions: Not listed

Best Luxe Toteme Striped Monogram Cotton Silk Sarong Moda Operandi View On Modaoperandi.com Why We Love It: The cotton-silk blend is more wearable and breathable than polyester. What to Consider: This sarong is dry-clean only. Evoking block-printed textiles, this Scandinavian design will appeal to people who prefer their prints more minimalist than tropical. This rectangular sarong can be worn as a scarf or a knee-length skirt, and because it’s woven from a cotton-silk blend, you’ll find it less oppressive than a polyester wrap. Price at time of publish: $320 Size: One size | Materials: 80 percent cotton, 20 percent silk | Dimensions: Not listed



Best for Men LA LEELA Men's Swim Trunk Holiday Sarong Pareo Wrap Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The gender-neutral design is long enough for taller men. What to Consider: Make sure to launder cold and with like colors on first wash. Although sarongs and pareos are inherently genderless, the La Leela Men’s Pareo is designed specifically with men’s dimensions in mind. Available in two muted vacation-y designs featuring palm trees and other embroideries, this sarong is made from soft, non-sheer rayon and can be worn on top of or instead of swim trunks. Price at time of publish: $17 Size: One size | Materials: Rayon | Dimensions: 72 x 42 inches

Best Linen Vitamin A Swim Sirena Sarong Vitamin A Swim View On Vitaminaswim.com Why We Love It: The linen-cotton blend ensures this sarong feels great against your skin. What to Consider: The classic silhouette only comes in solid colors. For those who love linen, this Vitamin A sarong will feel both luxurious and classic; even the tassels are subtle and chic. Available in black, hot pink, saffron, and slate, each color corresponds to a matching Vitamin A swimsuit for a monochrome effect. Price at time of publish: $60 Size: One size | Materials: 80 percent linen, 20 percent organic cotton | Dimensions: Not listed The Best Beach Day Essentials Under $300, According to T+L Editors

Best Modern Solid and Striped The Mini Wrap Pareo Solid and Striped View On Solidandstriped.com Why We Love It: The cotton eyelet provides the slightest peekaboo. What to Consider: This miniskirt style doesn’t provide a lot of coverage. If you’re usually a black t-shirt and jeans type of dresser, then this Solid and Striped Mini Pareo will suit your minimalist style. Also available in white, the see-through solid fabric makes it easy to pair with just about any color bathing suit. Price at time of publish: $88 Sizes: XS/S and M/L | Materials: 100 percent cotton | Dimensions: Not listed

Best for Tall People ASOS DESIGN Tall Double Split Beach Sarong Skirt ASOS View On Asos Why We Love It: This extra-long sarong provides maxi coverage. What to Consider: With a fixed waistband, this garment is more of a skirt than a sarong. Women who wear tall-length pants might find the size of other sarongs in this roundup lacking. Ensure a full maxi effect with this ASOS Tall Beach Sarong Skirt, which goes all the way to the ground but features two high slits to keep you cool. Price at time of publish: $40 Sizes: 0 to 10 | Materials: 100 percent viscose | Dimensions: Not listed

Best Crochet Camila Coehlo São Paulo Skirt Revolve View On Revolve Why We Love It: This neutral-toned mini sarong has a sweet, barely there quality. What to Consider: The crochet design makes this a less versatile piece. The Camila Coehlo Sao Paulo Skirt is more of an accessory than a piece of clothing, but we love the delicate effect of the crochet. Available in taupe or white cotton, this beach or pool coverup piece will suit people who prefer an earthy palette. Price at time of publish: $115 Sizes: XS to L | Materials: 100 percent cotton | Dimensions: Not listed

Best Tassels Melissa Odabash Tassel Cover Up Pareo Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Why We Love It: Cute tassels give this classic style a bit of whimsy. What to Consider: Be aware of the one-size-fits-all sizing. Made from a soft and breezy cotton-silk blend, the Melissa Odabash Pareo offers a classic sarong silhouette with tassel accents for a sophisticated look. This gauzy piece comes in four solid colors, making it a great option for people who want their sarong to serve multiple purposes in their travel wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $117 Sizes: One size fits all | Materials: 70 percent cotton, 30 percent silk | Dimensions: 72 x 38 inches