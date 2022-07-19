Rain boots have had a serious glow-up in the last decade or so, with dozens of brands and designers offering fashion-forward options that complement outfits and leave your feet feeling good, too. Not sure what to look for when it comes to the right rain boots for your lifestyle needs or next trip? We spoke to a handful of podiatrists and fashion experts to get their top tips on how to choose the best waterproof footwear.

For an all-around reliable pair of rain boots to get you through less-than-ideal weather days, Hunter Original Back Adjustable Gloss Rain Boots are our top pick. They feature a classic tall, round-toe silhouette with a modern twist via a glossy finish, and the calf area can be extended for wearers who need a roomier fit. If you want stylish, sturdy pairs of rain boots in different lengths or colors, we found a variety of more options to add to your shoe rack.

Read on to find the best rain boots available for all needs and preferences.