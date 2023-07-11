Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Resorts in France of 2023

These are T+L readers’ top picks for French resorts, according to our annual "World’s Best Awards" survey for 2023.

By
Maya Kachroo-Levine
Maya Kachroo-Levine
Maya Kachroo-Levine
Maya Kachroo-Levine is the senior editor at Travel + Leisure. She covers hotels, destinations (focusing on Europe, Asia, California, and Mexico), food and drink, cruises, and luxury aviation.
Published on July 11, 2023
From the northern beaches of Normandy down to the southern tip of Cap d’Antibes, France’s 18 regions boast more than 200 native grape varieties, 246 types of cheese (as President Charles de Gaulle once claimed, though the number has been contested), and roughly 200,000 square miles of incomparable terroir. As Americans rush back to Europe this summer, the idyllic resorts of France are destined to get quite a bit of attention. So it seems only logical that we turn to Travel + Leisure readers to scout their favorite hotels in France for our upcoming vacances.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

  • Rooms/facilities
  • Location
  • Service
  • Food
  • Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

Terrace view at the HÃ´tel Crillon le Brave resort in France

Courtesy of HÃ´tel Crillon le Brave

What Readers Loved

This year, readers were more taken with the north of the country than the south. They fawned over Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa (No. 3), which was last year’s runner-up: the Biologique Recherche spa treatments and fantastic food at La Bellevue restaurant kept the Leading Hotels of the World property in readers' good graces. Improving one position from last year is the Waldorf Astoria Versailles - Trianon Palace (No. 4). The voter reviews were entirely built on superlatives, with one fan exclaiming, “exceptional,” and another saying, “awesome.” Sometimes one word is all you need to describe impeccable service, 15 majestic suites, a Guerlain Spa, and perfectly manicured gardens framing a castle hotel.

But for the No. 1 hotel this year, we do venture south to Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, otherwise known as the Région Sud. Ousting last year’s No. 1, Coquillade Provence Resort & Spa, from the top spot is the stunning Hôtel Crillon Le Brave in Provence. Read on to learn why readers voted it the No. 1 resort hotel in France for 2023.

The Winner

Hôtel Crillon Le Brave

Looking through French windows into a guest room at the Hotel Crillon le Brave Resort

Courtesy of HÃ´tel Crillon le Brave

Nestled in Provence is Hôtel Crillon Le Brave, a place so stunning that just one picture tells you exactly how it came to score a 96.84 on this year’s T+L reader survey. “The place is outstanding,” one fan gushed. “One of a kind.” That same voter praised the “delicious food with a talented chef” — meaning Adrien Brunet, a Loire Valley–bred chef who earlier in his career graced the kitchen of the Saint James Paris. The restaurants, La Madeleine and La Table du Ventoux, both serve inventive Provençal food, such as sumptuous grilled fish, foie gras, and other examples of French country cooking that seems simple but is somehow impossible to replicate at home. (Can you smell the fresh thyme from here?) The latter restaurant will, this year, open for leisurely lunches overlooking the lavender-flooded rolling hills. “Best view ever,” another guest promised. Don’t miss the bar, housed in the oldest maison on the property, where you can enjoy a fragrant, fresh fruit-garnished cocktail before dinner or a cigar after.

T+L Reader

Hôtel Crillon Le Brave is outstanding. One of a kind.

— T+L Reader

The Full List

 1. Hôtel Crillon Le Brave: Crillon-le-Brave, France

Reader Score: 96.84

2. Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc: Cap d’Antibes, France

Reader Score: 96.80

3. Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa: Champillon, France

Reader Score: 96.36

4. Waldorf Astoria Versailles – Trianon Palace: Versailles, France

Reader Score: 95.05

5. Airelles Gordes, La Bastide: Gordes, France

Reader Score: 94.31

