REI’s Epic Labor Day Sale Includes Popular Brands Like Patagonia and The North Face Up to 75% Off

While Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer, the good news is that there are a plethora of amazing deals available at some of our favorite retailers. There’s no better time to take the plunge on those splurge-worthy buys like a new tent or pair of hiking boots while sales galore are happening all weekend long.

One Labor Day sale you shouldn’t pass up is REI’s — the site is currently overflowing with deals (more than 8,000 markdowns, to be exact) on clothing, comfy footwear, travel accessories, and camping must-haves that are up to 75 percent off through September 4. Popular brands like Patagonia, Athleta, Hydro Flask, Merrell, and The North Face are included, plus even more traveler-loved styles that’ll help you refresh your gear in time for fall travel plans.

Keep scrolling to see our top picks for the best REI Labor Day deals in the clothing, travel gear, footwear, and tent categories.

Clothing Deals

Similar to how our clothing choices shift from summer to fall-appropriate clothing, so do our travel wardrobes. If you plan on camping, hiking, or traveling this fall, invest in new outerwear like this 50 percent-off Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket that’s “extremely comfortable and warm,” according to one shopper, or this Flash Air Jacket by REI. Both styles are smart buys for keeping warm in cooler climates. In terms of pants, these Athleta Joggers are 75 percent off and “pack easy and small,” as described by one buyer who said they’re “great for travel.”

Travel Gear Deals

Camping and long road trips call for the right gear to keep you comfortable and prepared for any type of weather. This duffel by The North Face “fits five days’ worth of basic clothes” with extra space for a laptop and chargers, according to one reviewer who said it “fits perfectly” under an airplane seat. When exploring the great outdoors, a handy drinking vessel is a necessity, and this bright blue Hydro Flask can hold 16 ounces of hot or cold liquid and can keep their respective temperatures for hours on end. Other camping deals that caught our eye were this puffy travel blanket that one traveler said kept their “legs super cozy” even in low 30- and 40-degree temperatures and this compact Two-Burner Camp Stove that “works great in windy conditions.”

Footwear Deals

Comfortable footwear is always on our radar when it comes to scouring the sale section, and REI has some shopper-loved hiking styles marked down. These Merrell hiking shoes, one shopper-praised for having “amazing heel and arch support,” are 25 percent off. These 30 percent-off Danner Mountain boots assisted one person on a 13-mile hike after spraining their ankle onmile four and added that they offer “great support while also being lightweight.” If you’re an avid runner, these REI trail-running shoes are also 30 percent off and feature a knit exterior that manages moisture for varying trail conditions.

Tent Deals

Snagging a splurge-worthy purchase on sale is a major win, and right now, you can save $936 on this REI Wonderland Tent. It uses tunnel architecture that’s storm-proof and can sleep up to four people or can even squeeze a family of five, according to one camper who said it’s “built to last.” For a smaller style, this two-person tent from Nemo is now 25 percent off and has held up well even after accompanying one traveler during “400 miles of backpacking.”

Keep scrolling for other can’t-miss deals available at REI now through September 4.

Athleta Trekkie North Jogger Pants

Hydro Flask Coffee with Flex Sip Lid

Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Travel Blanket

REI Co-op Swiftland MT Trail-Running Shoes

The North Face Wawona 6 Tent

