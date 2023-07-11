Geothermal pools glistening in a milky turquoise hue, lava fields caked in glacial ice, impressively good yogurt … it’s just another day in Iceland, a stark landscape that seems scripted like a fairy tale. The feeling of fantasy is enhanced further still when you’re overnighting in one of the country’s magical luxury lodges. Because around here, the locals have developed a style of grandeur all their own.

What Readers Loved

Rather than ornate lavishness you might expect from five-star properties, Icelanders prefer a minimalist approach, in which the architecture defers to the majesty of the surrounding landscape. The top-rated entries included below afford you a front-row seat to the natural spectacle, while dialing inner calm and comfort up to unrivaled rungs.

Want to wake up beside a glacial lagoon? Of course you do. When you arise at the Fosshotel (No. 3) at the foot of Hvannadalshnúkur — Iceland’s tallest peak — you’ll have to spend time convincing yourself that you haven’t been transported to another planet in your sleep. Don’t worry, the memorable dining experience here will snap you right back to reality, even if the tasting menu — comprised of artfully rendered Nordic specialties — is dubbed the “Dreamfeast.”

Meanwhile, The Retreat (No. 2) is situated along Iceland’s most celebrated landmark: the Blue Lagoon. “[It’s] likely my favorite hotel in the world,” one reader commented. “It’s as if you took the level of service and luxury of Aman resorts and gave it earnest Icelandic hospitality with their wonderful culture of wellness and delicious foods. I would live at this hotel if I could.”

While moving into The Retreat isn’t currently on the table, booking a stay at these hotels — voted the top resorts in Iceland by our readers — is an enviable consolation prize.

The Winner

Silica Hotel: Grindavik, Iceland

The aptly named Blue Lagoon is a world-famous destination for good reason: it’s a wholly unique human-made wonder. But that’s also why it gets so overrun with tourists. Those who stay overnight at the sleek and stylish Silica Hotel get a slice of the stunning hot pools all to themselves. Here, you’ll find your own private bathing lagoon available exclusively to hotel guests open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily. On-site you’ll also encounter two gourmet outposts, distinct in their approach, but both showcasing Icelandic produce and preparations in dining rooms that maximize the scenic impact of the surroundings. “It was a splurge financially,” warns one reader of rooms that start at $650 per night. “But it was well worth it.”

1. Silica Hotel: Grindavik, Iceland

Reader Score: 90.13

2. The Retreat: Grindavik, Iceland

Reader Score: 89.13

3. Fosshotel Glacier Lagoon: Öræfi, Iceland

Reader Score: 88.86