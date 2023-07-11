Vacationing in Colorado is escapism at its finest. It’s a place where adventure, solitude, and utter relaxation are easy to find — where lush summer landscapes turn to a kaleidoscope of colors in the fall, are blanketed with ski-ready powder all winter, and bloom to life once more in spring. It’s an all-season destination where a good time calls from just about anywhere, but according to Travel + Leisure readers, there are a few Colorado resorts that stand out from the pack.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

It’s obvious from the selection of winners in this year’s list that skiing and snowboarding towns are drawing T+L readers to the Centennial State, with hotels in powderhound-loving destinations like Aspen, Telluride, Vail, and Breckenridge taking top spots. However, readers also showed their love for relaxing, spa-centric retreats, proving that Colorado really is a place for every kind of traveler.

And for the first time, Auberge Resorts' Hotel Jerome, in Aspen, took top billing in Colorado. Keep scrolling to find out why our readers adore this Main Street gem, and see all the other winners sprinkled across the state that were voted onto this year’s list.

The Winner

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection: Aspen, Colorado

Aspen is once again at the top of the list of readers’ favorite hotels in Colorado thanks to Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, a historic hotel that’s stood as an icon in the city since 1889. The hotel offers the best of both worlds in Aspen, with the slopes just minutes away and prime shopping and dining destinations within walking distance. Though really, it’s the hotel itself that is the star of the show in town. “Love the historic Hotel Jerome. From the Hermès bath amenities to J-Bar and the Living Room, this is an exceptionally operated gem of a hotel,” one T+L reader said. “The Hotel Jerome treats you like family from the time you arrive at the airport all the way to when you’re ready to check out, with amenities that would make this hotel the first choice of anyone looking to stay in Aspen,” another added.

The Full List

1. Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection: Aspen, Colorado

Reader Score: 98.51



2. Madeline Hotel and Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection: Telluride, Colorado

Reader Score: 97.71

3. The Little Nell: Aspen, Colorado

Reader Score: 95.80

4. The Springs Resort: Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Reader Score: 94.67

5. Gravity Haus Breck: Breckenridge, Colorado

Reader Score: 93.75

6. Sonnenalp Hotel: Vail, Colorado

Reader Score: 93.50

7. C Lazy U Ranch: Granby, Colorado

Reader Score: 93.33

8. The Sebastian — Vail, a Timbers Resort: Vail, Colorado

Reader Score: 92.00

9. The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch: Avon, Colorado

Reader Score: 90.00

10. The Broadmoor: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Reader Score: 89.45

