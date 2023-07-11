Southeast Asia dominated the list of our readers’ favorite resort hotels on the continent — especially the Indonesian island of Bali, which took five spots on this year’s list. Travel + Leisure readers voted islands especially high too, with the Maldives earning three spots, Nihi Sumba (also in Indonesia) placing at No. 7, and Vietnam’s Regent Phu Quoc, located on an island off the coast of Cambodia, coming in at No. 3.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

“I was very impressed by the way they took care of us,” said one reader about the Regent Phu Quoc (No. 3), a new Vietnamese resort that opened last summer. The hotel has already impressed guests with details like an “amazing” breakfast and the “very talented” chefs at Oku, Regent’s Japanese-French restaurant. While the beach is steps from the 342 guest rooms, there are also four swimming pools, including a rooftop infinity pool that overlooks the ocean.

Over in Thailand, a different kind of resort experience can be had at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort (No. 9) in Chiang Rai. Here, near the border with Myanmar and Laos, elephants roam the 160-acre property, and guests can watch them forage from their rooms. Readers seemed to find the place especially enjoyable for couples. “With its over-the-top location and accommodations, it’s ideal for a unique honeymoon experience, with endless opportunities for romance and activities,” said one voter.

But the property that earned the highest scores from readers was Andaz Bali. Below, find out what readers had to say about it and which hotels joined it on this year's list of the best resorts in Asia.

The Winner

Andaz Bali: Bali, Indonesia

Courtesy of Andaz Bali

This beachfront resort is another relative newcomer, having opened in 2021 when Bali was still closed to tourists. It has since made a splash internationally, thanks in part to a prime location in Sanur, a town on the island’s southeastern coast, as well as the “great service” that readers mentioned again and again. Designed to mimic a traditional Balinese village, the 127 guest rooms are grouped around greenery-filled outdoor courtyards, while the property’s 22 villas offer private gardens and swimming pools. The five food and beverage outlets include Wok Wok, which serves Indonesian classics (like nasi goreng and sambal udang) and Fisherman’s Club, located directly on the beach and specializing in fresh seafood caught right offshore.

T+L Reader The staff at Andaz Bali provide fantastic service. — T+L Reader

The Full List

1. Andaz Bali: Bali, Indonesia

Reader Score: 98.81

2. Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve: Bali, Indonesia

Reader Score: 98.58

3. Regent Phu Quoc: Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Reader Score: 98.40

4. Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi: South Malé Atoll, Maldives

Reader Score: 98.20

5. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands: North Malé Atoll, Maldives

Reader Score: 98.13

6. The Mulia: Bali, Indonesia

Reader Score: 98.07

7. Nihi Sumba: Sumba, Indonesia

Reader Score: 98.04

8. Alila Manggis: Bali, Indonesia

Reader Score: 97.18

9. Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort: Chiang Rai, Thailand

Reader Score: 97.76

10. Shangri-La Rasa Ria, Kota Kinabalu: Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia

Reader Score: 97.62

11. Patina Maldives, Fari Islands: North Malé Atoll, Maldives

Reader Score: 97.60

12. Amanpuri: Phuket, Thailand

Reader Score: 97.27

13. Wildflower Hall, an Oberoi Resort: Shimla, India

Reader Score: 97.03

14. The Oberoi Udaivilas: Udaipur, India

Reader Score: 97.02

15. The Oberoi Beach Resort: Bali, Indonesia

Reader Score: 97.00

