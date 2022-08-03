The Best Passport Covers for All Types of Trips

Here are our picks for the best passport covers for all types of trip and travelers.

Our favorite overall passport holder is the Lohaslife Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo because it covers all the bases: it's an RFID-blocking passport cover with extra storage for credit cards, vaccine cards, cash, and even SIM cards. We've curated a list of more excellent passport cover choices based on factors from the length of your trip, weather, travel frequency, if you're traveling solo or as a family, extra security features, and more.

Whether you're heading overseas for a night, a week, or a months-long backpacking trip , protecting your passport should be a top priority. Your passport is priceless — it's your ticket to getting into and out of a country and back home. Passport holders come in all different sizes, can have multiple features, and meet a variety of price points. The best type of passport cover or holder for you will depend on a combination of the type of travel you'll be doing and personal style preference.

01 of 10 Best Overall: Lohaslife Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo (Upgraded Version) Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($13) Also available at Walmart Why We Love It: It's got a slim, all-in-one design. What to Consider: It is embossed with the U.S. Passport seal on the front. If you're the kind of person who likes having everything in one spot for easy access while on the road, the Lohaslife Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo (upgraded version) is going to be your all-in-one go-to (and it won't break the bank). The stylish, slim design packs a host of features, including a slide-in pocket for your passport and a clear window slot for your vaccine card. This upgraded version also has an added money pocket fit for U.S. bills, special stitched pockets for SIM cards, four credit card slots, and a stainless steel pen that clips into the interior spine. The soft elastic band closure slides on and off in a cinch and keeps the cover closed, protecting your items. The band is also more manageable for stiff fingers, and enables you to carry it hands-free by looping your palm or suitcase handle through the elastic band. The RFID-blocking layer is hidden between two layers of premium water-resistant faux leather, making it look and feel like a regular passport cover. The only real downside is that the U.S. Passport seal is embossed on the front (though this may be a plus for some), so it may not be ideal for travelers not holding U.S. passports. Dimensions: 5.51 x 4.33 x 0.59 inches | Material: Faux leather | Weight: 3.88 ounces

02 of 10 Best Budget: Melsbrinna Premium Leather Passport Holder Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($10) Why We Love It: You can sneak in a second passport. What to Consider: It is not made of real leather. The Melsbrinna Premium Leather Passport Holder isn't the cheapest pick on the list, but it will give you great bang for your buck. Your passport slips into the sleeve, an elastic loop holds a small pen for on-the-go signing or filling out customs paperwork, and you've got a sleeve to hold your CDC vaccination card, too. Unofficially, with the pen removed, there is enough room to store an additional passport, making it an option for traveling duos. The snap enclosure is great for making sure this cover stays closed in your bag, and the embossed plane on the cover is enough to keep it from looking plain. Is it made from real leather like it says? No, but the PU faux leather is decent quality (and vegan). Dimensions: 5.9 x 3.9 x 0.6 inches | Material: PU leather | Weight: 2.39 ounces

03 of 10 Best Splurge: Leatherology Premium Deluxe Passport and Luggage Tag Set Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($130-$170) Also available at Leatherology Why We Love It: The full-grain Italian leather is gorgeous. What to Consider: The sticker shock. This beautiful luggage tag and passport cover set puts an ultra sophisticated spin on two otherwise ordinary travel accessories. Both the luggage tag and passport cover are made with high-quality full grain Italian leather. The pull-and-peek luggage tag features an adjustable leather strap with a gold buckle that easily loops onto baggage handles. The passport cover has four credit card slots and a passport pocket on one side, and an extra slip pocket on the other (which is great for holding a boarding pass). Still, the first-class price tag makes this set most worth the splurge when it can be given as a gift or be used by someone who travels frequently enough to be able to show it off. Dimensions: 5.5 X 4 x 0.5 inches | Material: Italian leather | Weight: 10.7 ounces Related: The Best Luggage Brands for Every Budget

04 of 10 Best Waterproof: Nite Ize RunOff Waterproof Pocket Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($30) Also available at REI Why We Love It: The built-in belt loop is convenient for outdoor adventure activities. What to Consider: It's not designed for storing bulky items like cell phones. The Nite Ize RunOff Waterproof Pocket is ideal for outdoor activities like watersports, rock climbing, snorkeling, boat trips, and waterparks. The built-in belt loop allows you to carry the pouch around your waist or thread it through the straps of your bag or bathing suit instead of leaving it dangling around your neck from a lanyard. It features a toothless zipper, and radio frequency-welded seams. Its IP rating of 67 means it remains watertight submerged up to 3.3 feet underwater and protects the inside contents from liquid, dust, and sand. However, if you're looking to store more than your passport and a few paper items (like money or tickets), this pouch may not have the depth you need. Dimensions: 5.2 x 6.5 x 0.42 inches | Material: Thermoplastic polyurethane | Weight: 1.5 ounces

