Vast, diverse, and colorful, India’s landscapes are steeped in centuries of culture and tradition, from snow-capped mountains to verdant floodplains. Whether it’s your first visit or your fifth, the country’s best resorts, per discerning Travel + Leisure readers, not only highlight the storied past but also serve as serene retreats, complete with top-notch service and hospitality.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

Rajasthan — the country’s largest state in northwestern India, known for its desert landscape, tiger reserves, and grand palace hotels — dominated the survey. Three of the reader picks are located there in Udaipur, a city of imposing forts and intricately carved lakeside temples. The Oberoi Udaivilas came in as the No. 2 resort property in the country, followed by the Leela Palace Udaipur. One reader lauded the “beautiful view of Lake Pichola” from the 80-room Leela Palace, while another had high praise for the spa.

Built in the middle of Lake Pichola and accessed by boat, the 83-room Taj Lake Palace was ranked No. 5 on this competitive list. An ardent fan noted that the jewel box of a property is to be visited “at least once” in a lifetime, and described the hotel’s three restaurants as impressively delicious.

Meanwhile, in Agra, the Oberoi Amarvilas held its spot at No. 4, in part for its enviable location facing the marble-clad Taj Mahal. (The iconic monument to love was once described as “a teardrop on the cheek of the time” by Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore.) One guest at Oberoi Amarvilas said, “The view from every room was mesmerizing. We’d definitely return multiple times.”

The Winner

Wildflower Hall, an Oberoi Resort, Shimla: Shimla, India

In the foothills of the Himalayas, Wildflower Hall, the former home of Lord Kitchener, sits high at 8,251 feet with breathtaking mountain views. Along with 85 sprawling rooms, incredible dining, and a tranquil cedar forest setting, the property’s attention to detail and service are a standout.

The Full List

1. Wildflower Hall, an Oberoi Resort, Shimla: Shimla, India

Reader Score: 97.03

2. The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur: Udaipur, India

Reader Score: 97.02

3. The Leela Palace Udaipur: Udaipur, India

Reader Score: 96.80

4. The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra: Agra, India



WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 95.60

5. Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur: Udaipur, India

Reader Score: 95.11

