Travel + Leisure Readers’ 5 Favorite Resorts in Texas of 2023

A balance of cosmopolitan sass and laidback outdoor beauty set the stage for these winning getaways in the annual “World’s Best Awards” survey for 2023.

By Jackie Caradonio
Published on July 11, 2023
In This Article
View All
In This Article

You don’t have to go deep into the heart of Texas to find all the magic and beauty this state’s best resorts have to offer — in fact, many of its most attractive leisure getaways are smack in the middle of cities. Outdoorsy, cultured, and always trendy Austin; glammed-up and glitzy Houston; charming San Antonio, with its laidback welcome and family-friendly River Walk: each of these hubs is as much a place for getting away as it is for seeking out more cosmopolitan endeavors. That duality of downtown and downtime is precisely what keeps Travel + Leisure readers coming back for more.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.). Properties were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities. 

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

  • Rooms/facilities
  • Location
  • Service
  • Food
  • Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

Sunset over the La Cantera entrance and resort buildings

Courtesy of La Cantera Resort & Spa

What Readers Loved  

This year, the Live Music Capital of the World — Austin — stole two spots on the best Texas resorts list, with one going to relative newcomer Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection (No. 3) — “a spectacular hidden gem” set on 10 manicured acres in the residential Hyde Park neighborhood  — and the other awarded to Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa (No. 4), an “unrivaled luxury experience in the Texas Hill Country.” San Antonio also claimed a pair of coveted winners, with respondents giving high marks to the 550-acre La Cantera Resort & Spa­ (No. 2) and the dude-ranch-style Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa (No. 5).

The No. 1 spot on this year’s list, however, claims the ultimate combination of city life with resort amenities, with a 185,000-square-foot health center and amenities galore right on the edge of lush Memorial Park, located mere minutes from downtown Houston. Read on to find out which of the Lone Star State’s resorts snagged highest honors. ­

The Winner

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa: Houston, Texas

Aerial view of two resort pools, one for leisure and one more Olympic style pool

Courtesy of The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

This 27-acre urban oasis earns major kudos from T+L respondents of every type. Athletes, sybarites, retreat-goers, and family travelers all praise the beloved Houston institution for its “huge campus,” “fabulous spa,” and “outstanding service.” September 2022 marked the completion of a multi-phase renovation that added a wealth of amenities, from two state-of-the-art cycling studios and a new poolside restaurant to, as one reader put it, “the best gym I have ever seen worldwide.” In typical Texan fashion, more really is more at the Houstonian — but quality never comes second.

T+L Reader

During our stay at the Houstonian Hotel, we received outstanding service. The new renovations just made it even better than it was before.

— T+L Reader

The Full List 

1. The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa: Houston, Texas

Reader Score: 91.38

2. La Cantera Resort & Spa: San Antonio, Texas

Reader Score: 91.00

3. Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection: Austin, Texas

Reader Score: 90.51

4. Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa: Austin, Texas

Reader Score: 89.76

5. Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa: San Antonio, Texas

Reader Score: 84.73

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
View of a white-walled resort interior in Greece
Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Resorts in Europe of 2023
Ski lift in autumn over Madeline Hotel and Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Resorts in Colorado of 2023
Rooftop lounge pool area overlooking mountains
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Resorts in Central America 2023
Interior guest room at Hotel San Jose in Austin
Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Continental U.S. City Hotels of 2023
Wide aerial landscape view of Montage Deer Valley resort among wildflowers in spring
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Resorts in Utah of 2023
Dining area at Gleneagles
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Resorts in the U.K. and Ireland of 2023
View of bed in guest room with a view of the Bangkok skyline
Travel + Leisure Readers’ 5 Favorite Hotels in Bangkok of 2023
A beach view of Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Resorts in North Africa and the Middle East of 2023
Exterior patio and pool area at Asbury Ocean Club Hotel
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Mid-Atlantic Resorts of 2023
Lounge seating with view of pool on sunny day at The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur
Travel + Leisure Readers’ 5 Favorite Resorts in India of 2023
Rooftop pool at Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection
Travel + Leisure Readers’ 15 Favorite U.S. Resorts of 2023
Terrace view at the HÃ´tel Crillon le Brave resort in France
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Resorts in France of 2023
The fireplace in the lobby at Wylder Windham
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite New York State Resorts of 2023
A private pool at NIHI Sumba
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Resorts in Indonesia of 2023
Aerial view of pool area leading to the ocean at Fairmont El San Juan
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Puerto Rico Resorts of 2023
Bedroom in suite at Taj Lands End, Mumbai
Travel + Leisure Readers’ 3 Favorite City Hotels in India of 2023