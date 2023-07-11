The Sunshine State’s abundant sunshine, Instagram-perfect beaches, and something-for-everyone activities make it a popular year-round destination for Travel + Leisure readers, whose picks for their favorite Florida resorts showcase all the best the destination has to offer. From small boutique inns to mansion-like properties, this year’s winning hotels served as the backdrops for memorable vacations that World’s Best voters couldn’t stop raving about.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

What Readers Loved

Though all of T+L readers’ favorite Florida resorts for 2023 can be found on or near the water, the properties still represent an eclectic mix of hotel styles, from a historic boutique hotel near leafy parks and charming museums, to an ultraprivate oasis in the Keys with swaying palms and world-class dining, to a palatial golfer’s paradise that also happens to boast a family-friendly waterpark.

Two golf-centric resorts were among this year’s honorees: The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón (No. 3) and LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort (No. 4). The former hosts three different pro tournaments each year, thanks in part to its two Greg Norman-designed courses, but non-LPGA fans will still find plenty to enjoy. “Great for couples, and we had beach access,” shared one voter whose husband did, indeed, spend time on the links.

Other readers were looking for proximity to other types of fun. No. 5 Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, for example, was beloved by voters who wanted to bask in the sun and sea. “Love the beachfront rooms,” wrote one voter who stayed at the resort. “Walk two steps and you are there. Beach is beautiful. Pool on the beach.” Those who chose the No. 2 Marquesa Hotel, located in the Florida Keys, praised the property’s location as “ideal for someone who wants to be within walking or biking distance of restaurants, bars, and other Key West attractions but not right in the middle of tourist activity both day and night.”

But it was another hideaway in the Keys that earned this year’s No. 1 honor. Find out which Florida hotel was chosen by readers’ as their favorite resort in Florida.

The Winner

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa: Little Torch Key, Florida

Courtesy of Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

It doesn’t get much more secluded in Florida than this adults-only haven, which sits on its own four-acre islet accessed only by seaplane or the resort’s private boat. Rebuilt and reopened in 2020 after it was destroyed by Hurricane Irma, the luxurious property evokes the feel of a Caribbean hideaway with 30 suites housed inside 15 thatched-roof bungalows. The no-TVs policy remains intact (and cell phones are expected to be kept on silent), so guests can focus on relaxing in one of the beach hammocks, kayaking, sailing, or snorkeling. The resort’s Dining Room restaurant continues the barefoot luxury ethos, offering both indoor and beachfront dining, with menus that highlight seafood and produce from the region.

The Full List

1. Little Palm Island Resort & Spa: Little Torch Key, Florida

Reader Score: 95.09

2. Marquesa Hotel: Key West, Florida

Reader Score: 94.67

3. The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón: Naples, Florida

Reader Score: 94.31

4. LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort: Naples, Florida

Reader Score: 93.81

5. Ponte Vedra Inn & Club: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Reader Score: 93.33

6. The Alfond Inn: Winter Park, Florida

Reader Score: 93.26

7. The Breakers: Palm Beach, Florida

Reader Score: 92.71

8. Ocean Key Resort & Spa: Key West, Florida

Reader Score: 92.71

9. Playa Largo Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection: Key Largo, Florida

Reader Score: 92.53

10. Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort: Orlando, Florida

Reader Score: 92.50

11. The Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens: St. Augustine, Florida

Reader Score: 92.41

12. The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes: Orlando, Florida

Reader Score: 92.35

13. The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island: Amelia Island, Florida

Reader Score: 92.16

14. Inn on Fifth: Naples, Florida

Reader Score: 92.14

15. Hotel Effie: Miramar Beach, Florida

Reader Score: 91.60