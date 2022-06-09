The Best Portable Fans to Take on Every Trip

Best Overall: VersionTech Mini Handheld Fan

Also available at Walmart

Why We Love It: This fan can be held, clipped down, or folded over, making it a versatile accessory for anyone who wants a cooling effect on the go.

What to Consider: The buttons on the outside of the folded handle can be pressed accidentally.

Clip this fan on to an umbrella or stroller, carry it in your hand, or fold the handle down and place it on a sturdy surface. Any way you choose to use it, you can effortlessly create an instant breeze. It's powered by a rechargeable USB port and can be plugged into a power bank, phone, computer, or even a wall charger to get the battery full. The fan has three speeds (low, medium, and high), and the brushless motor makes it durable and quiet. It can be easily tossed in your carry-on, purse, beach bag, fanny pack, or backpack to add comfort to all kinds of warm-weather occasions, from amusement park trips to concerts and sports games. This must-have summer accessory is available in five colors, including basic black and white and bolder options like baby blue.

Charging: USB cable | Dimensions: 4.5 x 2.8 x 4.1 inches