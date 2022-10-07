Here’s our complete list of the best puffer jackets for women:

After reviewing and testing many options, we chose Marmot's Ithaca Jacket as our top pick. It has a classic mid-hip length, several pockets, and 700-fill-power down that will keep you toasty once temperatures drop .

Just like a good pair of walking boots or water-resistant gloves, puffer jackets are cold-weather staples , perfectly blending form and function. A good-quality puffer should be warm and comfortable with a dash of edgy style because, let's face it, puffer jackets are intrinsically cool. The key to choosing one that fits your needs are: packability, down weight and fill power, features, and looks. If you'd like your puffer to be "puffier," then look for options with fewer stitched patterns, and if you'd like it to be less bulky and more form-fitting, opt for one with a denser design.

Best Overall: Marmot Women's Ithaca Down Puffer Jacket Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: It has more pockets and features than most styles. What to Consider: It is not available in extended sizing. A good puffer jacket should be versatile, stylish, and warm. Of course, not all puffers check off every box, but Marmot's Ithaca does. Thanks to smart design, multi-functional features, high-quality construction, and premium materials, this piece will last you for years to come. We mentioned its features, and they are truly what sets it apart from other puffer jackets. The jacket has four pockets: two hand warmer pockets on the front, a flapped pocket on the left sleeve, and an interior pocket for your phone, wallet, or cash. The zip-off hood allows you to adjust the jacket's look to fit the weather and your style preferences. The hood's shell is down-filled and features a removable faux fur ruff, which may come in handy when it's snowing. And speaking of snow, this jacket was certainly made with snow days in mind. The sleeves have super soft microfleece wrist cuffs to keep the elements away. The shell is filled with 700-fill-power down and then treated with a water-resistant finish to protect from light rain while keeping you warm even on an extra chilly day. Lastly, the jacket reaches mid-hip, which is the ideal length for everyday activities like commuting, running errands, hiking, and travel. Price at time of publish: $250 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Polyester | Insulation Fill Power: 700 | Weight: 1 pound, 6 ounces

Best Hooded: Columbia Women's Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket Columbia View On Columbia.com Why We Love It: The hood is lined with plush fleece. What to Consider: The hood is not removable. A good quality puffer jacket with a hood such as this one by Columbia means you no longer have to worry about getting caught in the rain, wind, or cold. It provides extra insulation in frigid temperatures without impacting your head movements or vision. The moisture- and water-resistant shell ensures you stay dry in light rain or snow, while the attached hood will protect your neck and head. Additionally, the hood and high collar are lined with super soft fleece fabric for added warmth and comfort. Another great feature of this hooded puffer is that the hood doesn't have a faux fur ruff that may affect your peripheral vision if you are concerned with performance. The lining of this Columbia hooded jacket is covered in silver dots — a thermal reflectivity treatment that retains body heat. In addition, the shell is filled with synthetic insulation, so the combination of both features significantly boosts the warmth level of this piece. Thumbholes, zip-up hand pockets, and a drop tail hemline round out this jacket's many features. Price at time of publish: $160 Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: Polyester | Insulation Fill Power: Not listed | Weight: Not listed

Best Long: Patagonia Women's Down With It Parka Patagonia View On Patagonia.com Why We Love It: Hidden side-seam snaps allow for freedom of movement. What to Consider: The zippers occasionally stick. Patagonia's outerwear styles are beloved by city dwellers and mountaineers alike for their high performance, great features, and quality. The brand's Down With It parka will become your go-to daily option when you need extra leg coverage and protection from the elements. This jacket is warm. It has 600-fill recycled duck and goose down and is super lightweight, so it is definitely a safe bet if you're planning on taking any trips in frigid climate zones. The removable three-panel hood is equally well insulated and, thanks to a slightly loose fit, allows you to wear a hat underneath it. This jacket extends about knee-length and comes with convenient side-seam snaps for ventilation, and to ensure your movements are not restricted. The parka has a slim fit with chevron-shaped baffles that are super flattering. Price at time of publish: $329 Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: Polyester | Insulation Fill Power: 600 | Weight: 2.4 pounds

Best Cropped: The North Face Women's Nuptse Short Jacket The North Face View On Thenorthface.com Why We Love It: The hem cinch cord allows you to adjust the fit and keep the elements away. What to Consider: There is no lining on the inside. Style and function go hand-in-hand in The North Face's iconic Nuptse cropped puffer jacket. It is the ideal outer layer for city dwellers who don't want to compromise warmth for good looks. The 700-fill goose down has you covered on those days when temperatures take a nosedive. The jacket has a comfy, relaxed fit and can be worn with chunky sweaters, which is certainly a plus. Our favorite feature is the cinch cord that allows you to adjust the fit of the hemline to retain warmth (or if you'd like to give the jacket a cool bomber look). Other noteworthy features include two zippered pockets, a two-way front zip, and adjustable Velcro cuffs. Last but not least, we are also fans of the vintage-inspired, color-block design on some styles. Price at time of publish: $280 Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: Nylon | Insulation Fill Power: 700 | Weight: Not listed The 12 Best Women's Boots for Fall 2022

