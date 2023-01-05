Best Products The 15 Best Sarongs of 2023 The Good American Leg Daze Sarong is a must-have for warm-weather vacations. By Nancy Einhart Nancy Einhart Instagram Twitter I am a lifestyle editor, writer, and content strategist. I spent more than 13 years running the editorial team at POPSUGAR as the Executive Editor, and I now specialize in creating and perfecting lifestyle content for media outlets and brands. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on January 5, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Tips for Buying FAQ Why Trust T+L In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. T&L / Alli Waataja Although “sarong” is often synonymous with “swimsuit coverup,” this multitasking garment goes well beyond beachwear. Traditionally worn in Southeast Asia, a sarong is a piece of rectangular fabric that can be styled as a skirt, a halter dress, a scarf, and more. In a pinch, you could even use it as a blanket or towel. Because of its extreme versatility, the sarong deserves a spot in your carry-on. This article of clothing shows up under many different names throughout Asia, Africa, India, and the Middle East. While it’s known as a sarong in Indonesia, you may hear this piece referred to as a “pareo” in Tahiti, Fiji, and Samoan cultures. For this guide, we’ll use the terms pareo and sarong interchangeably, since those are the words most frequently adopted by Western fashion brands. In its most basic form, a sarong is a one-size-fits-all, gender-neutral fabric that can be worn more than 10 different ways, depending on how you twist and tie it. Whether you’re shopping for a tropical vacation or a versatile travel staple, a sarong might provide your ideal cover. Our top pick is the Good American Leg Daze Sarong, which comes in two sizes to fit every body type. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Good American Leg Daze Sarong at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Lands’ End Women's Printed Wrap Pareo Cover Up at Landsend.com Jump to Review Best with Matching Swimsuit: Summersalt Easy Breezy Voile Sarong at Summersalt.com Jump to Review Most Comfortable: Montce Swim Sarong at Revolve Jump to Review Best Fringe: PQ Monique Sarong at Revolve Jump to Review Best Pattern: FARM RIO Toucans Ombré Graphic Metallic Swim Cover-Up Skirt at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Short: Wild Fable Women's Mesh Sarong Swimsuit Cover Up Skirt at Target Jump to Review Best Luxe: Toteme Striped Monogram Cotton Silk Sarong at Modaoperandi.com Jump to Review Best for Men: LA LEELA Men's Swim Trunk Holiday Sarong Pareo Wrap at Amazon Jump to Review Best Linen: Vitamin A Swim Sirena Sarong at Vitaminaswim.com Jump to Review Best Overall Good American Leg Daze Sarong Good American View On Amazon View On Goodamerican.com Why We Love It: This short sarong comes in two sizes and adjusts to fit a wide range of hips.What to Consider: It isn’t as versatile as traditional styles. Available in five shades and a leopard print, Good American’s mini sarong sits at the waist or hips and ties at the side to reveal a little bit of leg. We love that the oversized fit of the Leg Daze Sarong works on a variety of heights and body types. Though it could be worn with any swimsuit, Good American also sells one- and two-pieces in coordinating prints and colors for a full matching effect. Price at time of publish: $49 Sizes: XS to XL, 2XL to 5XL | Materials: 100 percent polyester | Dimensions: Not listed Best Budget Lands’ End Women's Printed Wrap Pareo Cover Up Landsâ End View On Landsend.com Why We Love It: This versatile pareo can be styled as a skirt, halter, scarf, and more. What to Consider: The one-size dimensions may not suit all body types. This playful palm-frond print begs for a tropical warm-weather vacation. Made from lightweight polyester, Lands’ End’s printed pareo is perfect for anyone wanting medium coverage at the pool or beach, plus you can wear it as a scarf en route to your tropical destination. Price at time of publish: $38 Sizes: One size | Materials: 100 percent polyester | Dimensions: 34 x 63 inches Best with Matching Swimsuit Summersalt Easy Breezy Voile Sarong Summersalt View On Summersalt.com Why We Love It: You can choose from several matching swimsuit options.What to Consider: This is more of a skirt than a sarong, so you can only wear it one way. For a style that stays put, you can’t do much better than the Summersalt Easy Breezy Voile Sarong. The high-waisted skirt ties and buttons on one side, so you can set it and forget it, and the sustainable viscose material is soft and breathable. Summersalt sells a variety of swimwear in inclusive sizes, so you’ll have several matching swimsuit options. We particularly like the Strawberry Fields in Deep Sea Print, which you can match to a variety