The state of Utah has a natural beauty that’s nearly impossible to replicate. Red rock canyons evolve into snow-covered mountains seamlessly — and no matter what time of year you visit, there’s something new to explore. In the summer, hikers and bikers flock to the state’s national parks — Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Zion — to hike under red rock arches and bike between hoodoo formations. In the winter, the mountains to the north and east of Salt Lake City are covered in snow, creating a winter wonderland for skiers, snowboarders, cross-country skiers, and snowshoers.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

Utah is a veritable year-round playground. But even the most adventurous need a place to lay their head; a basecamp for the endless fun found in Utah. That’s where your fellow travelers come into play. Skiers, hikers, bikers, and national park lovers shared their most memorable Utah resort hotel experiences when they voted for their favorite accommodations in Utah in T+L’s 2023 World’s Best Awards survey.

Certain properties rose to the top, including a handful of Park City hotels, several of which are ski-in, ski-out in the winter. Meanwhile, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Wanship, offers a completely different experience — a private retreat on 3,500 acres that makes it easy to connect with nature. One reader gushed, “Truly one of the most magical places I have ever stayed. The access to nature, the room decor and layout were some of the best I have ever experienced.” While another said, “The Lodge at Blue Sky could easily be in the running for the best resort in America; 3,500 acres, horses, bald eagles, elk, and deer all seen before we even arrived at the front door.”

In the warmer, southern part of the state sits Yonder Escalante, a high-end glamping property within the vast Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and near Bryce Canyon National Park. The property feels luxurious, yet keeps guests connected to nature. One reader applauded the property for their “fantastic design; great attention to details,” noting that the “swimming pool and hot tub under the Utah stars are wonderful.”

Whether you make your way to the Wasatch Mountains to experience The Lodge at Blue Sky or head to the state’s southern desert to check out Yonder Escalante, you’ll be in good hands. These properties, along with the others on this list — which include several Park City hotels and a property on the edge of Capitol Reef National Park — have been vetted and deemed well worth it by your fellow travelers.

The Winner

Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection: Park City, Utah

Goldener Hirsch is nestled in the heart of Deer Valley Resort’s bustling Silver Lake Village. The hotel has been an icon in Deer Valley for three decades, offering charming accommodations in an Austrian-inspired ski chalet. The original building at Goldener Hirsch, which is filled with memorabilia from Austria, makes this property iconic, but the newer one- to three-bedroom residences take the level of luxury up a notch.

“My new favorite hotel in Deer Valley,” one reader said. “The residential suites are modern, comfortable, and outfitted with everything you need, but I prefer the quirkiness of the rooms in The Inn which are filled with antiques from Austria.” The reviewer also noted, “During my most recent visit I was pleasantly surprised by the spa treatment rooms they now have available. It felt like my personal spa and the massage was perfect after a long day of skiing!”

The Full List

1. Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection: Park City, Utah

Reader Score: 98.67

2. The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection: Wanship, Utah

Reader Score: 96.17

3. The Chateaux Deer Valley: Park City, Utah

Reader Score: 94.13

4. Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley: Park City, Utah

Reader Score: 91.93

5. Montage Deer Valley: Park City, Utah

Reader Score: 91.31

6. Sundance Mountain Resort: Sundance, Utah

Reader Score: 91.20

7. Yonder Escalante: Escalante, Utah

Reader Score: 91.11

8. The St. Regis Deer Valley: Park City, Utah

Reader Score: 89.17

9. Amangiri, Canyon Point: Canyon, Point, Utah

Reader Score: 88.52

10. Capitol Reef Resort: Torrey, Utah

Reader Score: 83.06

