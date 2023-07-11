World's Best Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Resorts in Asia of 2023 Personal service, beachside locations, and mouthwatering food propelled these properties to the top in our annual "World’s Best Awards" survey for 2023. By John Wogan John Wogan John Wogan is a special projects editor at Travel + Leisure and a contributing writer at T: The New York Times Style Magazine. He was previously a senior editor at Condé Nast Traveler and a travel features editor at Goop.com. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 In This Article View All In This Article How Voting Works What Readers Loved The Winner The Full List Photo: Courtesy of Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Southeast Asia dominated the list of our readers’ favorite resort hotels on the continent — especially the Indonesian island of Bali, which took five spots on this year’s list. Travel + Leisure readers voted islands especially high too, with the Maldives earning three spots, Nihi Sumba (also in Indonesia) placing at No. 7, and Vietnam’s Regent Phu Quoc, located on an island off the coast of Cambodia, coming in at No. 3. How Voting Works Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.). Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below: Rooms/facilitiesLocationServiceFoodValue For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses. What Readers Loved “I was very impressed by the way they took care of us,” said one reader about the Regent Phu Quoc (No. 3), a new Vietnamese resort that opened last summer. The hotel has already impressed guests with details like an “amazing” breakfast and the “very talented” chefs at Oku, Regent’s Japanese-French restaurant. While the beach is steps from the 342 guest rooms, there are also four swimming pools, including a rooftop infinity pool that overlooks the ocean. Over in Thailand, a different kind of resort experience can be had at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort (No. 9) in Chiang Rai. Here, near the border with Myanmar and Laos, elephants roam the 160-acre property, and guests can watch them forage from their rooms. Readers seemed to find the place especially enjoyable for couples. “With its over-the-top location and accommodations, it’s ideal for a unique honeymoon experience, with endless opportunities for romance and activities,” said one voter. But the property that earned the highest scores from readers was Andaz Bali. Below, find out what readers had to say about it and which hotels joined it on this year's list of the best resorts in Asia. The Winner Andaz Bali: Bali, Indonesia Courtesy of Andaz Bali This beachfront resort is another relative newcomer, having opened in 2021 when Bali was still closed to tourists. It has since made a splash internationally, thanks in part to a prime location in Sanur, a town on the island’s southeastern coast, as well as the “great service” that readers mentioned again and again. Designed to mimic a traditional Balinese village, the 127 guest rooms are grouped around greenery-filled outdoor courtyards, while the property’s 22 villas offer private gardens and swimming pools. The five food and beverage outlets include Wok Wok, which serves Indonesian classics (like nasi goreng and sambal udang) and Fisherman’s Club, located directly on the beach and specializing in fresh seafood caught right offshore. T+L Reader The staff at Andaz Bali provide fantastic service. — T+L Reader The Full List 1. Andaz Bali: Bali, Indonesia Reader Score: 98.81 2. Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve: Bali, Indonesia Reader Score: 98.58 3. Regent Phu Quoc: Phu Quoc, Vietnam Reader Score: 98.40 4. Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi: South Malé Atoll, Maldives Reader Score: 98.20 5. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands: North Malé Atoll, Maldives Reader Score: 98.13 6. The Mulia: Bali, Indonesia Reader Score: 98.07 7. Nihi Sumba: Sumba, Indonesia Reader Score: 98.04 8. Alila Manggis: Bali, Indonesia Reader Score: 97.18 9. Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort: Chiang Rai, Thailand Reader Score: 97.76 10. Shangri-La Rasa Ria, Kota Kinabalu: Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia Reader Score: 97.62 11. Patina Maldives, Fari Islands: North Malé Atoll, Maldives Reader Score: 97.60 12. Amanpuri: Phuket, Thailand Reader Score: 97.27 13. Wildflower Hall, an Oberoi Resort: Shimla, India Reader Score: 97.03 14. The Oberoi Udaivilas: Udaipur, India Reader Score: 97.02 15. The Oberoi Beach Resort: Bali, Indonesia Reader Score: 97.00