Best Products The 11 Best Puffer Jackets for Women in 2022 Marmot's Ithaca puffer jacket earned our top pick. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Just like a good pair of walking boots or water-resistant gloves, puffer jackets are cold-weather staples, perfectly blending form and function. A good-quality puffer should be warm and comfortable with a dash of edgy style because, let's face it, puffer jackets are intrinsically cool. The key to choosing one that fits your needs are: packability, down weight and fill power, features, and looks. If you'd like your puffer to be "puffier," then look for options with fewer stitched patterns, and if you'd like it to be less bulky and more form-fitting, opt for one with a denser design. After reviewing and testing many options, we chose Marmot's Ithaca Jacket as our top pick. It has a classic mid-hip length, several pockets, and 700-fill-power down that will keep you toasty once temperatures drop. Here’s our complete list of the best puffer jackets for women: Our Top Picks Best Overall: Marmot Ithaca Down Puffer Jacket at Amazon Jump to Review Best Hooded: Columbia Long Hooded Jacket at Columbia.com Jump to Review Best Long: Patagonia Down With It Parka at Patagonia.com Jump to Review Best Cropped: The North Face Nuptse Short Jacket at Thenorthface.com Jump to Review Amazon Essentials Hooded Puffer Coat at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Moncler Boed Short Down Jacket at Moncler.com Jump to Review Best for Cold Weather: Triple Fat Goose Full Length Winter Coat at Triplefatgoose.com Jump to Review Best Packable: Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Parka at Uniqlo.com Jump to Review Best Sustainable: Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket at Uniqlo.com Jump to Review Best for Winter Sports: Obermeyer Calypso Down Jacket at REI Jump to Review Best Overall: Marmot Women's Ithaca Down Puffer Jacket Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: It has more pockets and features than most styles.What to Consider: It is not available in extended sizing. A good puffer jacket should be versatile, stylish, and warm. Of course, not all puffers check off every box, but Marmot's Ithaca does. Thanks to smart design, multi-functional features, high-quality construction, and premium materials, this piece will last you for years to come. We mentioned its features, and they are truly what sets it apart from other puffer jackets. The jacket has four pockets: two hand warmer pockets on the front, a flapped pocket on the left sleeve, and an interior pocket for your phone, wallet, or cash. The zip-off hood allows you to adjust the jacket's look to fit the weather and your style preferences. The hood's shell is down-filled and features a removable faux fur ruff, which may come in handy when it's snowing. And speaking of snow, this jacket was certainly made with snow days in mind. The sleeves have super soft microfleece wrist cuffs to keep the elements away. The shell is filled with 700-fill-power down and then treated with a water-resistant finish to protect from light rain while keeping you warm even on an extra chilly day. Lastly, the jacket reaches mid-hip, which is the ideal length for everyday activities like commuting, running errands, hiking, and travel. Price at time of publish: $250 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Polyester | Insulation Fill Power: 700 | Weight: 1 pound, 6 ounces Best Hooded: Columbia Women's Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket Columbia View On Columbia.com Why We Love It: The hood is lined with plush fleece.What to Consider: The hood is not removable. A good quality puffer jacket with a hood such as this one by Columbia means you no longer have to worry about getting caught in the rain, wind, or cold. It provides extra insulation in frigid temperatures without impacting your head movements or vision. The moisture- and water-resistant shell ensures you stay dry in light rain or snow, while the attached hood will protect your neck and head. Additionally, the hood and high collar are lined with super soft fleece fabric for added warmth and comfort. Another great feature of this hooded puffer is that the hood doesn't have a faux fur ruff that may affect your peripheral vision if you are concerned with performance. The lining of this Columbia hooded jacket is covered in silver dots — a thermal reflectivity treatment that retains body heat. In addition, the shell is filled with synthetic insulation, so the combination of both features significantly boosts the warmth level of this piece. Thumbholes, zip-up hand pockets, and a drop tail hemline round out this jacket's many features. Price at time of publish: $160 Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: Polyester | Insulation Fill Power: Not listed | Weight: Not listed Best Long: Patagonia Women's Down With It Parka Patagonia View On Patagonia.com Why We Love It: Hidden side-seam snaps allow for freedom of movement.What to Consider: The zippers occasionally stick. Patagonia's outerwear styles are beloved by city dwellers and mountaineers alike for their high performance, great features, and quality. The brand's Down With It parka will become your go-to daily option when you need extra leg coverage and protection from the elements. This jacket is warm. It has 600-fill recycled duck and goose down and is super lightweight, so it is definitely a safe bet if you're planning on taking any trips in frigid climate zones. The removable three-panel hood is equally well insulated and, thanks to a slightly loose fit, allows you to wear a hat underneath it. This jacket extends about knee-length and comes with convenient side-seam snaps for ventilation, and to ensure your movements are not restricted. The parka has a slim fit with chevron-shaped baffles that are super flattering. Price at time of publish: $329 Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: Polyester | Insulation Fill Power: 600 | Weight: 2.4 pounds Best Cropped: The North Face Women's Nuptse