of one-pieces and bikinis. Price at time of publish: $75 Sizes: XS to 2X | Materials: 100 percent viscose | Dimensions: 29 inches The 19 Best Swimsuit Brands of 2023 Most Comfortable Montce Swim Sarong Revolve View On Revolve Why We Love It: This lightweight pareo is short and sophisticated.What to Consider: It multitasks as a scarf and a skirt but is too small to tie as a dress. This fun bright yellow sarong is perfect to spice up your beach look. The fun and flirty garment is extremely sexy and ties to create a flattering mini-length skirt. Even better, this pareo could easily transition to be worn as a scarf to give your evening outfit a pop of color. Price at time of publish: $58 Sizes: XS to L | Materials: 90 percent nylon, 10 percent spandex | Dimensions: 42 x 20 inches Best Fringe PQ Monique Sarong Revolve View On Revolve Why We Love It: The cutout details make it eye-catching and cool. What to Consider: The maxi length could be a trip hazard for short people. Fans of fringe will gravitate toward this sophisticated peekaboo sarong from PQ Swim, made from a comfy knit with fringe trim. Designed to wrap around the waist and tie at the hip, this sarong would pair well with a bikini during the day and a bodysuit at night. Price at time of publish: $94 Size: One size | Materials: 98 percent polyamide, 2 percent elastane | Dimensions: Approx. 50 x 46 inches Best Pattern FARM RIO Toucans Ombré Graphic Metallic Swim Cover-Up Skirt Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue Why We Love It: This geometric print is playful and unexpected. What to Consider: The larger-format sarong might feel like too much fabric. FARM RIO is known for its colorful prints, and this geometric toucan pattern with metallic accents is no exception – we’re obsessed with the color palette and prominent tassels. With the versatility of a traditional sarong, this large piece of fabric can be tied across the hips as a skirt or around the neck as a dress, though some people might find the large size unwieldy. Price at time of publish: $100 Sizes: One size fits women's 0-12 | Materials: 99 percent cotton, 1 percent metallic fibers | Dimensions: Not listed Best Short Wild Fable Women's Mesh Sarong Swimsuit Cover Up Skirt Target View On Target Why We Love It: This stretchy sheer sarong offers just enough coverage.What to Consider: This fabric isn’t the coziest. Available in six shades, including a vibrant neon green, the Wild Fable Mesh Sarong is perfect for someone who wants to show a lot of skin. The crinkled edge adds a Y2K-style touch to this simple design, while the side-tie feature creates an asymmetrical effect. Price at time of publish: $15 Sizes: XXXS/XS to 3X | Materials: 95 percent polyester, 5 percent spandex | Dimensions: Not listed Best Luxe Toteme Striped Monogram Cotton Silk Sarong Moda Operandi View On Modaoperandi.com Why We Love It: The cotton-silk blend is more wearable and breathable than polyester. What to Consider: This sarong is dry-clean only. Evoking block-printed textiles, this Scandinavian design will appeal to people who prefer their prints more minimalist than tropical. This rectangular sarong can be worn as a scarf or a knee-length skirt, and because it’s woven from a cotton-silk blend, you’ll find it less oppressive than a polyester wrap. Price at time of publish: $320 Size: One size | Materials: 80 percent cotton, 20 percent silk | Dimensions: Not listed Best for Men LA LEELA Men's Swim Trunk Holiday Sarong Pareo Wrap Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The gender-neutral design is long enough for taller men. What to Consider: Make sure to launder cold and with like colors on first wash. Although sarongs and pareos are inherently genderless, the La Leela Men’s Pareo is designed specifically with men’s dimensions in mind. Available in two muted vacation-y designs featuring palm trees and other embroideries, this sarong is made from soft, non-sheer rayon and can be worn on top of or instead of swim trunks. Price at time of publish: $17 Size: One size | Materials: Rayon | Dimensions: 72 x 42 inches Best Linen Vitamin A Swim Sirena Sarong Vitamin A Swim View On Vitaminaswim.com Why We Love It: The linen-cotton blend ensures this sarong feels great against your skin.What to Consider: The classic silhouette only comes in solid colors. For those who love linen, this Vitamin A sarong will feel both luxurious and classic; even the tassels are subtle and chic. Available in black, hot pink, saffron, and slate, each color corresponds to a matching Vitamin A swimsuit for a monochrome effect. Price at time of publish: $60 Size: One size | Materials: 80 percent linen, 20 percent organic cotton | Dimensions: Not listed The Best Beach Day Essentials Under $300, According to T+L Editors Best Modern Solid and Striped The Mini Wrap Pareo Solid and Striped View On Solidandstriped.com Why We Love It: The cotton eyelet provides the