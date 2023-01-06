The 6 Best Rechargeable Hand Warmers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

When the warmers were put to the test out in the cold, the Go Warmer Cordless Rechargeable Hand Heater with Flashlight stood out the most thanks to its comfortable shape and fast heat time. The multi-purpose functionality also helped it snag our top spot: Not only can it be used as a reliable hand warmer, but it also boasts a powerful flashlight and can even double as a power bank for your devices. Our list also includes rechargeable hand warmers that beat the competition in specific categories like durability, battery life, and more.

If you’ve been reluctant to invest in hand warmers or still use single-use disposables, it’s time to consider efficient, game-changing rechargeable options you can use all season and year after year. We had our expert testers try out 15 leading rechargeable hand warmers to help you narrow down the best options for your particular needs. They evaluated the ease of use, effectiveness, battery life, design, and durability of each rechargeable hand warmer to find the very best.

Hand warmers are the unsung hero of winter recreation and travel; the convenient little packages are easy to slip into pockets or mittens for a dose of warmth whether you’re on the ski slope , snowshoeing, or exploring a new city in sub-zero temperatures.

The Ororo Bay City Heated Hand Warmer isn’t like regular hand warmers — but in a very good way. This option features a unique belt-like design that can be strapped around your waist for easy use or detached and carried on its own. The tester loved how cozy the hand warmer feels thanks to the soft interior (that’s actually machine washable!). It’s great for indoor and around-the-house use but isn’t the best option for intense outdoor activities like hiking or skiing due to the bulkiness. Still, our tester loved that this option can double as a portable charger for your devices and also comes equipped with two built-in pockets that can easily fit a smartphone and AirPods.

What to Consider: The design is too bulky for outdoor sports and activities.

The battery life of a rechargeable hand warmer is just as important as the temperature range — especially if you’re planning to spend extended stints outdoors in the cold. Thankfully, the Survival Frog QuickHeat Pro Rechargeable Hand Warmer offers an impressive 14-hour runtime on the lowest setting, which affords you plenty of time to take on frigid temps . Although our tester noted that this option takes a long time to fully charge (we’re talking about eight hours), they said it was worth the wait as the hand warmer is reliable and really does retain its full battery life for the claimed runtime. The tester also appreciated the slick ergonomic design, sharing that it’s lightweight and smooth, which makes it easy to hold for long periods of time without worrying about hand cramping. This option also doubles as a 9000 mAh power bank that can fully charge a smartphone.

What to Consider: The charge time takes up to eight hours.

Why We Love It: This hand warmer offers up to 14 hours of uncompromising heat.

The Celestron Elements FireCel+ is an excellent choice for those looking for a hand warmer that can withstand heavy-duty use and rugged activities like snowshoeing and hiking or even ice-fishing. The tester really appreciated that this hand warmer came charged out of the box and also includes a convenient carrying bag and a lanyard for easy use. The dual-sided device heats up fast and offers a generous 12 hours of heat with each charge. Although the tester found this option to be a bit bulky for those with smaller hands, they reported that the high-heat setting is perfect for placing in a coat pocket to warm the core and hands at the same time.

What to Consider: The unique shape might not be comfortable for those with smaller hands.

Why We Love It: This long-lasting option is shaped to function as both a hand warmer and a pocket warmer.

The FVSA Rechargeable Hand Warmer is very simple and easy to use; there’s only one button that you hold to turn it on and change heat levels. A series of quick clicks allow you to toggle between the three different heat settings that range from 104 to 140 degrees. Our tester was particularly impressed with the built-in flashlight, which was extremely helpful and convenient when walking their dog at night. They also loved that it shows how much battery life is left with one quick click. Be aware that the RVSA Rechargeable Hand Warmer also gets extremely hot within just 30 seconds after turning it on — our tester noted that the highest setting might be too hot to the touch but feels comfortable when placed in a jacket pocket. However, when it’s time to head inside, the hand warmer cools down remarkably fast.

What to Consider: The instructions are poorly translated and can be hard to follow.

Why We Love It: This option gets very hot and is great for extreme cold-weather activities.

The Ocoopa 10,000 mAh Electric Hand Warmer was our testers’ top pick for those looking for a powerful portable charger and hand-warming hybrid. This option features a 10,000 mAh battery pack which can charge the average smartphone fully at least one and a half times. The fast-charging design can easily get an iPhone to 50 percent battery in just 30 minutes time. The tester was also very impressed with the Ocoopa’s performance as a hand warmer: It features three distinct temperature settings that range from 95 to 131 degrees to suit your needs and comfort preferences. Depending on the heat level, you can use it for 8 to 15 hours straight before running out of power. We also appreciated the compact carrying case and built-in silicone corner design that will protect your hand warmers in case of accidental drops.

