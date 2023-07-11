Travel + Leisure Readers’ 10 Favorite Safari Lodges in Africa of 2023

Majestic wildlife, impeccable service, and lasting memories are all but assured at these remote havens in our annual “World’s Best Awards” survey for 2023.

By
Heather Richardson
Published on July 11, 2023
This year’s top 10 safari lodges are spread across Southern and East Africa and represent a range of wildlife experiences, from classic Big Five safaris in South Africa to gorilla trekking in Uganda. A variety of elements factored into readers' votes, including scenery and food, but in the end Travel + Leisure travelers put special importance on wildlife experiences and deft customer service.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

  • Rooms/facilities
  • Location
  • Service
  • Food
  • Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

Interior of a guest room at the Mount Gahinga Lodge

Courtesy of Mount Gahinga Lodge

What Readers Loved 

At the top of the list, The Bushcamp Company’s Mfuwe Lodge won T+L readers’ hearts thanks to the wildlife for which the property is known — in particular, the elephants that walk right through the reception area to access a large wild mango tree that drops its fruit between late October and mid-December.

Two gorilla-trekking lodges made the top ten, further suggesting that once-in-a-lifetime wildlife encounters can make a place unforgettable for T+L readers. Rwanda’s Virunga Lodge (No. 2), about an hour’s drive from  Volcanoes National Park, is a base for visiting endangered mountain gorillas, an experience described as “incredible” by one guest. One said it was one of the best places they’d ever visited.

At Gibb’s Farm (No. 8), located amid the  foothills of the Ngorongoro Crater in northern Tanzania, multiple voters wrote in that they wished they could have stayed longer, noting the “exceptional” and “outstanding” service from “friendly and very attentive staff.” The dining showcased excellent quality, according to one guest, while another said the culinary offerings “far exceed[ed] expectations.”

Many properties on the list appeared to have the full package. One reader wrote about Elewana Serengeti Migration Camp (No. 3), also in Tanzania: “An outstanding camp with amazing views, service, and location. The staff was attentive and the food was spectacular.” What more could you want?

The Winner

The Bushcamp Company’s Mfuwe Lodge: South Luangwa National Park, Zambia

Elephant walking through the lobby at Mfuwe Lodge
Courtesy of Mfuwe Lodge, The Bushcamp Company.

Guests visiting The Bushcamp Company’s Mfuwe Lodge from late October to December may witness the same sight as one lucky T+L reader: “A visit is not complete without the elephants walking through the lodge. Young and old, they trooped through, and I stood mesmerized by their presence.” One guest warned you “may have to wait before venturing out of your room to breakfast as the wildlife have the right of passage.” A clear favorite for the wild experiences, other readers also mentioned the excellent food, “the personal touch upon arrival and at almost every contact,” and guides that “know the park — from the Big Five to the smallest flora ­­­— better than I know my own home.”

T+L Reader

A visit to Mfuwe Lodge is not complete without the elephants walking through the lodge. Young and old, they trooped through, and I stood mesmerized by their presence.

— T+L Reader

The Full List 

1. The Bushcamp Company’s Mfuwe Lodge: South Luangwa National Park, Zambia

Reader Score: 98.93

2. Virunga Lodge: Burera District, Rwanda

Reader Score: 98.48

3. Elewana Serengeti Migration Camp: Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

Reader Score: 98.40

4. Royal Malewane: Thornybush Private Game Reserve, South Africa

Reader Score: 98.13

5. Mount Gahinga Lodge: Mgahinga Gorilla National Park, Uganda

Reader Score: 97.87

6. andBeyond Bateleur Camp: Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

Reader Score: 97.75

7. Thornybush Game Lodge: Thornybush Private Game Reserve, South Africa

Reader Score: 97.60

8. Gibb's Farm: Karatu, Tanzania

Reader Score: 96.57

9. andBeyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge: Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania

Reader Score: 96.00

10. Angama Mara: Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

Reader Score: 95.24

