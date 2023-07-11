Costa Rican properties once again dominated the list of the best resorts in Central America, according to Travel + Leisure readers. The Central American country consistently draws travelers eager to immerse themselves in the varied landscapes, which range from beaches to rainforests to volcanoes, and this year’s winning hotels deliver a sense of place, with the service and well-designed spaces to match. Belize captured the remaining three spots on the list, edging out any hotels from Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

Situated in the Talamanca Mountains’ foothills, Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, entered the awards at No. 10 in 2022, its first year of WBA eligibility. This time around, the 50-casita resort has climbed up to number three. “The enhanced children’s activities, outdoor pursuits (think: tree climbing), as well as wonderful cuisine and a fabulous spa, have made this resort better than ever,” shared one reader of their experience. The spa in question — part of Auberge’s partnership with holistic brand The Well —uses a mix of Eastern and Western practices, and every experience kicks with an herbal exfoliation and a treatment that uses local clay.

Rio Celeste Hideaway Hotel, an eco-resort near the Tenorio Volcano National Park, captured the fourth place on the list and garnered some of readers’ most effusive comments. Voters loved the jungle-style cabins, friendly and helpful staff, and locally sourced food. One fan gushed that “the small group Rio Celeste tubing with a private guide was a lifetime highlight.” The excellent value was also applauded, with another respondent adding, “When I think of attainable luxury, I think of the Rio Celeste.”

Read on to find out which other hotels join these gems as the best resorts in Central America, according to T+L readers.

The Winner

Nayara Tented Camp: Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica

Courtesy of Nayara Resorts

For the third year in a row, this refined, safari-style property claims the top spot on this list. “Excellent attentive service,” shared one voter. “The tents are luxurious, and the volcanic spring hot plunge pools a highlight.” Aside from the 37 spacious glamping tents with their own private plunge pools overlooking the magnificent Arenal Volcano, the property also features six cantilevered hot spring pools of various temperatures, accessible through the adjoining Nayara Gardens. Other standout experiences: spotting sloths, toucans, and frogs, on nature walks with staff naturalists and dining at Ayla, the new Mediterranean restaurant and bar helmed by an Israeli and Palestinian chef duo.

The Full List

1. Nayara Tented Camp: Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica

Reader Score: 98.00

2. Hotel Belmar: Monteverde, Costa Rica

Reader Score: 97.23

3. Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection: Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica

Reader Score: 97.00

4. Rio Celeste Hideaway Hotel: Tenorio Volcano National Park, Costa Rica

Reader Score: 96.70

5. Nayara Springs: Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica

Reader Score: 96.02

6. Nayara Gardens: Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 96.00

7. Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort: Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

Reader Score: 94.86

8. Blancaneaux Lodge: Cayo District, Belize

Reader Score: 94.75

9. Cayo Espanto: San Pedro, Belize

Reader Score: 94.67

10. Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort: Hopkins Village, Belize

Reader Score: 94.10

