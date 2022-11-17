The 14 Best Products for Sleeping on a Plane of 2022

Read on for the full roundup of the best travel essentials to help you sleep better on a plane:

We tested a wide range of travel-friendly items such as pillows, blankets, sheet masks, and beauty sets and compiled a list of the ones that we found the most effective and practical to take in your carry-on and use during a flight .

While we love traveling and exploring new destinations, flying there is a different story. With more and more people taking to the skies and fully booked flights becoming the standard, falling asleep on a plane may feel like a utopia. And although it may take some time to discover what works for you , including your seat preferences and the best attire for sleeping, certain products could help you doze off faster.

Best Pillow: MLVOC Memory Foam Neck Pillow Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The ergonomic design and memory foam filling provide maximum neck support and comfort. What to Consider: While the pillow will compress to about half its size, it will still take up significant room in your carry-on. The main issue with falling asleep while sitting up is head support. Once your body relaxes and you doze off, gravity starts doing its job, and your head tilts sideways or to the front, causing neck pain and major discomfort. To solve that, this best-selling travel pillow has an ergonomic shape designed to gently support your neck in all four directions and keep it upright. The cushiony memory -foam filler is comfortable and plush but won't lose shape. You can adjust the pillow size slightly with the front rope lock for a more customized fit. The pillow comes in a removable (and machine-washable) case made from a soft, sweat-resistant fabric that helps keep the area around your neck cool. Finally, the pillow folds to about half its size (and back out within seconds), and can be stored in its own travel case. Also nice: the travel pillow comes in a set with earplugs and a sleep mask, too. Price at time of publish: $40

Best Sleep Mask: Albatross Health New England 3D Contoured Cup Eye Mask Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The molded design around the eyes allows room to blink and won't damage your eyelashes. What to Consider: It's larger than most travel masks. The number one factor when choosing an excellent travel-specific sleep mask is its light-blocking capabilities. Even if you're on an overnight flight in a dim or dark cabin, a fellow traveler might decide to do some reading and turn on their overhead light, preventing you from falling asleep. This pick has a 3D molded design that fits around the eyes, ensuring complete darkness, while the contoured eye cup stays away from your eyes and eyelashes (so it won’t squish lash extensions either). The adjustable strap features a convenient buckle that comfortably secures the eye mask around your head without causing tightness-related pain or discomfort. And, while this is not a silk mask, the material has a smooth, silky surface that feels light to the touch. Price at time of publish: $10

Best Silk Cap: Grace Eleyae All Silk Turban 4.3 View On Graceeleyae.com View On Sephora Why We Love It: The silk fabric looks chic and helps your hair retain moisture. What to Consider: While roomy, it only comes in one size, so it might not fit perfectly on everyone. No, you're not imagining it—similar to your skin, hair can look much more brittle and dull after a long flight. But, not only can a silk hair turban help keep hair away from that dry cabin air, it also prevents tangles as you snooze onboard. The smooth fabric is said to fight frizz and also make certain hairstyles, such as braids, last much longer. Silk is one of the most breathable fabrics on the market, which means it won't overheat your head or cause you to sweat and, in turn, give you oily hair by the end of your flight, or ruin a blowout before you even arrive. While this turban comes in one size only, the hemline is elasticized and there are hidden drawstrings on the inside to get an optimal fit. Lastly, remember to hand wash to keep it in top shape for longer. Price at time of publish: $70

Best Footrest: Andyer Portable Travel Footrest Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It: The adjustable straps and lock help you re-adjust the height and keep it that way. What to Consider: It might be challenging to use on low-cost airlines with little leg space between seat rows. Long flights are difficult on your body, especially your legs. Sitting in a static position causes poor blood circulation and is also extremely uncomfortable. If your goal is to fall asleep, you will have to try and keep your legs in a position parallel to the floor, like with this foot hammock that easily attaches to your tray table. The adjustable straps measure 25.6 inches and can easily be customized to the desired height. The lock will keep it at the desired level until you are ready to re-adjust. The footrest panel is made from breathable cotton with padded filler for extra comfort. When you've arrived at your destination, fold the footrest and place it in your carry-on — it weighs only a quarter of a pound. Price at time of publish: $13

