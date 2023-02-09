Best Products The 6 Best Ride-on Suitcases of 2023 Our top pick is the Jetkids by Stokke Bedbox ride-on suitcase. By Rebecca Brown Rebecca Brown Instagram Twitter Rebecca is a seasoned writer, editor, and producer with expertise in fashion, lifestyle, wellness, and parenting editorial. She's skilled at connecting with readers with engaging, conversational content across print, digital, social media, and video. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on February 9, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Tips for Buying FAQ Why Trust T+L In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Travel & Leisure / Alli Waataja Ask any adult what the hardest thing about traveling with kids is and they’ll probably grunt about the schlep. Between the extra snacks, change of clothes, emergency supplies, and their own adult suitcase, navigating the airport can feel like an athletic sport. Which is why genius items like ride-on suitcases are a must. “It’s a tough position to be in [as a parent] when your hands are full and your toddler refuses to move any further,” says Dr. Mona, a board-certified pediatrician and mom. “Ride-on suitcases have become popular because they help solve some of these barriers to travel; they make moving around more fun for young children and also make it easier to get your toddler and their belongings from one point to another.” Designed to function both as a suitcase and place for kids to sit (and in some cases, sleep or scooter around), these hybrid heroes can be extremely helpful. Our top pick is the Jetkids by Stokke Bedbox Ride-on Suitcase because it’s a true traveling workhorse. Kids will view it as pure entertainment; as the ride-on and flip-up sleep-on features are fun to experiment with. But we encourage you to check out all our favorites listed below and choose the one that’s best for you and your family. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Stokke JetKids BedBox at Amazon Jump to Review Best Scooter: Kiddietotes 3-D Hardshell Ride On Suitcase at Amazon Jump to Review Best Fold-out Seat: Lugabug Travel Seat at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Toddlers: Trunki Original Kids Ride-On Suitcase at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Older Kids: MiaMily Carry-On 20 at Miamily.com Jump to Review Best Innovative: Mountain Buggy Skyrider at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Stokke JetKids BedBox 4.2 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On 2modern.com Why We Love It: This mighty suitcase does it all: kids can ride on it, use it under their seat as an in-flight bed, and easily pull it themselves.What to Consider: If it’s likely the parents will end up pulling it around, the low-to-the-ground strap might be uncomfortable. The Jetkids by Stokke Bedbox offers young ones endless independence. A strap sized just for them enables them to pull their suitcase around, and when they’ve tired of that, they can sit on it and use their feet to scoot along. Once seated, the suitcase can double as a foot-rest that they can push up against their seat to sleep. The suitcase comes with stickers so kids can personalize it with their name and more, and if you want, there’s a matching expandable Crew Backpack that has its own pull-out seat pad (purchased additionally or as a set). Price at time of publish: $229 Dimensions: 19 x 15 x 7.5 inches | Weight: 7.7 pounds | Weight Supported: 77 pounds | Ages: 2 and up (for bed feature); 3 to 7 (ride-on feature) Best Scooter Kiddietotes 3-D Hardshell Ride On Suitcase Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Kiddietotes.com Why We Love It: The outer case is a hard plastic shell, and the suitcase features a drop-down scooter deck so kids can cruise around.What to Consider: It’s not suited for younger toddlers. Kids will love taking ownership of this lightweight and durable suitcase, which features an interior elastic cross-strap to keep items secure. Toddlers can pull the luggage, or, when the time is right, flip down the scooter deck and use it as a scooter (not to worry — the deck features slip-proof coating and there are brakes). The outer shell is hard and scratch-resistant, so you can breathe easy when it eventually gets knocked around the terminal. Price at time of publish: $150 Dimensions: 13.5 x 8.5 x 19.5 inches | Weight: 9.38 pounds | Weight Supported: 110 pounds | Age: 5+ Best Fold-out Seat Lugabug Travel Seat Amazon View On Amazon View On Lugabug.com Why We Love It: This genius attachment slips onto any suitcase and turns it into an immediate seat for kids.What to Consider: When in use, you’ll be pulling your kid’s weight, so you should test this out at home to make sure you’re comfortable with the added load. Being able to make anything entertaining is critical when traveling with kids. This handy seat weighs just over a pound and can turn a stressful trip into an immediate adventure. Slip it on over your rollerboard’s handles and unzip it in a flash to provide a safe seat for your little one. There are adjustable straps that provide safety for your child when they’re using the Lugabug, and it can hold a weight of up to 50 pounds. Keep in mind, though, that you’ll be pulling the weight of both the suitcase and them, so you might want to test it out at home first just to make sure it’s comfortable on your wrist and forearms. Price at time of publish: $50 Dimensions: 13 x 1.5 x 13.5 inches | Weight: 19 ounces | Weight Supported: 50 pounds | Age: 2+ The Best Carry-on Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best for Toddlers Trunki Original Kids Ride-On Suitcase and Carry-On Luggage Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: It’s brightly colored and comes in a number of adorable character designs.What to Consider: The wheels don’t swivel so your child will need to be mindful of that while navigating crowded areas. Trunki’s suitcase on wheels looks more like a giant toy friend, with cute horns positioned at the front of the suitcase, perfect