Known for its stunning beaches, delicious food, and remarkable architecture, the Isle of Enchantment saw record-breaking tourism numbers last year, up 39 percent from the previous record in 2019. There are plenty of fantastic resorts on the island — that’s one of the reasons travelers flock to Puerto Rico — but once again, Travel + Leisure readers stayed pretty consistent when it came to selecting their favorite places to stay, from northern San Juan to eastern Fajardo.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

Courtesy of Fairmont El San Juan

What Readers Loved

This year’s list sees the return of some notable favorites, including the two Condado properties, which have both climbed in rank since last year. The adults-only Condado Ocean Club (No. 2) continues to stun guests with its inviting tranquility, while the century-old Condado Vanderbilt Hotel (No. 3) offers a more elegant experience.

El Conquistador Resort is new to the World's Best stage, claiming the No. 4 spot for 2023. Readers loved the resort’s amenities, including its oceanfront spa and water park. “We loved this hotel, even though it’s an hour or so from the airport,” one reader commented. “Great family fun.”

The Fairmont El San Juan Hotel reclaimed its No. 5 spot after missing out on last year’s list. The hotel just recently added new Banyan Villa rooms, named after the property’s 300-year-old Banyan tree. Two T+L readers highlighted their love of the hotel’s “excellent location,” its “nightlife and beach,” and “amazing pools and restaurants.”

Back in the No. 1 spot for the second year in a row is Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. Read on to find out why readers think this resort continues to deserve its gold medal.

The Winner

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Courtesy of Dorado Beach

Built in the 1950s on a 50-acre coconut farm, Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, has become synonymous with unparalleled luxury. The property features four dining venues, including COA, which pays homage to the Indigenous Taíno community through the use of local ingredients and preparation styles. It’s also home to the exceptional Spa Botánico, which focuses on incorporating natural Puerto Rican ingredients into treatments, and an on-site 11-mile nature trail. One T+L reader said they “loved the variety of the meal presentations” during their stay, but their favorite spot at this coveted Ritz-Reserve was the “great beach.”

The Full List

1. Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve: Dorado, Puerto Rico

Reader Score: 91.41

2. Condado Ocean Club: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Reader Score: 89.93

3. Condado Vanderbilt Hotel: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Reader Score: 88.71

4. El Conquistador Resort: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Reader Score: 87.82

5. Fairmont El San Juan Hotel: Carolina, Puerto Rico

Reader Score: 87.15

