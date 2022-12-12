The 41 Best Products T+L Editors Bought in 2022

In no particular order, here is our breakdown of the best products T+L editors bought this year.

In 2022, there were a few dozen items that truly blew us away — including shoes, luggage, skincare, tech, and more. In fact, they’re so good, our editors now use them regularly at home or on their travels .

Here at Travel + Leisure, our staff personally tests and recommends thousands of products each year. While we’d never suggest an item we don’t actually enjoy using, some products are simply so fantastic, they stand out from the rest. And, when that happens, we make a note of it.

Hatch Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light 5 Hatch View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Rising early in the morning may never be fun, but a gentle, light-based awakening can at least start your day off right. The Hatch Restore, which serves as an alarm clock, light machine, sound machine, content library, and reading light, ensures you fall asleep and wake up peacefully this way each day — instead of with a loud, jarring noise. There are plenty of light and sound settings to choose from, so you can completely personalize your sleeping and waking experience. “Earlier this year I decided I wanted to become more of a morning person and invested in the Hatch Restore for the sunrise alarm feature,” commerce writer Merrell Readman said. “Not only have I started waking up nearly two hours earlier than usual, but I'm in love with the white noise function. I wake up each morning feeling well-rested and ready to start the day!” Price at time of publish: $130

Dream Pairs Chunky Block Heel Ankle Booties Amazon View On Amazon If your closet is overflowing with boots and booties, consider replacing the majority of them with Dream Pairs’ Chunky Block Heel Ankle Booties. The sleek, wear-everywhere ankle boots come in six neutral colors, including one print, and feature easy on-off side zippers. A 3-inch heel elevates any outfit, while a suede or PU leather finish keeps things chic. “I'm in love with these new high-heel booties from Dream Pairs,” commerce editor Sophie Mendel said. “I wanted some new booties to elevate my fall and winter outfits while avoiding open-toe heels. They're totally affordable and comfortable and work great to spice up my typical sweater and jeans look.” Price at time of publish: $52

Apple AirTag 4 Pack 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Apple Every savvy traveler should drop an Apple AirTag in their Amazon cart immediately. These tiny, disc-like devices help track your luggage all the way from check-in to baggage claim, and ensure that, even if you have to wait patiently for your bags, you’ll always at least have an idea of where they are. Just connect the AirTag to the corresponding app on your iPhone, place the AirTag in your luggage, and start tracking. “If you don't already have an Apple AirTag, get one,” Mendel said. “After losing my luggage last year during holiday travel, I will never go to the airport without one of these again. Throw it in your bag and track your belongings right from your phone — you'll feel secure knowing where your luggage is at all times.” Price at time of publish: $99 for 4-pack

Nuun Complete Pack Sport Vitamins Immunity and Rest Hydration Drink Tablets Amazon View On Amazon From long-haul flights to afternoons on the mountain to weekly intense physical training, Nuun Hydration Tablets are sure to keep you quenched and healthy. Just pop one of the fizzy tablets into a bottle or canteen of water, wait for it to dissolve, and drink for extra hydration, immunity support, vitamins, and more while traveling or exerting energy. The tablets are so easy to use, you can even take advantage of them mid-flight or -workout. “I ran my first-ever marathon this year and was doing a lot of training over the summer, so Nuun tablets became part of my daily routine,” digital associate editor Jamie Aranoff said. “I love that they taste good (really!) and are easy to pack. I also won't take a ski trip without them — they help me to stay hydrated and avoid altitude sickness. Overall, Nuun is perfect for travel (especially the immunity pack), and best of all, they happen to be gluten-free!” Price at time of publish: $26

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel 32-ounce Water Bottle Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Owalalife.com This water bottle from Owala truly has everything: insulation, multiple ways to sip, and a locking, dishwasher-safe lid. Drink using the straw or the wide spout opening, then use the lock, which doubles as a carry loop, to tote the bottle around with you. It’s even designed with thoughtful features like a cup-holder-friendly bottom and a leakproof seal. Snag it in three different sizes and 10 colors. “This is by far my new favorite water bottle,” Aranoff said. “I love that there is a straw and a wide mouth, and both are covered by a click cap. No more mouthpieces touching every gross surface. Not to mention, the bottle is insulated and dishwasher safe, and I'm more hydrated than ever!” Price at time of publish: $33 for 32-ounce

BioRepublic T-zen Activated Charcoal Sheet Mask BioRepublic View On Biorepublic.com If you’re a skincare junkie, or even if your skin just needs some extra nutrients while traveling, you’ll love the T-zen Activated Charcoal Sheet Mask from BioRepublic. The pore cleansing sheet mask covers just the forehead and nose, which keeps it from totally soaking your face, neck, and hair — but it also contains enough serum to spread over your whole face. Use it when plane air and hectic days lead to dry, broken-out skin. “I was never a fan of sheet masks until I used this one from BioRepublic,” associate commerce editor Hillary Maglin said. “The first time I used it, I couldn’t believe how soft it immediately made my face — and the next day, my acne-prone skin was noticeably clearer. I use this once or twice a week before bed, but because it’s not super saturated like most sheet masks, it’s easy to use mid-flight, too.” Price at time of publish: $6 The Best Luggage Sets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Brahmin Georgina Satchel Bag Dillards View On Dillards.com Whether you’re in the market for a quality travel tote or an everyday commuter option, Brahmin’s Georgina Satchel Bag is worth the buy. Not only is it simply a gorgeous handbag, but Brahmin is known for making durable products that are built to last for years — so you know it’s not something you’ll need to replace soon. Some features specific to this bag are an extra-wide zipper opening, an interior zip pocket, a jewelry pocket, a back slide-in pocket, and even a pen pocket. “I’ve loved the look of Brahmin bags for years, and I finally got my hands on the Georgina Satchel Bag this year,” Maglin said. “I love everything about it: the unique leather exterior, the sturdy handles, even its ability to stand upright on its own. This bag makes the perfect personal item on flights because it’s on the smaller side, but it’s still spacious enough to carry a few extra items like toiletries, makeup, or a pair of leggings.” Price at time of publish: $325