Short Jacket The North Face View On Thenorthface.com Why We Love It: The hem cinch cord allows you to adjust the fit and keep the elements away.What to Consider: There is no lining on the inside. Style and function go hand-in-hand in The North Face's iconic Nuptse cropped puffer jacket. It is the ideal outer layer for city dwellers who don't want to compromise warmth for good looks. The 700-fill goose down has you covered on those days when temperatures take a nosedive. The jacket has a comfy, relaxed fit and can be worn with chunky sweaters, which is certainly a plus. Our favorite feature is the cinch cord that allows you to adjust the fit of the hemline to retain warmth (or if you'd like to give the jacket a cool bomber look). Other noteworthy features include two zippered pockets, a two-way front zip, and adjustable Velcro cuffs. Last but not least, we are also fans of the vintage-inspired, color-block design on some styles. Price at time of publish: $280 Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: Nylon | Insulation Fill Power: 700 | Weight: Not listed The 12 Best Women's Boots for Fall 2022 Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The mid-thigh length gives you more coverage while keeping the jacket extra lightweight.What to Consider: If you are planning on wearing it for long periods of time in frigid temperatures, you may need to consider another option with heavier insulation. Leave it to Amazon to create the ultimate everyday puffer jacket that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. If you need a sturdy jacket to commute in or run errands this winter, this is it. It has a water-resistant polyester shell, elastic cuffs, two zippered side pockets, and an attached hood with a high collar. It may not have all the bells and whistles of high-performance jackets, but if you need a basic puffer to slip into on your way to work, before heading to the grocery store, or for a short walk, you can't go wrong with this one. And it is designed to hit mid-thigh, so the extra coverage is certainly a bonus, all wrapped in good looks and an affordable price tag. As with all of its Essentials products, Amazon has made sure you have plenty of choices regarding sizing and colors — this one is available in 17 hues! Price at time of publish: $55 Sizes: XS-6XL | Material: Polyester | Insulation Fill Power: Not listed | Weight: Not listed Best Splurge: Moncler Boed Short Down Jacket Moncler View On Moncler.com Why We Love It: The fitted waistline and oversized faux fur trim add a feminine touch to this puffer.What to Consider: The hood is not removable. When it comes to high fashion and high performance, nobody does outerwear quite like Moncler. The Italian company is known for its stylish quilted jackets, so if you are looking to splurge on an investment piece and turn the ski slopes into your personal runway, Moncler is always the way to go. This sophisticated short puffer is the epitome of timeless elegance. Designed with an elastic belted waistline to emphasize your midsection, this jacket creates a statuesque silhouette, which most bulky puffer jackets don't. But make no mistake — this Moncler stunner is not just empty looks. The company never cuts corners when it comes to premium materials and finishes. This jacket has a shell made from nylon léger — a lightweight, breathable, and tough fabric that's filled with down for maximum warmth. Two front zipper pockets, elastic cuffs, and a removable faux fur trim round out the features of this exquisite jacket. Price at time of publish: $2,665 Sizes: 00-7 | Material: Nylon leger | Insulation Fill Power: Not listed | Weight: Not listed Best for Cold Weather: Triple Fat Goose Valenti Women's Full Length Winter Coat Triple Fat Goose View On Triplefatgoose.com Why We Love It: At 750-fill power, it is one of the warmest options you'll find on the market.What to Consider: Due to its length, we don’t recommend wearing it for winter sports or other heavy activity. Triple F.A.T (For Arctic Temperatures) Goose was founded in the late 1980s with one goal: "to provide supreme warmth in the coldest of climates." After over forty years, the brand has gained a stellar reputation for creating rugged, high-performance jackets that travelers wear to the coldest places on Earth. So, if you're headed to your first Antarctica cruise or plan on spending the Christmas holidays in Lapland, the Valenti winter coat has you (quite literally) covered. With 750-fill power of recycled down, a two-layer shell, and an extra-long hemline, it will ensure complete comfort and maximum warmth regardless of weather conditions. It has two fleece-lined pockets with zippers and an inner chest pocket where you can keep your valuables. And finally, snap buttons allow you to open the sides for extra ventilation. Price at time of publish: $650 Sizes: XS-3XL | Material: 2-layer laminate fabrication | Insulation Fill Power: 750 | Weight: 2.8 pounds Best Packable: Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Parka Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com Why We Love It: It easily folds down into a carrying bag without wrinkling.What to Consider: It has no interior pockets, and the hood is not detachable. There's a reason why this Uniqlo puffer has a cult following among travelers. It's lightweight yet warm thanks to high-quality down that compares to jackets with 750-fill-power insulation. The shell has a water-repellent coating that will keep you dry whether you're sightseeing in London or commuting to work on a rainy day. The drop tail hemline ensures extra coverage in the back, while the hood will protect your head and neck from the elements. The two side pockets can fit your credit cards, phone, or a small digital camera. In addition, we love the gorgeous colors this puffer comes in — lilac, coral, and purple will surely make you stand out in a sea of black. Price at time of publish: $90 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: Nylon | Insulation Fill Power: Not listed | Weight: Not listed The 12 Best