Amazon’s Best Under-$100 Puffer Jackets Are Lightweight, Packable, and Start at Just $33

With winter on full blast, now is the time to snag a high-quality jacket to keep you cozy and warm throughout the next few months. But buying a good jacket doesn’t necessarily need to break the bank. In fact, we’re of the opinion that you can find an excellent puffer that checks all the boxes without hurting your wallet.

To further prove our point, we rounded up the 13 best puffer jackets across Amazon that are packable, well insulated, and fully equipped to keep you warm so you can enjoy your cold-weather vacation — all under $100. Keep reading to see our top picks for both men and women from beloved brands like Eddie Bauer and Outdoor Adventures, starting at just $33.

Related: Amazon’s Best-selling, Under-$50 Winter Dresses Will Keep You Warm and Cozy, Even on Long Travel Days

Amazon Essentials Women’s Heavyweight Hooded Puffer Jacket

Amazon

If you’re preparing for a particularly chilly adventure, you’ll want to select a jacket with a little more insulation, and this heavyweight hooded puffer from Amazon Essentials is up for the job. With a relaxed fit and durable, water-resistant fabric, this high-quality coat is built to withstand whatever the weather may throw your way. Earning more than 6,400 perfect ratings at Amazon at a price point of just $41, this jacket means you won’t have to sacrifice comfort for style this winter — not to mention shoppers even dub it the “warmest coat” they’ve ever owned. Oh, and it’s machine washable.

To buy: amazon.com, $41 (originally $75)

Amazon Essentials Men’s Heavyweight Hooded Puffer Coat

Amazon

Over in the men’s section, their version of the heavyweight hooded puffer is also prepared to shield you from the elements on a budget. Zippered welt-front pockets are great for holding your essentials while you’re on-the-go, and the same water-resistant material locks in heat while keeping out snow and rain. And since the jacket comes in 17 neutral colors, you’ll have no issue matching the rest of your wardrobe.

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $64)

Outdoor Ventures Thermolite Long Puffer Coat

Amazon

A longer coat can be useful in keeping more of your body protected from the elements, and this Thermolite women’s puffer from Outdoor Ventures is a durable yet chic option. Elastic cuffs keep the wind and cold air from touching your skin, and a windproof fabric lining insulates your body against the cold, too. A two-way zipper is sturdy enough for years of use, and tricot-lined zip pockets even keep your hands warm if you forgot to wear gloves. This coat may be lightweight, but it’s built to last.



To buy: amazon.com, $77 (originally $96)

Heihuohua Men’s Puffer Jacket with Removable Hood

Amazon

Built like the more traditional, bulkier puffer coat, this jacket will keep you cozy and comfortable despite even the coldest temperatures. A thick fleece lining ensures no wind will cut through to your skin, and a knit rib at the bottom of the jacket creates a tapered, flattering shape. The two outside pockets are lined with fleece to keep your hands warm, and a handy inside pocket affixed with velcro keeps your phone close to your chest and secure. Plus, with that removeable hood, you can keep your face protected from snow and wind and then shed it later.

To buy: amazon.com, $55 (originally $60)

Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Water-resistant Hooded Puffer Coat

Amazon

A lightweight option is great for everyday wear in mid-temperature destinations, and this Amazon Essentials hooded puffer is suitable for days when you’re exploring a new city and don’t want to overheat. The lightweight design makes for easy layering over your favorite sweaters and sweatshirts, and a zipper closure and hood help to keep warmth from escaping. This jacket also stands the test of time, with one customer revealing they’ve had theirs “for several years” and “still love it.”

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $65)

Amazon Essentials Men’s Packable Lightweight Water-resistant Puffer Jacket

Amazon

Made of 100 percent polyester and featuring a stand-up collar and elasticized cuffs, this lightweight puffer is an undeniable winter staple. Zip pockets ensure your valuables will stay in place throughout the course of the day, and your choice of 28 different colors means you can stand out or blend in with your winter wear. Earning more than 16,300 perfect ratings at Amazon, this shopper-loved coat is a steal at just $37. Even better, classic black is on sale for just $22.

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $40)

Eddie Bauer Men’s CirrusLite Down Hooded Jacket

Amazon

If you’re looking for a moisture-wicking, highly insulated puffer and don’t want to shell out an exorbitant amount of money, this hooded down jacket from Eddie Bauer may be the perfect fit. Made of recycled materials and featuring 650-fill down insulation to keep you warm and comfortable, this coat is durable, ultra-light, and excellent for cold-weather travel. Just take it from this reviewer who called it the “best jacket I own,” adding that even though they ordered five jackets they “kept coming back to this one.”

To buy: amazon.com, $80 (originally $90)

Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Water-resistant Lined Hooded Puffer

Amazon

This lightweight, lined puffer is easy to pack for chilly vacations and is deceivingly warm as it’s insulated with a cozy faux fur throughout the interior and pockets of the coat. Ribbed sleeve cuffs feel comfortable against the skin, and it’s stylish enough to match nearly any outfit you may pack for your travels. One shopper even raved that it “feels like I’m walking around being hugged and snuggled by a quilted blanket.” For just $54, you can’t go wrong.

To buy: amazon.com, $54 (originally $60)

Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Long-sleeve Full-zip Water-resistant Hooded Puffer Jacket

Amazon

Traveling from a warmer destination to somewhere cold means you need to be able to fold up your jacket and fit it effortlessly into your luggage without taking up excess space. Fortunately, this Amazon Essentials Hooded Puffer Jacket fits the bill. A tailored fit is flattering to all figures, and durable, water-resistant fabric makes this coat great for snowy or rainy days. Plus, it’s so lightweight and compact that you can fold it up without worrying about wasting precious space in your carry-on bag.

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $50)

Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Water-resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket

Amazon

The lightweight men’s version of the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-resistant Packable coat is also great for travel, and the 100 percent polyester, machine-washable design is not only easy to care for but also set to keep you warm and insulated for years to come. For just $35, this coat features a flattering tapered design, and even comes in a reusable bag, which is great for packing your coat on the go. Don’t believe us? Ask the more than 5,700 shoppers that gave this coat a perfect rating at Amazon, like this reviewer, who said it “really does the job very well.”

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $45)

Wantdo Women’s Hooded Packable Ultra Lightweight Short Down Jacket

Amazon

Coming in 23 stunning colors, this highly rated puffer from Wantdo is sure to be a cold-weather staple this winter. While it’s lightweight and easily compressible for packing purposes, this jacket is also designed to be windproof, waterproof, and warm while you take on the elements. A well constructed hood optimizes the sleek design of this coat, and since it’s marked down by 23 percent, you won’t regret snagging this jacket to carry you through the duration of your winter travels. One shopper who loved the jacket said it’s “not a bulky jacket” and “the color is even prettier in person.”

To buy: amazon.com, $65 (originally $87)

Wantdo Men’s Hooded Winter Puffer Jacket

Amazon

This thick, hooded puffer jacket is made with a padded, durable shell to lock in warmth on even the coldest winter days. The outer jacket is designed with dense Oxford fabric and a 3,000 mm waterproof rating to protect from the elements — even if you get caught in the snow or rain. Four reinforced pockets keep your essentials close to your body and secure, and an insulated hood is particularly useful if you happen to forget a hat. No matter what your vacation throws your way, you’ll be prepared. Just take it from this reviewer who says it held up even in a Nevada snow storm, saying, “Outside [it] was 16 degrees; [I] felt warm with a regular T-shirt on underneath.”

To buy: amazon.com, $68 (originally $81)

Obosoyo Women’s Winter Packable Down Jacket

Amazon

Thanks to a whopping 50 percent discount, you can now score this longline Obosoyo Down Puffer Jacket at an affordable $70. The down interior works to keep you warm and comfortable throughout your day, and the slim, flattering design is still easily layered with your warmest sweaters or sweatshirts for maximum comfort. An added bonus? It comes with a small, packable pouch to make stowing your jacket while traveling that much easier. In fact, shoppers even confirm that it’s the “perfect travel coat,” noting, “It’s small enough that I can squeeze it in my backpack and pull it out to wear when I need it.”



To buy: amazon.com, $70 (originally $137)



Shop More T+L Deals:



Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