slightest peekaboo.What to Consider: This miniskirt style doesn’t provide a lot of coverage. If you’re usually a black t-shirt and jeans type of dresser, then this Solid and Striped Mini Pareo will suit your minimalist style. Also available in white, the see-through solid fabric makes it easy to pair with just about any color bathing suit. Price at time of publish: $88 Sizes: XS/S and M/L | Materials: 100 percent cotton | Dimensions: Not listed Best for Tall People ASOS DESIGN Tall Double Split Beach Sarong Skirt ASOS View On Asos Why We Love It: This extra-long sarong provides maxi coverage.What to Consider: With a fixed waistband, this garment is more of a skirt than a sarong. Women who wear tall-length pants might find the size of other sarongs in this roundup lacking. Ensure a full maxi effect with this ASOS Tall Beach Sarong Skirt, which goes all the way to the ground but features two high slits to keep you cool. Price at time of publish: $40 Sizes: 0 to 10 | Materials: 100 percent viscose | Dimensions: Not listed Best Crochet Camila Coehlo São Paulo Skirt Revolve View On Revolve Why We Love It: This neutral-toned mini sarong has a sweet, barely there quality.What to Consider: The crochet design makes this a less versatile piece. The Camila Coehlo Sao Paulo Skirt is more of an accessory than a piece of clothing, but we love the delicate effect of the crochet. Available in taupe or white cotton, this beach or pool coverup piece will suit people who prefer an earthy palette. Price at time of publish: $115 Sizes: XS to L | Materials: 100 percent cotton | Dimensions: Not listed Best Tassels Melissa Odabash Tassel Cover Up Pareo Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Why We Love It: Cute tassels give this classic style a bit of whimsy.What to Consider: Be aware of the one-size-fits-all sizing. Made from a soft and breezy cotton-silk blend, the Melissa Odabash Pareo offers a classic sarong silhouette with tassel accents for a sophisticated look. This gauzy piece comes in four solid colors, making it a great option for people who want their sarong to serve multiple purposes in their travel wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $117 Sizes: One size fits all | Materials: 70 percent cotton, 30 percent silk | Dimensions: 72 x 38 inches Best Matching Set ASOS Design Crinkle Beach Set ASOS View On Asos Why We Love It: Paired with a matching crop top, this high-slit skirt makes an effortless outfit.What to Consider: Note that the top and skirt are sold separately. When the pool isn’t the only destination on your itinerary, consider packing this sage-green, sarong-style skirt and matching one-shoulder crop-top from ASOS. The crinkle fabric makes it forgiving to pack, and the coordinating set creates a polished ensemble on or off the beach. Price at time of publish: $37 (skirt) and $32 (top) Sizes: 0 to 12 | Materials: 100 percent cotton | Dimensions: Not listed Tips for Buying Sarongs Check the dimensions A sarong or pareo is traditionally a rectangular piece of fabric — like a large scarf — that can be tied to create many different styles. However, some retailers will use the word “sarong” or “pareo” to describe something that can only be worn at the hips. Make sure to check the dimensions before you buy to ensure you’re getting the shape and style you want. Choose your preferred coverage Since most people wear sarongs as a swimsuit coverup, be sure to think about how much you like to be covered when you’re at the beach or pool. If you’re on the modest side, opt for a larger, rectangular sarong, which provides more length and coverage options. If you’re looking to show more skin, opt for a mini skirt-style pareo that’s sheer or crocheted. Frequently Asked Questions What makes a good sarong? A good sarong is easy to tie and stays on without much fuss. The fabric should be thin enough that you can tie it in multiple knots, and you’ll want a material that’s fairly lightweight for comfort, packing, and drying. Personally, I prefer traditional rectangular sarongs, because they are more versatile than the skirt styles and can multitask in my wardrobe. Do you wear anything under a sarong? This depends on the style of sarong and your personal comfort level. Some sarongs, like the mini skirt styles and sheer or crochet options, are designed to be worn with a swimsuit or bodysuit. However, larger, more blanket-like sarongs can be worn without anything underneath, just as you’d wear a towel or a bathrobe after a shower. What is the best size sarong? Traditional (i.e., rectangular) sarongs are usually one size fits all; they are sold much like scarves or blankets. For most bodies, a one-size-fits-all rectangular sarong should provide enough coverage, though make sure to check the dimensions. Skirt-style sarongs, on the other hand, come in a variety of sizes. When buying a skirt-style sarong, go with your usual size in dresses or bottoms. 