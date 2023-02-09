The 6 Best Ride-on Suitcases of 2023

Designed to function both as a suitcase and place for kids to sit (and in some cases, sleep or scooter around), these hybrid heroes can be extremely helpful. Our top pick is the Jetkids by Stokke Bedbox Ride-on Suitcase because it’s a true traveling workhorse. Kids will view it as pure entertainment; as the ride-on and flip-up sleep-on features are fun to experiment with. But we encourage you to check out all our favorites listed below and choose the one that’s best for you and your family.

“It’s a tough position to be in [as a parent] when your hands are full and your toddler refuses to move any further,” says Dr. Mona , a board-certified pediatrician and mom. “Ride-on suitcases have become popular because they help solve some of these barriers to travel; they make moving around more fun for young children and also make it easier to get your toddler and their belongings from one point to another.”

Ask any adult what the hardest thing about traveling with kids is and they’ll probably grunt about the schlep . Between the extra snacks, change of clothes, emergency supplies, and their own adult suitcase, navigating the airport can feel like an athletic sport. Which is why genius items like ride-on suitcases are a must.

Best Overall ​​Stokke JetKids BedBox 4.2 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On 2modern.com Why We Love It: This mighty suitcase does it all: kids can ride on it, use it under their seat as an in-flight bed, and easily pull it themselves. What to Consider: If it’s likely the parents will end up pulling it around, the low-to-the-ground strap might be uncomfortable. The Jetkids by Stokke Bedbox offers young ones endless independence. A strap sized just for them enables them to pull their suitcase around, and when they’ve tired of that, they can sit on it and use their feet to scoot along. Once seated, the suitcase can double as a foot-rest that they can push up against their seat to sleep. The suitcase comes with stickers so kids can personalize it with their name and more, and if you want, there’s a matching expandable Crew Backpack that has its own pull-out seat pad (purchased additionally or as a set). Price at time of publish: $229 Dimensions: 19 x 15 x 7.5 inches | Weight: 7.7 pounds | Weight Supported: 77 pounds | Ages: 2 and up (for bed feature); 3 to 7 (ride-on feature)

Best Scooter Kiddietotes 3-D Hardshell Ride On Suitcase Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Kiddietotes.com Why We Love It: The outer case is a hard plastic shell, and the suitcase features a drop-down scooter deck so kids can cruise around. What to Consider: It’s not suited for younger toddlers. Kids will love taking ownership of this lightweight and durable suitcase, which features an interior elastic cross-strap to keep items secure. Toddlers can pull the luggage, or, when the time is right, flip down the scooter deck and use it as a scooter (not to worry — the deck features slip-proof coating and there are brakes). The outer shell is hard and scratch-resistant, so you can breathe easy when it eventually gets knocked around the terminal. Price at time of publish: $150 Dimensions: 13.5 x 8.5 x 19.5 inches | Weight: 9.38 pounds | Weight Supported: 110 pounds | Age: 5+

Best Fold-out Seat Lugabug Travel Seat Amazon View On Amazon View On Lugabug.com Why We Love It: This genius attachment slips onto any suitcase and turns it into an immediate seat for kids. What to Consider: When in use, you’ll be pulling your kid’s weight, so you should test this out at home to make sure you’re comfortable with the added load. Being able to make anything entertaining is critical when traveling with kids. This handy seat weighs just over a pound and can turn a stressful trip into an immediate adventure. Slip it on over your rollerboard’s handles and unzip it in a flash to provide a safe seat for your little one. There are adjustable straps that provide safety for your child when they’re using the Lugabug, and it can hold a weight of up to 50 pounds. Keep in mind, though, that you’ll be pulling the weight of both the suitcase and them, so you might want to test it out at home first just to make sure it’s comfortable on your wrist and forearms. Price at time of publish: $50 Dimensions: ‎13 x 1.5 x 13.5 inches | Weight: 19 ounces | Weight Supported: 50 pounds | Age: 2+ The Best Carry-on Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Toddlers Trunki Original Kids Ride-On Suitcase and Carry-On Luggage Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: It’s brightly colored and comes in a number of adorable character designs. What to Consider: The wheels don’t swivel so your child will need to be mindful of that while navigating crowded areas. Trunki’s suitcase on wheels looks more like a giant toy friend, with cute horns positioned at the front of the suitcase, perfect for little hands to hold onto as they scoot along. It’s available in eight friendly designs, including a bright fire truck and vibrant teal unicorn. When kids tire of using their legs to scoot around, parents can pull their kids using the long attached strap. The suitcase holds 18 liters of clothing or toys, with an interior elastic strap that helps to keep things in place. Price at time of publish: $100 Dimensions: 17.5 x 8 x 12.2 inches | Weight (of Bag): 3.53 pounds | Weight Supported: 110 pounds | Age: 3+

Best for Older Kids MiaMily Carry-On 20 MiaMily View On Miamily.com Why We Love It: The flip-up seatback is for everyone — adults included. What to Consider: It’s on the pricey side. When the flip-up seatback is in the down position, this looks like a sleek, carry-on roller suitcase any seasoned traveler would happily use. Flip up the seatback, though, and a resting spot for your little one instantly appears. Once you safely buckle them in, they can sit on top, using the handlebars to hold on as you wheel them along. The genius thing is that even you can use this seat, as it doubles as a place for adults to sit while waiting at the gate, or as a compartment for a smaller personal-sized bag. The wheels spin 360-degrees so you can glide the suitcase along the ground as opposed to bearing all of the additional weight behind you like with a 2-wheeled, “tilt and pull” suitcase. Price at time of publish: $325 Dimensions: 15.5 x 11.5 x 21 inches (including wheels) | Weight: 9.4 pounds | Weight Supported: Up to 220 pounds | Age: 2+