05 of 10 Best Clear: Millennial Essentials Frosted Passport Cover Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($8) Also available at Walmart Why We Love It: It's a no-frills passport cover that protects against spills. What to Consider: Don't expect too much mileage out of each cover. Just looking for the bare minimum? The Millennial Essential Frosted Passport Cover delivers with its slip-on PVC plastic passport cover. The clear plastic front and back reduce the need to take the passport out of the cover, making it easier to copy your passport at hotel check-ins and faster at border checks. It also provides protection against simple spills and moderate wear and tear. There are two interior pockets for holding credit cards or tickets, but the pliability of the plastic may cause these items to fall out. This passport cover is also available in completely clear plastic, but the light frosted look is better for hiding pesky fingerprints. Beware that the plastic seams may tear. Frequent travelers may want to bring a backup cover with them, just in case. Dimensions: 7.2 x 5 x 0.3 inches | Material: PVC plastic | Weight: 3.98 ounces (for six)

06 of 10 Best Neck Pouch: Lewis N. Clark RFID Neck Stash Passport Holder Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($14) Also available at Walmart Why We Love It: It's machine washable. What to Consider: It's not water-resistant. The Lewis N. Clark RFID Neck Stash Passport Holder is a great go-to for when you're on a long day tour. Just slip your passport, money, and credit cards into the pouch, toss it around your neck, and you're good to go for the day. You can also store the day's receipts as you go. The slim body design makes it easy to conceal under clothes and it's also got an RFID-blocking layer to help prevent unwanted scans. The pouch's Travel Dry nylon fabric is fast-drying, machine washable, and resistant to mildew and odors (a big plus if you're prone to sweating). While it does work to wick away moisture, it is not water-resistant and is not ideal for use in rainy destinations. Dimensions: 7.5 x 5.5 inches | Material: Nylon | Weight: 1.6 ounces

07 of 10 Best Eco-friendly: Fjallraven Passport Wallet Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($46) Also available at Fjallraven Why We Love It: The material is durable and can be weatherproofed by applying wax. What to Consider: A slim change pocket makes it difficult to access coins. The Fjallraven Passport Wallet is an overall favorite, but it's highlighted as our best eco-friendly pick because it's constructed with G1000 Eco canvas inside and out. The heavy-duty exterior material gives it a durable edge over the competition, too. Inside, you'll find five credit card slots, a zippered coin pocket, and two interior pockets on either side for stashing folded bills, documents, or tickets. It's all secured with a wraparound zipper. Just note that the zippered coin pocket is pretty tight and isn't ideal for holding more than a few coins at a time. This passport holder can also be waxed to make it weatherproof. Dimensions: 4.33 x 6.3 x 0.79 inches | Material: Recycled polyester and cotton | Weight: 2.4 ounces Related: The Best Reef-safe Sunscreens

08 of 10 Best Customized: With Love From Julie Personalized Vaccine Passport Holder Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($15) Why We Love It: Customization goes way beyond a mere monogram. What to Consider: Image will be the same on the front and back. Looking for a customized passport but want something more personal than the usual monogrammed accessory? The With Love From Julie Personalized Vaccine Passport Holder offers full cover customization, including images and text. Choose a background photo and insert your own personalized text to make this a one-of-a-kind passport holder. Made from PU leather, this cover is vegan, eco-friendly, and water-resistant. In addition to the passport sleeve, there's also a window pocket for CDC vaccine cards. Just note that the image you choose will be mirrored on the front and back of the cover and text will only be on the front. Tip: If you want more than one image, try making a collage saved as a single image. Dimensions: 10 x 7 x 1 inches | Material: PU faux leather | Weight: 4 ounces

09 of 10 Best for Families: P. Travel Family Passport Holder Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($15) Why We Love It: It securely holds multiple passports while staying slim and stylish. What to Consider: Exterior cell phone pouch may not fit all phone models. This multi-passport holder is ideal for families traveling with kids (or even a large group of friends with one wrangler). The P. Travel Family Passport Holder is designed to hold up to four passports and includes several other interior slots and pockets for storing credit cards, business cards, or travel documents such as boarding passes, tickets, or printed confirmations. The water-resistant nylon material helps prevent damage from minor spills or rain, and the zip-around design keeps all your important items from falling out during travel. It's also got a hidden RFID-blocking layer and comes with a convenient detachable wrist loop for hands-free carrying. An exterior sleeve holds cell phones but may not be compatible for all models. Dimensions: 5 x 9 x 0.79 inches | Material: Nylon | Weight: 3.87 ounces