Best Headphones: Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX Bang & Olufsen View On Bang-olufsen.com Why We Love It: Their compact design and perfect in-ear fit make them ideal for sleeping. What to Consider: They are more expensive than other options. If you've ever tried falling asleep on a plane while wearing bulky over-ear headphones, you know the discomfort that led us to in-ear headphones when traveling. But not all earbuds were created equal, especially if you need them for sleeping. This pair of Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX earbuds won us over because of their travel-friendly design. First of all, their fit is just perfect. Once you put them on, they stay on no matter what you do. (We've also tested them in the gym and they never fall off.) With some earbuds, you may start experiencing some discomfort, even ear pain, after a few hours, but not with the Beoplay EX. Their compact size, ergonomic design, and (a choice of four) soft tips will make you forget you even have them on after a while. They don't stick out of your ears, so if your head tilts a little or you try to position it sideways, they won't fall off. Of course, with Bang & Olufsen, you are guaranteed impeccable sound and an immersive audio experience. But we also often keep them on without listening to anything; their ability to block noise is impressive. Price at time of publish: $399

Best Blanket: EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It: The blanket is ultra-plush and can double as a pillow when stored in its case. What to Consider: This is a four-season blanket, so if you need something warmer, you may want to look for a thicker option. Thin airline blankets do a notoriously poor job of keeping you warm (if they’re even offered) so it's always a good idea to add a blanket to your travel essentials. This one is top-rated and a best-seller for a couple of reasons — it's multifunctional (to be used as a blanket or a pillow) and super cozy. It measures 65 inches by 40 inches and can comfortably cover almost the entire body up to the torso of someone 5-foot-7 sitting down. It is lightweight and fuzzy when open but it also folds into a compact pillow case that can be attached to the handle of a suitcase on the go. Price at time of publish: $35

Best Face Wipes: Ursa Major 4-in-1 Essential Face Wipes Ulta Beauty View On Walmart View On Dermstore View On Goop.com Why We Love It: They are multifunctional, and each one is individually wrapped. What to Consider: They don't do a perfect job on waterproof makeup. Keeping your face fresh and clean while on the road takes work. Airports and airplanes are full of germs and dirt, so keeping a few face wipes in your carry-on is always a good idea (especially if you're embarking on a multi-flight trip). These Ursa Major bamboo face wipes have gained a trusted following among travelers for their multifunctionality and good results. Infused with the brand's essential face tonic, rich in soothing aloe, sugarcane, green tea, willow bark, and birch sap, they are the perfect on-the-go product to cleanse, hydrate, and brighten for a glowing post-travel look. They are also sensitive-skin appropriate and have been formulated without parabens, synthetic fragrances or colors, or silicones. Price at time of publish: $26 The 6 Best Beauty Products to Pack for Any Trip, According to a Travel Editor

Best Face Mist: SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Mist 50ml Dermstore View On Dermstore View On Skinceuticals.com View On Skinstore.com Why We Love It: This mist delivers instant hydration and soothes redness. What to Consider: It is pricier than other face mists so you won’t want to slip it in the seatback pocket. If you feel like cabin air sucks the liveliness out of your skin, you're not too far from the truth. When you're thousands of feet in the air, your skin becomes much drier and duller, and is exposed to many environmental pollutants. This fantastic mist by SkinCeuticals contains boldus leaf extract, said to be an anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory agent that instantly soothes and calms skin. But our favorite thing about this mist is the hydrating blend of botanicals, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin that re-add moisture to bring back a dewy glow when you wake up, even if you apply it over makeup. Conveniently, the mist comes in a TSA-approved 50-milliliter bottle for a purse, too. Price at time of publish: $67

