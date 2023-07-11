A river cruise might just be the best way to see the world. Though many well-traveled readers have yet to hop aboard a river ship, those that have return home with high praise for this unique style of exploring. It makes sense: river cruises allow for slow and thoughtful enjoyment of a destination, while onboard amenities offer the kind of luxury found in five-star hotels. And it’s not just Europe: this year’s award winners have a global outlook, with operations on the Continent, yes, but also in Egypt, Southeast Asia, South America, and even closer to home in the U.S.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

For the cruise category, respondents were asked to rate individual ships; the results were separated by ocean cruises and river cruises.

Ships were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Cabins/facilities

Food

Service

Itineraries/destinations

Excursions/activities

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

No. 2 Tauck held steady compared to last year, as voters praised the line for its faultless service and interesting itineraries. Its newest ship, Andorinha, launched in 2021 on the Douro River of Portugal, which is in huge demand among travelers these days. Another line that’s making waves is No. 4 Viking, which added a couple of intriguing river ships in 2022: one, Viking Osiris, sails Egypt’s Nile River; another, Viking Mississippi, travels between St. Paul, Minnesota, and New Orleans. “We loved our trip with Viking,” one voter wrote. “My husband had resisted going on a cruise for years, but now, after our sail on the Danube River, he’s hooked.”

Moving up several spots from its 2022 ranking was No. 3 Grand Circle Cruise Line, which offers value-minded itineraries across Europe. “My wife and I have been on seven of their ships on 10 different trips since 2004,” said one devotee. “Like all of those ships, River Aria is comfortable, clean, serves fantastic food, and has a great staff.”

Another surprise was this year’s top river cruise line: Aqua Expeditions rose from the fourth spot in 2022 to take the crown as the world’s best river cruise line this year. Read on for more on why it impressed.

The Winner

Aqua Expeditions

Stevie Mann/Courtesy of Aqua Expeditions

The brand’s three river ships are anything but ordinary: Aqua Mekong takes travelers on epic adventures in Cambodia and Vietnam, with temple touring and more recent history both on the agenda. Meanwhile Aqua Nera and Aria Amazon navigate the Peruvian stretch of this legendary river. All three vessels, none with more than 20 suites, offer a sense of privacy and exclusivity that’s nearly impossible to find short of chartering one’s own yacht. “It was just amazing,” marveled one guest, who traveled aboard the Aqua Nera, which entered service in 2021. Food is another focus for the line, which has partnered with the Peruvian chef Pedro Miguel Schiaffino, an expert on Amazonian ingredients, for culinary-minded voyages this year.

The Full List

1. Aqua Expeditions

Reader Score: 99.09

2. Tauck

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 95.69

3. Grand Circle Cruise Line

Reader Score: 94.97

4. Viking

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 94.75

5. Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 94.36

6. Oberoi

Reader Score: 92.37

7. Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours

Reader Score: 90.15

8. AmaWaterways

Reader Score: 90.14

9. Avalon Waterways

Reader Score: 89.20

10. Emerald Cruises

Reader Score: 86.21

