South America encompasses one eighth of Earth’s entire land surface, from the lush Pantanal wetlands of Brazil to the windswept pampas of Patagonia. It stands to reason, then, that the continent’s best resorts must stand as incomparable destinations in their own right if they’re to rival their environs. According to Travel + Leisure readers, these five properties lead the way in accomplishing that goal.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

Courtesy of Inkaterra Hotels

What Readers Loved

The best resorts in South America are actively developing programs to contribute to local communities and wildlife — factors that are increasingly important to T+L readers. “There’s a magical regeneration project going on here,” observed one voter, during a stay at No. 5 Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo Hotel. “They have impressive biodiversity and local design throughout the property.”

Vik Retreats, the family-run brand behind three of the winners below, merges sophisticated design with environmentally conscious practices. That combination is deeply felt at No. 2 property Vik Chile, set within a reserve stretching nearly 11,000 acres. “It is an almost surreal hotel, full of art, with high-end wines and luxurious cuisine,” mused one reader. Another reader was equally enthusiastic about Vik’s winery, calling it “one of South America’s best.”

Read on to see the full list of which resorts T+L readers voted as their five favorites in South America.

The Winner

Playa Vik José Ignacio: José Ignacio, Uruguay

Courtesy of Vik Retreats

To stay at this architectural marvel on Mansa Beach (located near the tony, once-fishing town of José Ignacio) means you’ll have, as one guest put it, a front-row seat at “the best sunset” in Uruguay. Guests can either stay in the central Sculpture building or one of six house-like casas, each with a fireplace and private garden. Days here are spent swimming in the 75-foot pool with views of the ocean, meeting other travelers at the family-style meals of Uruguayan dining, horseback riding, or simply lounging on the ebony terrace.

The Full List

1. Playa Vik José Ignacio: José Ignacio, Uruguay

Reader Score: 98.67

2. Vik Chile: San Vicente, Chile

Reader Score: 95.33

3. Tambo del Inka, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Valle Sagrado: Urubamba, Peru

Reader Score: 95.29

4. Bahia Vik José Ignacio: José Ignacio, Uruguay

Reader Score: 94.19

5. Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo Hotel: Aguas Calientes, Peru

Reader Score: 93.14

