The Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas boast some of the world's most pristine beaches, with crystal-clear water and tropical temperatures. Whether it's the soft beaches of the Bahamas or the lush rainforests in Dominica, these islands have something for everyone. Outdoor enthusiasts, for example, can immerse themselves in activities like snorkeling, scuba diving, zip lining, and sailing. But the islands are also known for their rich history and vibrant culture, which is reflected in their colorful architecture, culinary offerings, and music scene.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

Courtesy of Belmond

What Readers Loved

Readers showed their love for St. Lucia this year, with five properties making the top 25 list, followed by Turks and Caicos with four resorts. In fact, this year's runner-up is Cap Maison Resort & Spa in St. Lucia, which rose the ranks from No. 7 last year. This property has views, villas, and private pools — but it's a dream for food lovers. Think fine-dining venues with panoramic views, pop-up dinners with visiting chefs, and wine tastings at this all-inclusive resort.

No. 4 Kamalame Cay on the Bahamas' Andros Island has an overwater spa, which one T+L reader said was “the best part of the trip.” Aruba’s Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort (No. 7) — a T+L reader calls it “heaven on Earth” — offers a multitude of tours, like a guided walk of Aruba’s downtown, a food tour visiting locals' favorite restaurants, or even a closer look at Aruba’s 160-year history of aloe farming. And Ambergris Cay in Turks and Caicos (No. 5) offers a guided whale-watching tour with a marine biologist.

The No. 1 spot this year went to the Dominica resort that won last year, too: Secret Bay. Read on to learn why this Dominica enclave continues to top the list.

The Winner

Secret Bay: Portsmouth, Dominica

Courtesy of Secret Bay

Tucked in the Eastern Caribbean Sea is the island nation of Dominica, which was also named the best island in the Caribbean by T+L readers this year. On the eastern side of the island is an all-villa hotel called Secret Bay. “I would recommend Secret Bay for everybody wanting a home away from their home,” one T+L reader said. Another fan summed up the property in two simple words: “absolutely excellent.” The secluded clifftop villas each come with their own butler, indoor and outdoor living spaces, private plunge pool, gourmet kitchen (with a private chef), and covered terrace with sea views. Guests can indulge in outdoor activities like snorkeling, stand-up paddle boarding, and kayaking; cultural experiences like a cooking class; or self-care experiences like yoga and a massage at the on-site wellness pavilion.

The Full List

1. Secret Bay: Portsmouth, Dominica

Reader Score: 98.30

2. Cap Maison Resort & Spa: Gros Islet, St. Lucia

Reader Score: 96.80

3. Point Grace: Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos

Reader Score: 96.73

4. Kamalame Cay: Kamalame Cay, Andros Island, The Bahamas

Reader Score: 96.67

5. Ambergris Cay: Big Ambergris Cay, Turks and Caicos

Reader Score: 96.46

6. Le Sereno: St. Barts

Reader Score: 96.44

7. Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort: Oranjestad, Aruba

Reader Score: 96.30

8. Caerula Mar Club: South Andros Island, Bahamas

Reader Score: 96.25

9. Le Toiny St. Barth: Anse de Toiny, St. Barts

Reader Score: 96.09

10. Jamaica Inn: Ocho Rios, Jamaica

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 96.00

11. Round Hill Hotel and Villas: Montego Bay, Jamaica

Reader Score: 95.85

12. Wymara Resort & Villas: Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Reader Score: 95.70

13. Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort: Castries, St.Lucia

Reader Score: 95.49

14. Ladera Resort: Soufrière, St. Lucia

Reader Score: 95.38

15. Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth: Grand Cul de Sac, St. Barts

Reader Score: 95.29

16. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla: Barnes Bay, Anguilla

Reader Score: 94.83

17. Jade Mountain: Soufrière, St. Lucia

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 94.78

18. Eden Roc Cap Cana: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Reader Score: 94.45

19. Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort: Soufrière, St. Lucia

Reader Score: 94.07

20. La Samanna, A Belmond Hotel: Marigot, St. Martin

Reader Score: 93.90

21. Hermitage Bay: Jennings, Antigua and Barbuda

Reader Score: 93.65

22. Frangipani Beach Resort: Meads Bay, Anguilla

Reader Score: 93.52

23. The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas: Paradise Island, Bahamas

Reader Score: 93.51

24. Grace Bay Club: Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos

Reader Score: 93.29

25. Caribbean Club: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Reader Score: 93.25