Best Sheet Mask: Ebanel Laboratories 15 Pack Collagen Face Mask Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It: It is a multitasking mask that moisturizes, brightens, and soothes the skin. What to Consider: The mask sheet is white, so you might attract a few curious looks from your seatmates. Travel stresses your skin, which, in turn, can cause breakouts, dryness, and redness. This sheet mask targets all of these issues making it another beauty essential for anyone heading on long-haul flights. Formulated with soothing aloe, calming chamomile, and brightening vitamin C, this sheet mask will work to give you a glowing, refreshed complexion while you catch your Z’s on the plane. Note: This pick has no oil or alcohol and is unscented, so travelers with sensitive skin could also use it. Price at time of publish: $17

Best Eye Gels: Bioeffect Imprinting Eye Masks Bioeffect View On Bioeffect.com View On Niche-beauty.com View On Revolve Why We Love It: The cool gel is soothing and works to reduce puffiness before landing. What to Consider: For optimal results, you have to use them with the brand's epidermal growth factor (EGF) serum. The skin around your eyes is delicate and sensitive, so you have to be mindful of what you apply on it, especially during travel, when you have to factor in additional stress with an ever-changing environment. We never fly without a couple of these Bioeffect under-eye gel masks, rich in hyaluronic acid and glycerin. They are easy to apply and their gel-like construction sticks to your face and feels cool, so they stay put while the ingredients work hard, and you rest. For best results, apply Bioeffect's award-winning barley EGF serum first and then the mask for 15 minutes’ time. As a bonus, the company's products are vegan and clean, formulated without fragrances, silicone, or alcohol. Price at time of publish: $45

Best Eye Balm: Tula Skincare Glow Get It Cooling Brightening Eye Balm Dermstore View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore View On Neiman Marcus Why We Love It: The touchless application won us over. What to Consider: Those with sensitive skin should not apply it more than once per day. This genius under-eye gel is literally like coffee for your skin. It gets rid of dark circles and puffiness thanks to its main ingredient, which is—you guessed it—caffeine. It tightens skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. This balm also delivers an extra dose of hydration thanks to a blend of probiotic extracts and aloe to soothe irritation and lock in moisture. We also love that you can apply this product without using your fingers, making it a lot more hygienic than eye creams found in a jar. Price at time of publish: $30 The 11 Best Travel Makeup Bags & Cosmetic Cases of 2022

Best Lip Mask: LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask 5 Sephora View On Walmart View On Laneige.com View On Sephora Why We Love It: This ultra-hydrating balm practically melts on your lips. What to Consider: This is a leave-on mask, so you should apply it after you're done drinking and eating. Legendary is one way to describe this cult lip mask. In 2021, one of these products was sold every three seconds worldwide. So, what makes it so good for travelers? This lip mask's thick, balm-like texture melts on your lips the moment you apply it and works throughout the night (or flight) to hydrate, nourish, and transform chapped lips into smooth and baby-soft pout. Its formula is rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C which protect the delicate skin on your mouth from environmental polluters. And, last but definitely not least, this mask comes in several lightly tinted options, and a range of scents. Price at time of publish: $24

Best Hand Cream: L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Loccitane.com Why We Love It: It quickly hydrates dry, chapped skin. What to Consider: A dollop of this rich cream goes a very long way. We've tested all of L'Occitane's popular travel-sized hand creams, and this one is our favorite for a few reasons. First, it has no equal when it comes to hydrating skin. Thanks to an ultra-moisturizing blend of shea butter, almond oil, and honey, it instantly softens skin (including your cuticles). Second, the rich creamy texture is fully absorbed without leaving that dreaded oily or sticky feeling. And, third, we are proponents of unscented or subtly scented products when we travel, and this one fits the bill perfectly. It has a delicate, clean smell that’s not overpowering, which you, and your seatmates, will appreciate. We've also noticed that even after we wash our hands shortly after we've applied the cream, they are still soft and smooth, and we don't need to immediately re-apply it. Price at time of publish: $30 The Best Moisturizing Skin Care Products for Travel