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The mid-thigh length gives you more coverage while keeping the jacket extra lightweight. What to Consider: If you are planning on wearing it for long periods of time in frigid temperatures, you may need to consider another option with heavier insulation. Leave it to Amazon to create the ultimate everyday puffer jacket that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. If you need a sturdy jacket to commute in or run errands this winter, this is it. It has a water-resistant polyester shell, elastic cuffs, two zippered side pockets, and an attached hood with a high collar. It may not have all the bells and whistles of high-performance jackets, but if you need a basic puffer to slip into on your way to work, before heading to the grocery store, or for a short walk, you can't go wrong with this one. And it is designed to hit mid-thigh, so the extra coverage is certainly a bonus, all wrapped in good looks and an affordable price tag. As with all of its Essentials products, Amazon has made sure you have plenty of choices regarding sizing and colors — this one is available in 17 hues! Price at time of publish: $55 Sizes: XS-6XL | Material: Polyester | Insulation Fill Power: Not listed | Weight: Not listed

Best Splurge: Moncler Boed Short Down Jacket Moncler View On Moncler.com Why We Love It: The fitted waistline and oversized faux fur trim add a feminine touch to this puffer. What to Consider: The hood is not removable. When it comes to high fashion and high performance, nobody does outerwear quite like Moncler. The Italian company is known for its stylish quilted jackets, so if you are looking to splurge on an investment piece and turn the ski slopes into your personal runway, Moncler is always the way to go. This sophisticated short puffer is the epitome of timeless elegance. Designed with an elastic belted waistline to emphasize your midsection, this jacket creates a statuesque silhouette, which most bulky puffer jackets don't. But make no mistake — this Moncler stunner is not just empty looks. The company never cuts corners when it comes to premium materials and finishes. This jacket has a shell made from nylon léger — a lightweight, breathable, and tough fabric that's filled with down for maximum warmth. Two front zipper pockets, elastic cuffs, and a removable faux fur trim round out the features of this exquisite jacket. Price at time of publish: $2,665 Sizes: 00-7 | Material: Nylon leger | Insulation Fill Power: Not listed | Weight: Not listed

Best for Cold Weather: Triple Fat Goose Valenti Women's Full Length Winter Coat Triple Fat Goose View On Triplefatgoose.com Why We Love It: At 750-fill power, it is one of the warmest options you'll find on the market. What to Consider: Due to its length, we don’t recommend wearing it for winter sports or other heavy activity. Triple F.A.T (For Arctic Temperatures) Goose was founded in the late 1980s with one goal: "to provide supreme warmth in the coldest of climates." After over forty years, the brand has gained a stellar reputation for creating rugged, high-performance jackets that travelers wear to the coldest places on Earth. So, if you're headed to your first Antarctica cruise or plan on spending the Christmas holidays in Lapland, the Valenti winter coat has you (quite literally) covered. With 750-fill power of recycled down, a two-layer shell, and an extra-long hemline, it will ensure complete comfort and maximum warmth regardless of weather conditions. It has two fleece-lined pockets with zippers and an inner chest pocket where you can keep your valuables. And finally, snap buttons allow you to open the sides for extra ventilation. Price at time of publish: $650 Sizes: XS-3XL | Material: 2-layer laminate fabrication | Insulation Fill Power: 750 | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Best Packable: Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Parka Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com Why We Love It: It easily folds down into a carrying bag without wrinkling. What to Consider: It has no interior pockets, and the hood is not detachable. There's a reason why this Uniqlo puffer has a cult following among travelers. It's lightweight yet warm thanks to high-quality down that compares to jackets with 750-fill-power insulation. The shell has a water-repellent coating that will keep you dry whether you're sightseeing in London or commuting to work on a rainy day. The drop tail hemline ensures extra coverage in the back, while the hood will protect your head and neck from the elements. The two side pockets can fit your credit cards, phone, or a small digital camera. In addition, we love the gorgeous colors this puffer comes in — lilac, coral, and purple will surely make you stand out in a sea of black. Price at time of publish: $90 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: Nylon | Insulation Fill Power: Not listed | Weight: Not listed The 12 Best Winter Gloves for Men and Women, According to Reviews

Best Sustainable: Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket Cotopaxi View On Uniqlo.com Why We Love It: It has a slightly relaxed fit that allows you to wear layers without having to size up. What to Consider: It has non-adjustable elastic cuffs and a non-removable attached hood. The puffer delivers on all fronts: vibrant colors, warmth, high-quality materials, packability, weight, and sustainability. The vintage-inspired shades and prints are Cotopaxi's specialty, but so is making clothing with comfort and Mother Nature in mind. This puffer jacket is filled with 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant down, and doesn't look bulky at all (plus, it only weighs 14 ounces). It has all the essential features of an excellent puffer jacket: four pockets (it actually folds and fits into one of the interior pockets), an insulated hood, and an adjustable waist drawcord to customize the fit and keep the cold and snow away. Price at time of publish: $275 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: Nylon | Insulation Fill Power: 800 | Weight: 14 ounces

Best for Winter Sports: Obermeyer Calypso Down Jacket REI View On REI Why We Love It: You can customize the fit thanks to a removable powder skirt. What to Consider: It is on the bulkier side. If you think this Obermeyer jacket looks like a cozy comforter, that's because its design was literally inspired by the idea of wrapping yourself… in a cozy comforter. And that's exactly how it feels: warm and fluffy. It has a 700-fill-power, sustainably sourced feather and duck down to keep you warm while you enjoy the slopes. The shell is breathable yet water- and stain-resistant, so the jacket won't overheat your body during intense skiing sessions. The removable rib-knit hem is an excellent design touch that allows you to extend the jacket's length and keep the snow away on powder days. There is also a convenient tech pocket inside and two zippered hand warmer pockets. We also can't ignore the cool asymmetrical front closure design that adds an unexpected element. Price at time of publish: $349 Sizes: 2-18 | Material: Nylon | Insulation Fill Power: 700 | Weight: Not listed