Travel + Leisure Readers' 3 Favorite Resorts in Spain and Portugal of 2023

Readers voted these the best resorts in Spain and Portugal in our annual "World’s Best Awards" survey for 2023.

Published on July 11, 2023
Aerial view of the pool at Finca CortesÃ­n Hotel, Golf & Spa
Photo:

Courtesy of Finca CortesÃ­n Hotel, Golf & Spa

The Iberian Peninsula is having a moment. Travelers are wising up to the appeal of its glorious coastlines; they’re getting to know its history-rich cities, including Madrid, Barcelona, Porto, and Lisbon; and they’re diving deep into its delicious, seafood-rich culinary scenes. Of course, they’re also leaning into its glamorous hotel offerings.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

  • Rooms/facilities
  • Location
  • Service
  • Food
  • Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses. 

What Readers Loved

T+L readers showed their love for the varied landscapes of the Iberian Peninsula, choosing hotels set amid its rolling hillsides and along its craggy coasts. Between the three hotels readers chose as their favorites, one thing becomes clear: luxurious, restful destinations reign supreme. Two hotels along the southern coasts of both Spain and Portugal made the cut, and the No. 2 reader-favorite hotel can be found among the bucolic landscapes of northern Portugal. It’s obvious that travelers are craving a great escape from the day-to-day grind, ready to trade it all in for pure, uninterrupted relaxation. Here are three hotels readers voted as the best of the best in Spain and Portugal in the 2023 World’s Best Awards. 

The Winner

Finca Cortesin Hotel Golf & Spa: Málaga, Spain

Interior of an Executive Sea Suite at Finca CortesÃ­n Hotel, Golf & Spa

Courtesy of Finca CortesÃ­n Hotel, Golf & Spa

White-washed walls punctuated by colorful flowers and an ocean view that can’t be beat make Finca Cortesin a reader favorite. The resort is as chic as they come, with undulating palm trees casting shadows over each patio, and suites opening up to its massive, glittering blue pool. Lounging poolside is just the start, however. Guests here can find a little zen in the spa, offering everything from oxygenated facials to Ayurvedic massages, or test their athletic skills on the Cabell B. Robinson–designed golf course. No matter how guests choose to spend their day, there’s always a good meal waiting at the end of it: numerous dining outlets serve everything from Italian to Japanese fare. 

The Full List

1. Finca Cortesin Hotel Golf & Spa: Málaga, Spain

Reader Score: 98.26

2. Six Senses Douro Valley: Lamego, Portugal

Reader Score: 95.56

3. Vila Vita Parc: Porches, Portugal

Reader Score: 94.95

