Call it a comeback — inline skating is on a roll once again in the United States. If you’ve been on the fence about getting back in the boot, take this as your sign to strap in. Thanks to thorough research and expert advice, we’ve got a list of solid recs for the best women’s rollerblades to buy right now.

We spoke to certified rollerblade instructors Lena Vi, co-founder of Los Angeles’s annual skate event Big Avocado Roll, and cousins Dee and Coco, who teach and skate under the moniker Rollerbaddies. The pros shared important tips on what to look for when shopping for rollerblades (fit, wheel size, skate materials, and more) and rolled us through what types of gear work best for different skating styles.

After taking price, purpose, construction, and must-have features into consideration for each category, the high-quality, versatile Powerslide Next Core 80 ranked as our best overall pick for women’s rollerblades (though, to be clear, most skates are designed to be unisex and listed in men’s sizes). We’ve also got top picks for slalom, aggressive, speed, kids, beginners, and more to help you choose the right skates for your goals.

Here are the best rollerblades for women in 2022:

