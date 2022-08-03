Best Products The Best Passport Covers for All Types of Trips The roomy and secure Lohaslife Passport and Vaccine Holder Combo came in as our top pick. By Katherine Alex Beaven Katherine Alex Beaven Instagram Website Katherine Alex Beaven is a writer and photographer covering travel, food, and culture. She spent six years working in the music industry where she toured with bands, wrote for a music zine in Southern California, put on shows, and worked at record labels. In 2012, after an adventurous three-year stint traveling solo around the globe, she happily made the transition into travel, food, and culture writing. She has lived abroad in Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Australia, and currently calls Los Angeles home. Alex's work has appeared in Vice, TripSavvy, Lonely Planet, USA Today, Fodor's Travel, Atlas Obscura, Wine Enthusiast, Islands, Cruise Critic, The Points Guy, Thrillist, Time Out, Edible Manhattan, and more. She also produces branded and marketing content for corporate lifestyle clients. * 10+ years of experience working as a writer, editor, and photographer * 3+ years spent traveling solo around the globe * Currently working on a children's travel book * Received a bachelor's degree in psychology, with an emphasis in neuroscience and psychobiology Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 3, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Whether you're heading overseas for a night, a week, or a months-long backpacking trip, protecting your passport should be a top priority. Your passport is priceless — it's your ticket to getting into and out of a country and back home. Passport holders come in all different sizes, can have multiple features, and meet a variety of price points. The best type of passport cover or holder for you will depend on a combination of the type of travel you'll be doing and personal style preference. Our favorite overall passport holder is the Lohaslife Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo because it covers all the bases: it's an RFID-blocking passport cover with extra storage for credit cards, vaccine cards, cash, and even SIM cards. We've curated a list of more excellent passport cover choices based on factors from the length of your trip, weather, travel frequency, if you're traveling solo or as a family, extra security features, and more. Here are our picks for the best passport covers for all types of trip and travelers. Best Overall: Lohaslife Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo at Amazon Best Budget: Melsbrinna Premium Leather Passport Holder at Amazon Best Splurge: Leatherology Premium Deluxe Passport and Luggage Tag Set at Amazon Best Waterproof: Nite Ize RunOff Waterproof Pocket at Amazon Best Clear: Millennial Essentials Frosted Passport Cover at Amazon Best Neck Pouch: Lewis N. Clark RFID Neck Stash Passport Holder at Amazon Best Eco-friendly: Fjallraven Passport Wallet at Amazon Best Customized: With Love From Julie Personalized Vaccine Passport Holder at Amazon Best for Families: P. Travel Family Passport Holder at Amazon Best for Kids: Petit Collage Baby Passport Cover & Luggage Tag at Amazon 01 of 10 Best Overall: Lohaslife Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo (Upgraded Version) Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($13) Also available at Walmart Why We Love It: It's got a slim, all-in-one design. What to Consider: It is embossed with the U.S. Passport seal on the front. If you're the kind of person who likes having everything in one spot for easy access while on the road, the Lohaslife Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo (upgraded version) is going to be your all-in-one go-to (and it won't break the bank). The stylish, slim design packs a host of features, including a slide-in pocket for your passport and a clear window slot for your vaccine card. This upgraded version also has an added money pocket fit for U.S. bills, special stitched pockets for SIM cards, four credit card slots, and a stainless steel pen that clips into the interior spine. The soft elastic band closure slides on and off in a cinch and keeps the cover closed, protecting your items. The band is also more manageable for stiff fingers, and enables you to carry it hands-free by looping your palm or suitcase handle through the elastic band. The RFID-blocking layer is hidden between two layers of premium water-resistant faux leather, making it look and feel like a regular passport cover. The only real downside is that the U.S. Passport seal is embossed on the front (though this may be a plus for some), so it may not be ideal for travelers not holding U.S. passports. Dimensions: 5.51 x 4.33 x 0.59 inches | Material: Faux leather | Weight: 3.88 ounces 02 of 10 Best Budget: Melsbrinna Premium Leather Passport Holder Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($10) Why We Love It: You can sneak in a second passport. What to Consider: It is not made of real leather. The Melsbrinna Premium Leather Passport Holder isn't the cheapest pick on the list, but it will give you great bang for your buck. Your passport slips into the sleeve, an elastic loop holds a small pen for on-the-go signing or filling out customs paperwork, and you've got a sleeve to hold your CDC vaccination card, too. Unofficially, with the pen removed, there is enough room to store an additional passport, making it an option for traveling duos. The snap enclosure is great for making sure this cover stays closed in your bag, and the embossed plane on the cover is enough to keep it from looking plain. Is it made from real leather like it says? No, but the PU faux leather is decent quality (and vegan). Dimensions: 5.9 x 3.9 x 0.6 inches | Material: PU leather | Weight: 2.39 ounces 03 of 10 Best Splurge: Leatherology Premium Deluxe Passport and Luggage Tag Set Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($130-$170) Also available at Leatherology Why We Love It: The full-grain Italian leather is gorgeous. What to Consider: The sticker shock. This beautiful luggage tag and passport cover set puts an ultra sophisticated spin on two otherwise ordinary travel accessories. Both the luggage tag and passport cover are made with high-quality full grain Italian leather. The pull-and-peek luggage tag features an adjustable leather strap with a gold buckle that easily loops onto baggage handles. The passport cover has four credit card slots and a passport pocket on one side, and an extra slip pocket on the other (which is great for holding a boarding pass). Still, the first-class price tag makes this set most worth the splurge when it can be given as a gift or be used by someone who travels frequently enough to be able to show it off. Dimensions: 5.5 X 4 x 0.5 inches | Material: Italian leather | Weight: 10.7 ounces Related: The Best Luggage Brands for Every Budget 04 of 10 Best Waterproof: Nite Ize RunOff Waterproof Pocket Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($30) Also available at REI Why We Love It: The built-in belt loop is convenient for outdoor adventure activities. What to Consider: It's not designed for storing bulky items like cell phones. The Nite Ize RunOff Waterproof Pocket is ideal for outdoor activities like watersports, rock climbing, snorkeling, boat trips, and waterparks. The built-in belt loop allows you to carry the pouch around your waist or thread it through the straps of your bag or bathing suit instead of leaving it dangling around your neck from a lanyard. It features a toothless zipper, and radio frequency-welded seams. Its IP rating of 67 means it remains watertight submerged up to 3.3 feet underwater and protects the inside contents from liquid, dust, and sand. However, if you're looking to store more than your passport and a few paper items (like money or tickets), this pouch may not have the depth you need. Dimensions: 5.2 x 6.5 x 0.42 inches | Material: Thermoplastic polyurethane | Weight: 1.5 ounces 05 of 10 Best Clear: Millennial Essentials Frosted Passport Cover Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($8) Also available at Walmart Why We Love It: It's a no-frills passport cover that protects against spills. What to Consider: Don't expect too much mileage out of each cover. Just looking for the bare minimum? The Millennial Essential Frosted Passport Cover delivers with its slip-on PVC plastic passport cover. The clear plastic front and back reduce the need to take the passport out of the cover, making it easier to copy your passport at hotel check-ins and faster at border checks. It also provides protection against simple spills and moderate wear and tear. There are two interior pockets for holding credit cards or tickets, but the pliability of the plastic may cause these items to fall out. This passport cover is also available in completely clear plastic, but the light frosted look is better for hiding pesky fingerprints. Beware that the plastic seams may tear. Frequent travelers may want to bring a backup cover with them, just in case. Dimensions: 7.2 x 5 x 0.3 inches | Material: PVC plastic | Weight: 3.98 ounces (for six) 06 of 10 Best Neck Pouch: Lewis N. Clark RFID Neck Stash Passport Holder Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($14) Also available at Walmart Why We Love It: It's machine washable. What to Consider: It's not water-resistant. The Lewis N. Clark RFID Neck Stash Passport Holder is a great go-to for when you're on a long day tour. Just slip your passport, money, and credit cards into the pouch, toss it around your neck, and you're good to go for the day. You can also store the day's receipts as you go. The slim body design makes it easy to conceal under clothes and it's also got an RFID-blocking layer to help prevent unwanted scans. The pouch's Travel Dry nylon fabric is fast-drying, machine washable, and resistant to mildew and odors (a big plus if you're prone to sweating). While it does work to wick away moisture, it is not water-resistant and is not ideal for use in rainy destinations. Dimensions: 7.5 x 5.5 inches | Material: Nylon | Weight: 1.6 ounces 07 of 10 Best Eco-friendly: Fjallraven Passport Wallet Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($46) Also available at Fjallraven Why We Love It: The material is durable and can be weatherproofed by applying wax. What to Consider: A slim change pocket makes it difficult to access coins. The Fjallraven Passport Wallet is an overall favorite, but it's highlighted as our best eco-friendly pick because it's constructed with G1000 Eco canvas inside and out. The heavy-duty exterior material gives it a durable edge over the competition, too. Inside, you'll find five credit card slots, a zippered coin pocket, and two interior pockets on either side for stashing