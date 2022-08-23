I Swear by This Lightweight Baby Face Sunscreen Since It Doesn't Leave a White Cast or Cause Breakouts

The formula doesn't sting my eyes when I start to sweat on hikes, and it features SPF 50 to protect my very fair skin from burning.

Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti
Published on August 23, 2022

Wearing sunscreen is a necessity that no one can or should forego since sun exposure can lead to burning and premature aging — or worse, skin cancer. Using sunblock is something that has been instilled in me, a very fair-skinned person, my whole life. SPF, not my keys or even sometimes my phone, is something I never leave the house without, but as an active person who regularly runs, hikes, and chases after my pup outside, wearing sunscreen that inevitably sweats into (and stings) my eyes is something I never look forward to.

That all changed after I received a sample of the Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 by Pipette. Known for its gentle, natural ingredients that are safe enough for 6-month-old babies, Pipette's sunscreen uses 100 percent mineral, non-nano zinc oxide for broad-spectrum protection (read: protects from UVA and UVB rays). Meaning, it doesn't burn my eyes if I'm sweating my way through a hike — which anyone who has spent time outdoors knows is a real win. The formula is lightweight, non-greasy, and doesn't leave a white cast after application. What's more, my sensitive skin has had zero reaction to it, and the sunscreen didn't cause breakouts.

Pipette Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
To buy: pipettebaby.com, $15

Pipette's sunscreen was created by and with biologists, dermatologists, and pediatricians, according to the brand, and because of this, it's certified hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, vegan, and is made without synthetic fragrances. The formula, which is packed with added moisturizers like wild gooseberry extract and squalene, also appeals to me since I have dry skin. Plus, the added protection from the plant-derived antioxidant bisabolol worked well with my temperamental skin.

The sunscreen's formula is reef-safe, so it's coming with me on my next tropical vacation, but Pipette acknowledges that it isn't water-resistant, so it should be reapplied at least every two hours and after sweating or taking a dip.

The sunscreen has hundreds of five-star reviews from shoppers who say it provides "great coverage" and blends beautifully. One reviewer shared that they love this sunscreen because it's "not sticky, provides the moisture we need, and it smells lovely." And a third added that the sunscreen is a "family favorite" in their house where two kids who "suffer from terrible eczema" are able to use it without issue. They raved, "I keep travel bottles in all our bags!"

If you're on the hunt for a gentle yet effective sunscreen for all types of skin, give my must-have Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 by Pipette a try.

