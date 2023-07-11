Wyoming is a haven for nature lovers, where traffic often halts for herds of antelope and bison crossing the road, and run-ins with cowboys and cowgirls are never few and far between. (It’s known as the “Cowboy State,” after all.) Travel + Leisure readers' favorite Wyoming resorts lead with unbridled luxury yet still successfully capture the state’s rugged pioneer spirit.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.



Nathan Kirkman/Courtesy of Brush Creek Ranch

What Readers Loved

It’s no surprise that Jackson Hole dominated this year’s survey of best Wyoming resorts, snagging four of the five spots. Easy access to world-class ski resorts, charming mountain towns, and two of the country’s most impressive national parks — Yellowstone and Grand Teton — make this area an obvious choice for travelers looking to experience the best of Wyoming.

The Cloudveil, an Autograph Collection hotel (No. 2) has quickly become one of T+L readers' favorite resorts in the community since opening in 2021. Located in the heart of Jackson’s historic town square, the property is just steps away from art galleries, quaint boutiques, and some of the best-known townie haunts, including the famous honky-tonk, Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, and Pinky G's Pizzeria, which was featured on the Food Network's Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.

Nearby, travelers will find two more WBA winners: Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole (No. 4) and Rustic Inn Creekside Resort & Spa (No. 5). The former is located at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort surrounded by the Grand Tetons, making the resort a perfect year-round playground. Ski-in/ski-out access and a bustling après-ski scene steal the show during the winter season, and come summertime, guests can still get their adrenaline pumping with guided horseback riding, whitewater rafting, and the on-site via ferrata. There’s also a heated outdoor pool, a stunning 12,000-square-foot spa, and a resident astronomer to lead stargazing sessions. “Amazing — every last bit of it,” said one T+L reader of their stay at the resort.

Travelers searching for a more remote setting, away from the hustle and bustle of downtown, can opt for a stay at Amangani (No. 3). The luxury retreat is nestled way up in the Tetons, complete with awe-inspiring views of Snake River Valley. “The views from (and on the way to) Amangani are worth the drive from the center of Jackson Hole,” one reader remarked. “For hiking, it's fantastic … there's easy access to Grand Teton and some of the best guides anywhere. Like all Aman hotels, the food and service are first-rate.”

Yet it was an all-inclusive luxury dude ranch, more than 300 miles from Jackson Hole in South Central Wyoming, that was voted No. 1 by T+L readers. Read on to find out why The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch topped the list of readers' favorite Wyoming resorts this year.

The Winner

The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch: Saratoga, Wyoming



Nathan Kirkman/Courtesy of Brush Creek Ranch

The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch — set on 30,000 acres of private land in what feels like the middle of nowhere — jumped to the top of the list for 2023, after taking the No. 5 spot last year. It’s a place where you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time, as far as the late 1800s when the ranch was first built. “Brush Creek Ranch is a one-of-a-kind vacation. With incredible views, luxurious facilities, and amazing staff, you are bound to enjoy yourself,” one reader gushed. The property features 25 spacious private log cabins and 19 lodge suites, seed-to-table culinary offerings — including fruits and vegetables grown in the on-site greenhouse and grains used to distill homemade spirits at the ranch’s distillery — and a state-of-the-art spa.

T+L Reader Brush Creek Ranch is a one-of-a-kind vacation. With incredible views, luxurious facilities, and amazing staff, you are bound to enjoy yourself. — T+L Reader

The Full List

1. The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch: Saratoga, Wyoming

Reader Score: 95.47

2. The Cloudveil, Autograph Collection: Jackson, Wyoming

Reader Score: 93.90

3. Amangani: Jackson, Wyoming

Reader Score: 91.04

4. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole: Teton Village, Wyoming

Reader Score: 91.00

5. Rustic Inn Creekside Resort & Spa: Jackson, Wyoming

Reader Score: 86.18