folded bills, documents, or tickets. It's all secured with a wraparound zipper. Just note that the zippered coin pocket is pretty tight and isn't ideal for holding more than a few coins at a time. This passport holder can also be waxed to make it weatherproof. Dimensions: 4.33 x 6.3 x 0.79 inches | Material: Recycled polyester and cotton | Weight: 2.4 ounces Related: The Best Reef-safe Sunscreens 08 of 10 Best Customized: With Love From Julie Personalized Vaccine Passport Holder Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($15) Why We Love It: Customization goes way beyond a mere monogram.What to Consider: Image will be the same on the front and back.Looking for a customized passport but want something more personal than the usual monogrammed accessory? The With Love From Julie Personalized Vaccine Passport Holder offers full cover customization, including images and text. Choose a background photo and insert your own personalized text to make this a one-of-a-kind passport holder. Made from PU leather, this cover is vegan, eco-friendly, and water-resistant. In addition to the passport sleeve, there's also a window pocket for CDC vaccine cards. Just note that the image you choose will be mirrored on the front and back of the cover and text will only be on the front. Tip: If you want more than one image, try making a collage saved as a single image.Dimensions: 10 x 7 x 1 inches | Material: PU faux leather | Weight: 4 ounces 09 of 10 Best for Families: P. Travel Family Passport Holder Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($15) Why We Love It: It securely holds multiple passports while staying slim and stylish. What to Consider: Exterior cell phone pouch may not fit all phone models. This multi-passport holder is ideal for families traveling with kids (or even a large group of friends with one wrangler). The P. Travel Family Passport Holder is designed to hold up to four passports and includes several other interior slots and pockets for storing credit cards, business cards, or travel documents such as boarding passes, tickets, or printed confirmations. The water-resistant nylon material helps prevent damage from minor spills or rain, and the zip-around design keeps all your important items from falling out during travel. It's also got a hidden RFID-blocking layer and comes with a convenient detachable wrist loop for hands-free carrying. An exterior sleeve holds cell phones but may not be compatible for all models. Dimensions: 5 x 9 x 0.79 inches | Material: Nylon | Weight: 3.87 ounces 10 of 10 Best for Kids: Petit Collage Baby Passport Cover & Luggage Tag Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($14) Also available at Petit Collage Why We Love It: It's adorable. What to Consider: It's not water-resistant. Traveling with a baby or young children? This Petit Collage Baby Passport Cover & Luggage Tag set is a great (and may we also say adorable) way to differentiate your child's passport in a pinch. The passport cover and luggage tag are made from durable (but not water-resistant) canvas and features a cute kid-appropriate, travel-themed print with cartoon planes, animals, and other travel-related scenes. The luggage tag is in the shape of a bear, features a clear window to display contact information, and attaches via a buckle to luggage. Dimensions: 5.75 x 4 x 0.25 inches | Material: Canvas | Weight: 2.4 ounces Related: The Best Travel Tote Bags Tips for Buying a Passport Cover Decide if you want additional storage Passport holders can go way beyond simple covers. Storage options can include vaccine cards, travel documents, credit cards, additional IDs, and even pens (which come in handy for filling out paperwork). Keep these features in mind while choosing the right passport holder for you and your wants or needs. Additional storage can be convenient, but it can also bulk up the product. Prioritize security features Passports and other travel documents contain sensitive information. Security goes beyond RFID-blocking technology. Clasps, enclosures, visibility, and durability of material should all be on your mind when shopping for a passport holder. Frequently Asked Questions Do I need a passport cover with RFID-blocking technology? The short answer is no. While there is added security with RFID-blocking technology, studies have concluded that the risk for information theft via scanning bags is minimal. Additionally, RFID-blocking reliability is hard to test in a lab setting because variables are so unpredictable. What material is best for a passport cover? The best material for a passport cover depends on the specifics of your trip and how frequently you travel. Frequent travelers will likely want to seek out passport covers made of durable and even water-resistant materials since they will encounter more wear and tear over time. If you're planning on taking your passport out in the elements, definitely consider a water-resistant or waterproof material. Why Trust Travel + Leisure Travel + Leisure writers are shopping, fashion, and product experts who use personal experience and customer recommendations to choose the best items for shoppers. Katherine Alex Beaven is a frequent traveler who has been lucky enough to test out different types of passport holders on her trips to over 100 countries across six continents. Up Next: The 15 Best Travel Pillows for Every Type of Sleeper Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit