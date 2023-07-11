Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Resorts in Europe of 2023

Readers showed plenty of love for European resorts boasting rich histories and unsurpassed beauty in our annual "World’s Best Awards" survey for 2023.

Do you prefer the coast or the mountains? Lakes or vineyards? Sumptuous chateaus or crisp, white-washed villas? Whatever your ideal setting, there’s probably a show-stopping hotel to help you experience it more richly. Travel + Leisure readers’ 2023 picks for the best resorts in Europe span the continent, stretching from the shores of Spain to the peaks of Switzerland.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

  • Rooms/facilities
  • Location
  • Service
  • Food
  • Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses. 

What Readers Loved

Waterside resorts proved popular, with no less than five out of the six Italian winners situated on Lake Como or the Amalfi Coast. In Greece, all four entries are on beautiful Santorini, a perennial reader favorite. It’s tough to beat the sunset views at No. 9 Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, whether you choose to watch from your room or the sizable infinity pool. “The best vacation we ever had — a stunning hotel and wonderful staff and service,” shared one voter, while another extolled the romantic nature, writing, “My partner and I fell in love all over again.”

If you prefer the Alps, consider the historic Badrutt’s Palace in St. Moritz, which made the list again after a brief absence last year. One guest raved that the family-owned No. 3 property was “one of the most memorable stays at one of the most special hotels on earth. Impeccable service, great food, and an oh-so-beautiful location.” 

To see the rest of the best resorts in Europe — including the winner for 2023 — read on.

The Winner

Il Sereno Lago di Como: Torno, Italy

When Il Sereno came on to the Lake Como scene in 2016, hopes were high, given the stylish reputation established by its St. Bart’s property. Luckily, the intimate 40-suite property has met — and exceeded — expectations, according to Travel + Leisure readers. Located in the village of Torno on the lake’s southeastern shore, the sleek walnut-and-stone building by Spanish architect Patricia Urquiola stands out among the Como grand dames. The fine dining restaurant Il Sereno al Lago received one Michelin star in 2023 and the spa is housed inside an old boathouse with water views. Outside, stunning landscaped gardens, a sparkling pool, and the gently lapping waves of the lake beckon, with exclusive boat ride experiences available to complete the ultimate Lake Como experience.

The Full List

1. Il Sereno Lago di Como: Torno, Italy

Reader Score: 98.67

2. Finca Cortesin Hotel Golf & Spa: Málaga, Spain

Reader Score: 98.26

3. Badrutt’s Palace Hotel: St. Moritz, Switzerland

Reader Score: 98.22

4. Hotel Santa Caterina: Amalfi, Italy

Reader Score: 97.88

5. Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni: Bellagio, Italy

Reader Score: 97.87

6. Katikies: Santorini, Greece

Reader Score: 97.75

7. Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco: Montalcino, Italy

Reader Score: 97.56

8. Andronis Boutique Hotel, Santorini, Greece

Reader Score: 97.42

9. Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection: Santorini, Greece

Reader Score: 97.11

10. Il San Pietro di Positano: Positano, Italy

Reader Score: 97.07

11. Andronis Arcadia: Santorini, Greece

Reader Score: 97.00

12. Hôtel Crillon le Brave: Crillon-le-Brave, France

Reader Score: 96.84

13. Villa d’Este: Lake Como, Italy

Reader Score: 96.82

14. Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Oetker Collection: Cap d’Antibes, France

Reader Score: 96.80

15. Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa: Champillon, France

Reader Score: 96.36