What to Consider: The lowest temperature setting can sometimes get too hot for comfort.

Why We Love It: It can provide heat as high as 131 degrees Fahrenheit for hours on end.

Our testers particularly liked the ergonomic shape that feels comfortable in your palm and dual-sided heating that provides all-over coverage for optimal warmth. “The design hits nicely in your hand and is sleek enough for coat pockets too,” they said. It’s also worth noting that this set features three different heat settings to best suit your comfort level and needs while also offering a generous eight hours of battery life between charges. The set of two comes with a USB charging cable and a convenient carrying case that allows you to store both hand warmers in one spot when they’re not in use.

Winter sports and outdoor activities often require a fair bit of gear and equipment — which is why opting for multi-functional items like the Go Warmer Cordless Rechargeable Hand Heater is such a major advantage. This set of two stood out to our testers thanks to its ability to operate not just as hand warmers but also as a powerful flashlight for the long nights of winter and an emergency portable power bank for your devices. Despite the fact that this option comes with a handful of additional features, our testers confirmed the hand-warming capabilities don’t take a hit. “I was shocked how quickly these heated up. Just a few seconds after toggling on, you could feel the heat and it quickly heats up or cools down as you move between the settings,” our tester raved.

What to Consider: The on/off switch can sometimes get stuck with heavy use.

Why We Love It: This multi-purpose option also functions as a flashlight and portable charger for your mobile devices.

Other Hand Warmers We Tested

We tested a variety of rechargeable hand warmers, and while a select few rose to the top due to their exceptional quality and durability, there were two that our testers also liked but didn’t consider the best of the best due to a few shortcomings.

SkyGenius Rechargeable Hand Warmer: This multi-purpose hand warmer retained its heat for some time, but the oscillating temperature became too hot for comfort and didn’t feel as durable as other options.

BusyPiggy 10000mAh Power Bank & Rechargeable Hand Warmer 2-in-1: This option felt extremely durable and long-lasting, but it took a long time to heat up and was much bulkier than other options on our list.

Our Testing Process

To curate our list of products to test, we researched the most popular options across a variety of different hand warmer styles and specific uses. We then sent out a total of 15 different rechargeable hand warmers to our testing experts to use in their day-to-day lives, from walking the dog to playing winter sports.

Our testers used the hand warmers in varying temperatures and weather conditions at least five different times in order to see how they held up. On a scale of one to five, our testers rated each rechargeable hand warmer based on ease of use, effectiveness, battery life, design, and durability. Hand warmers with the best scores met or exceeded our expectations when it came to special features and claims made by the manufacturer. The best hand warmers were able to hold their charge, provide enough heat for optimal comfort, and offer additional functionalities to make winter life more convenient.

Tips for Buying a Rechargeable Hand Warmer

Choose the right temperature range for your needs

Heat settings and temperature ranges vary greatly from hand warmer to hand warmer. Choosing the right temperature options for your needs is crucial if you want to get the most out of your purchase. For example, certain hand warmers can get so hot that they are truly uncomfortable on the skin but can be an excellent option for using with gloves or for placing in a jacket pocket to warm the core. Think about what environments you'll most often need your hand warmer in and where you plane to carry it.

Consider the charge time

Some hand warmers can last for 12 to 14 hours at a time on the lowest heat setting — but require up to eight hours of charge time, which can be a huge inconvenience, especially while traveling. If you need something that’ll charge up in a few hours or less, your best bet will be to look for a low-heat hand warmer with a smaller three- to six-hour battery life.

Look for additional features

Most rechargeable hand warmers come equipped with additional features to better serve your outdoor needs. Look for bonus uses like a built-in flashlight, portable charger, massage functionality, or dual-sided heating depending on when and where you anticipate using your hand warmers.

Frequently Asked Questions Are rechargeable hand warmers safe? Yes, rechargeable hand warmers are safe when properly used and maintained. That said, note that certain hand warmer settings can get extremely hot to the touch and could be uncomfortable on sensitive skin. Be sure to read the manufacturer’s instructions for your hand warmer carefully before use.

What are the disadvantages of rechargeable hand warmers? Rechargeable hand warmers are a much more sustainable alternative to their single-use counterparts, but they do require a bit of extra planning before use. The main disadvantage is that you’ll need to ensure you always have enough time to charge and recharge your hand warmers before heading outdoors, as once they’ve run out of juice you can’t just crack open another pair like you would a disposable option.

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

For this article, Kaitlyn McInnis worked with editors to carefully review insights gathered during our hand warmer test. She also used her experience as a travel writer and former gear editor to curate the best options to suit most needs.

