Travel + Leisure Readers’ 5 Favorite Resorts in Southeast Asia

These are the top resorts in Southeast Asia, as voted by T+L readers in our annual “World’s Best Awards” survey for 2023.

By Kathryn Romeyn
Published on July 11, 2023
Warm, welcoming, and lush, Southeast Asia is one of the most diverse regions in the world. It represents nearly a dozen countries that are not only distinctively different from one another but offer myriad landscapes, customs, and adventures within their borders, too. Historically, Travel + Leisure readers have shown serious affection for hotels in Thailand, and this year is no different, with three of the top five resorts dotted across the country beloved for its fascinating culture and delectable food as well as flawless beaches and mountains. 

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

  • Rooms/facilities
  • Location
  • Service
  • Food
  • Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

Somewhat surprisingly, Amanpuri — the world’s very first Aman — is the only one of T+L readers’ favorite properties this year that also appeared on the 2022 list. Perhaps speaking to an appreciation for more approachable luxury, Anantara takes two of this year’s five slots. Chiang Rai’s Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, where intimate experiences with elephants are on offer for guests, was voted No. 2. One reader effused, “Over-the-top location and accommodations, ideal for a unique honeymoon experience with endless opportunities for romance and activities.” The beachfront Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort was voted No. 4. 

As in years past, Vietnam also made a strong showing on this year’s list. It’s home to the No. 1 pick, Regent Phu Quoc, which began impressing its guests immediately upon opening last year — and scored a spot on the 2023 T+L It List. Continue reading to find out how the paradisiacal beach resort won over travelers and which properties appear alongside it on the list of reader-favorite Southeast Asia resorts this year.

The Winner

Bedroom in Three Bedroom Lagoon Pool Villa at Regent Phu Quoc

Courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts

Regent Phu Quoc: Phu Quoc, Vietnam

On the southern Vietnam island of Phu Quoc, this elegant resort occupying a private-feeling stretch of pristine swimmable beach opened its doors in April 2022. Made up of only suites and villas, the generous accommodations and personalized guest experience make everyone feel like VIPs. One reader said, “I had a very wow trip at Regent and was very impressed with the way they took care of us, especially Chef Andy from Oku restaurant.” Grand and serene, the property alongside a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve offers everything from aquatic adventure — “They even own a catamaran,” commented one reader — and comprehensive wellbeing to several pools, three distinctive restaurants, and a captivating trio of bars and lounges. As one reader summed it up: “Exceptional.” 

The Full List

1. Regent Phu Quoc: Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Reader score: 98.40

2. Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort: Chiang Rai, Thailand

Reader score: 97.76

3. Amanpuri: Phuket, Thailand

Reader score: 97.27

4. Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort: Thailand

Reader score: 96.00

5. InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort: Vietnam

Reader score: 95.94

