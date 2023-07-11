Without experiencing it firsthand, it can be hard to fathom the outrageous diversity of Indonesia, a somewhat mysterious archipelago of at least 17,000 islands. It’s home to ancient temples and endangered species, famous waves and flavorful food, not to mention some of the most sincere and friendly people in the world. It’s for this reason the country is a particular favorite for so many well-traveled readers. With much of Indonesia still unexplored by Westerners, this year’s top five resort hotels in the vast nation as chosen by Travel + Leisure readers specifically showcase the island of Bali’s range.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

Courtesy of NIHI Sumba

What Readers Loved

Four of the five resort winners in Indonesia in this year’s survey are on Bali, though each calls a completely unique neighborhood or area home. Tucked alongside the Ayung River and boasting an incomparable Sunday brunch of mouthwatering Indonesian cuisine plus a healing spa and a kids’ club, Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, held its No. 2 position from 2022. The resort wowed T+L readers, who called it “heaven on earth” and commented that the “service is second to none!” The Mulia, voted No. 3 on this year's list, is a large, luxurious favorite in the beach town of Nusa Dua. One guest said “the food was extraordinary and delicious." Alila Manggis, meanwhile, returned to the list at No. 5 (it was voted No. 2 in 2021).

An ultra-consistent favorite Indonesia resort of T+L readers year after year has been Nihi Sumba, No. 4, the opulent surf retreat on off-the-beaten-track Sumba Island with swimming horses and an indelible Spa Safari experience. Read on to be enticed by the new No. 1 selection and check out the highest scoring properties of 2023.

The Winner

Andaz Bali

Courtesy of Andaz Bali

“Andaz Bali is one of the hotels that leaves a memory of Bali,” wrote one enthusiastic T+L reader of this resort, opened in 2021, in the idyllic beach town of Sanur. “Fantastic food and beverage,” commented another. With just 149 rooms, suites, and villas, along with three swimming pools — each with its own distinctive, heavenly setting and vibe — it’s a wonderfully sized version of a traditional Balinese village, with artful design, lush environs, and luxurious amenities. Five atmospheric restaurants serve cuisines ranging from Indonesian to Mediterranean. Bottom line: It's the peaceful seaside retreat’s impeccable service, “always helpful to guests with a smile,” that sealed its fate as No. 1.

The Full List

1. Andaz Bali: Bali, Indonesia

Reader score: 98.81

2. Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve: Bali, Indonesia

Reader score: 98.58

3. The Mulia: Bali, Indonesia

Reader score: 98.07

4. Nihi Sumba: Sumba Island, Indonesia

Reader score: 98.04

5. Alila Manggis: Bali, Indonesia

Reader score: 97.88