for little hands to hold onto as they scoot along. It’s available in eight friendly designs, including a bright fire truck and vibrant teal unicorn. When kids tire of using their legs to scoot around, parents can pull their kids using the long attached strap. The suitcase holds 18 liters of clothing or toys, with an interior elastic strap that helps to keep things in place. Price at time of publish: $100 Dimensions: 17.5 x 8 x 12.2 inches | Weight (of Bag): 3.53 pounds | Weight Supported: 110 pounds | Age: 3+ Best for Older Kids MiaMily Carry-On 20 MiaMily View On Miamily.com Why We Love It: The flip-up seatback is for everyone — adults included.What to Consider: It’s on the pricey side. When the flip-up seatback is in the down position, this looks like a sleek, carry-on roller suitcase any seasoned traveler would happily use. Flip up the seatback, though, and a resting spot for your little one instantly appears. Once you safely buckle them in, they can sit on top, using the handlebars to hold on as you wheel them along. The genius thing is that even you can use this seat, as it doubles as a place for adults to sit while waiting at the gate, or as a compartment for a smaller personal-sized bag. The wheels spin 360-degrees so you can glide the suitcase along the ground as opposed to bearing all of the additional weight behind you like with a 2-wheeled, “tilt and pull” suitcase. Price at time of publish: $325 Dimensions: 15.5 x 11.5 x 21 inches (including wheels) | Weight: 9.4 pounds | Weight Supported: Up to 220 pounds | Age: 2+ Best Innovative Mountain Buggy Skyrider Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: With four spinning wheels, it moves — and looks — more like a stroller. And it comes with a three-point harness for added safety.What to Consider: There aren’t many colors or designs to choose from. Many ride-on suitcases are designed for older kids in mind. This one from stroller brand Mountain Buggy focuses on the littles. As soon as they can hold their head upright, the brand says they’re ready to try out the Skyrider. A 3-point harness will keep them fully buckled in, making the suitcase feel and look more like a stroller. Yet when you remove your little one from the seat, slide down the angled seat and it transforms into a suitcase, with pockets and zippers to help keep things organized. “As long as your child is of appropriate age and size, they are strapped in appropriately, and you are always standing next to them while the buggy is in use, there are very few ways they could get injured,” Mona says. Price at time of publish: $170 Dimensions: 23.7 x 16 x 11.6 inches | Weight: 7.83 pounds | Weight Supported: 33 pounds | Age: 9 months to 3 years The 12 Best Rolling Duffel Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Tips for Buying Ride-on Suitcases Read age and size requirements carefully Pay close attention to the age, size, and weight requirements of each ride-on suitcase. You’ll want to make sure your child is old enough, tall enough, and small (or big) enough so they can travel and use one safely. It's also important to consider how long your family can use this piece if making more of an investment. Consider packing needs Many ride-on suitcases geared toward kids may be limited in storage space. The Jetkids by Stokke Bedbox is designed to store a bedbox and padding inside, which limits extra space. Ride-on suitcases may be best used for short trips, or when there are additional luggage options available. Look for sturdy materials and durable construction High-quality materials are incredibly important for ride-on suitcases because they’ll help keep your child safe. “To minimize this risk, I’d recommend looking for [an option] that has sturdy swivel wheels to prevent the wheel from catching and your toddler from falling off,” Mona notes. “You’ll want to look for one with a sturdy base and make sure your child does not exceed the weight limit.” Check how durable any clasps, straps, harnesses, and pull bars are as well. You’ll also want to make sure there’s a handle for your child to hold onto while they’re riding. Frequently Asked Questions What ages are ride-on suitcases good for? You’ll want kids to be old enough so that their legs touch the ground while scooting, as this will help keep them stable and safe. You also want them to be old enough to follow directions so they don’t ride off in a different direction. Most options are geared for kids 2 and older. Are ride-on suitcases safe? To mitigate risk with a ride-on suitcases, it’ll come down to the way you and your child are using the suitcase. “It's important to remember that the risks of riding them are similar to riding a tricycle or a regular scooter,” Mona explains. “If a child gets moving too fast and falls, they can hurt a limb or bump their head on the ground.”If there’s a 3-point harness, that’s the best way to go, because as long as you’re paying attention, your child should remain strapped in and safe. “You’ll want to make sure the harness fits snugly, and the shoulder straps should attach at or just above their shoulders,” Mona says. “Using these items should involve thinking of risk and benefit, and assuring the child is monitored and securely strapped in for optimal safety.”It’s never a bad idea to prioritize safety, even with your suitcase. “It’s also worth considering having your little one wear a helmet if they ride a scooter suitcase or ride-on suitcase,” Mona advises. “It may feel unnecessary but with the excitement of travel and the bustle of a busy, new environment, kids may be distracted and be more prone to injury.” Can I bring a ride-on suitcase as a carry-on? Each ride-on suitcase featured in this article is suitable as a carry-on bag, but in general, check the dimensions of each suitcase to ensure it complies with your specific airline's carry-on size limits (noting each airline may vary slightly). Why Trust Travel + Leisure For this article, T+L contributor Rebecca Brown used research as well as her own experience as a lifestyle and parenting writer to round up the best ride-on suitcases you and your kids will love.