Winter Gloves for Men and Women, According to Reviews Best Sustainable: Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket Cotopaxi View On Uniqlo.com Why We Love It: It has a slightly relaxed fit that allows you to wear layers without having to size up.What to Consider: It has non-adjustable elastic cuffs and a non-removable attached hood. The puffer delivers on all fronts: vibrant colors, warmth, high-quality materials, packability, weight, and sustainability. The vintage-inspired shades and prints are Cotopaxi's specialty, but so is making clothing with comfort and Mother Nature in mind. This puffer jacket is filled with 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant down, and doesn't look bulky at all (plus, it only weighs 14 ounces). It has all the essential features of an excellent puffer jacket: four pockets (it actually folds and fits into one of the interior pockets), an insulated hood, and an adjustable waist drawcord to customize the fit and keep the cold and snow away. Price at time of publish: $275 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: Nylon | Insulation Fill Power: 800 | Weight: 14 ounces Best for Winter Sports: Obermeyer Calypso Down Jacket REI View On REI Why We Love It: You can customize the fit thanks to a removable powder skirt.What to Consider: It is on the bulkier side. If you think this Obermeyer jacket looks like a cozy comforter, that's because its design was literally inspired by the idea of wrapping yourself… in a cozy comforter. And that's exactly how it feels: warm and fluffy. It has a 700-fill-power, sustainably sourced feather and duck down to keep you warm while you enjoy the slopes. The shell is breathable yet water- and stain-resistant, so the jacket won't overheat your body during intense skiing sessions. The removable rib-knit hem is an excellent design touch that allows you to extend the jacket's length and keep the snow away on powder days. There is also a convenient tech pocket inside and two zippered hand warmer pockets. We also can't ignore the cool asymmetrical front closure design that adds an unexpected element. Price at time of publish: $349 Sizes: 2-18 | Material: Nylon | Insulation Fill Power: 700 | Weight: Not listed Quince Lightweight Down Puffer Jacket Quince View On Onequince.com Why We Love It: The classic look makes it a closet staple.What to Consider: It lacks a hood. This jacket is for when you need an extra warm layer, regardless of whether you're heading to the gym, lunch, or work. Because yes, this puffer is that versatile. The reason? Simple design. It has a very sleek silhouette, a relaxed fit, two side pockets, and can be paired with pretty much anything. But that doesn't mean you'll be freezing in the name of good looks. Au contraire. With a temperature rating of 32 degrees Fahrenheit, you can rest assured this lightweight puffer that packs into its own chest pocket will keep you warm and comfortable in addition to looking chic. Price at time of publish: $50 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Nylon | Insulation Fill Power: Not listed | Weight: Not listed Tips for Buying Puffer Jackets Look for water-resistant jackets Puffer jackets are the quintessential cold-weather outer layer, so make sure yours is water-resistant. Nowadays, many companies that specialize in high-performance clothing coat the shells of jackets with a water-repellent finish (i.e., DWR) that will keep light rain and moisture away. But remember that the coating has its limitations, too — it usually wears off with time, and it also won't do much for you in a downpour. Keep your intended activity in mind As with every piece of clothing you add to your closet, consider why you are buying a puffer jacket. Do you need an everyday jacket to wear to work and run errands? Or are you planning a hiking trip in a remote region? The purpose of your activity and the weather will determine the jacket's features, including the fill power, length, hood, lining, and the number and placement of any pockets. Consider the fill power and weight of the jacket The fill number of a jacket measures the quality and loft of its down insulation. The higher the number, the fluffier and better the down is. However, a higher down fill number doesn't automatically mean that the jacket is warmer. You should also look at the weight. The higher the down weight and the fill power (usually 700+), the warmer the jacket is. Remember that the warmest puffer jackets will also be heavier and bulkier (so, not super travel-friendly unless you wear it on the way). Frequently Asked Questions What is a puffer jacket? Puffer jackets get their catchy name from their signature "puffy" shape, which is the result of their shell being stitched in patterns filled with down or synthetic insulation. Of course, not all puffer jackets are equally bulky and fluffy. This will depend on the type and amount of insulation they have, along with the density of the stitched patterns. How should I wash a puffer jacket? While you should always follow the jacket's care instructions, there are a few things to remember before purchasing a puffer. If you are looking for an animal-friendly option that is also easy to care for, opt for a jacket with a synthetic down alternative. This type of insulation doesn't clump as much as natural down when you wash it, so your jacket will keep its shape for much longer. Before you place a jacket in the washing machine, turn it inside out, zip up all the zippers, and fasten all velcro closures. Also, don't forget to remove any faux or real fur trims around the hood. Always wash your jacket on the gentle cycle. Then use the low heat or air dry setting on your dryer. To keep its fluffy shape, place a couple of tennis balls in the dryer to break up any clumps. Why Trust Travel + Leisure For this article, Travel + Leisure contributor Dobrina Zhekova researched dozens of puffer jackets and used her experience as a travel and shopping writer to choose the best puffer jackets for women. The 10 Best Winter Jackets and Coats for Women