The Glenlivet x Desmond & Dempsey's Nightcap Set ReserveBar View On ReserveBar Let’s be real — there’s just something about a perfectly packaged gift set that is so, so satisfying. This one marries two unexpected items that are both cozy and comforting in their own way: a bottle of The Glenlivet’s Single Malt Scotch Whiskey and a soft set of Desmond & Dempsey pajamas. It even comes with a cocktail recipe and a silky, matching eye mask to up the ante. Give the set as a gift or keep it for yourself — or grab the men’s version instead. “I don’t know many people who wouldn’t absolutely love this set,” Maglin said. “I mean, a bottle of whiskey and luxury pajamas?! Name a cozier duo. This is the perfect gift for the hygge-loving pal in your life during the holidays and throughout the year.” Price at time of publish: $250

Foy Brighten + Smooth Eye & Lip Moisturizer Foy View On Lovefoy.com It’s no secret that skin requires a little extra care and moisture when you travel. Minimize the number of products you pack in your carry-on by bringing along this 2-in-1 moisturizer from Foy. It expertly hydrates your lips and the skin around your eyes, which is, admittedly, an unusual combo, but it works. Not only does it moisturize, but it also plumps, smooths, and brightens using vitamins, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and more. “Dr. Kristina Collins, a top dermatologist, has created a standout skincare line that marries Eastern and Western philosophies around beauty and wellness,” editor in chief Jacqui Gifford said. “Her signature eye and lip moisturizer, a perfect combo to combat dryness, really packs a punch when you travel.” Price at time of publish: $71

The Nopo Multi-knot Manglar Necklace The Nopo View On Thenopo.com In a perfect world, we could bring all our favorite jewelry pieces with us everywhere we go. But the reality is metal rings, bracelets, and necklaces can add unnecessary weight to luggage. That’s why we love this unique, knotted necklace from The Nopo — it’s eye-catching, handwoven, and oh-so lightweight. Not to mention, it packs flat, so it’ll take up next to no space in your suitcase. “The Nopo is a rare, stylish gem of a site that supports small businesses around the world and fair trade fashion,” Gifford said. “Made by artisans in Colombia, this handwoven necklace is sophisticated and sculptural — and perfectly packable, thanks to the lightweight material.” Price at time of publish: $119

Dolce Vita Noles Heels Dolce Vita View On Dolcevita.com Traveling with heels isn’t the easiest feat — many are heavy, space-consuming, and just awkward to pack. But instead of solving your packing woes with a pair of heels you don’t even really like, consider the editor-loved Noles Heels from Dolce Vita. They’re sturdy, lightweight, and stylish enough to wear to weddings, dinners, and nights out. You can grab them in seven colors ranging from neutral cream to electric pink. “These sandals were the shoes of my summer,” commerce editor Lydia Price said. “I immediately loved the delicate look when I came across them on Dolce Vita’s site and was blown away when they arrived shockingly lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day. I have them in cafe multi, a soft neutral color that’s easy to pair with and, if I do say so myself, perfectly complemented my sun-kissed glow.” Price at time of publish: $100

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm 4.9 Sephora View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Revolve If your go-to purse lip balm just doesn’t cut it when it comes to dry plane air, get your hands on something a little more buttery and soft. This ultra-creamy tinted balm from Summer Fridays has a similar consistency to lip gloss and is infused with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, murumuru seed butter, and vegan waxes. The vanilla-scented formula is available in four shades including poppy and brown sugar. “It’s been a lifelong battle between me and my chapped lips, and things get far worse in the winter,” Price said. “Even products that feel great when first applied tend to become a flaky mess in no time at all. The Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in vanilla beige has been a game-changer. It leaves my lips subtly glossed, plumped, and tinted, and even after the shine fades, they stay hydrated and satiny for hours. With a scent that’s delicious without being overpowering, it’s just an all-around pleasure to use.” Price at time of publish: $23 The 18 Most Comfortable Walking Shoes for Travel of 2022

Anthropologie The Somerset Mini Dress Anthropologie View On Anthropologie In need of a packable dress that can work just about anywhere? The Somerset Mini Dress has you covered. Available in 15 sizes and two styles, this dress is universally flattering and is the ideal outfit choice for pretty much every occasion. The luxe cotton fabric is super comfy, and subtle pockets on each hip offer a utilitarian flair. “This Anthropologie dress is truly the gift that keeps on giving,” Price said. “With a flattering waistband, elegant neckline, and versatile length, it can be dressed up or down and worn on its own or paired with layers in the colder months. It’s perfect to quickly slip on, head out, and arrive looking polished no matter where you’re off to. I’ve worn it everywhere from the office to Broadway shows to casual days out shopping in New York, and it’s almost always in my suitcase (taking up hardly any room). Plus, it has pockets!” Price at time of publish: $140

Mejuri Boyfriend Bold Chain Necklace Mejuri View On Mejuri.com To save space and cut down on weight in your suitcase, it’s wise to have a wear-everywhere piece of jewelry on hand. This dainty gold chain necklace from sustainable jewelry brand Mejuri makes a statement while remaining simple, and it elevates pretty much every outfit in your closet. Its solid, 14-karat gold construction ensures it won’t easily break or tarnish, and a reasonable price for such craftsmanship only makes it more worth the buy. “As someone with sensitive skin that will throw a fit when met with anything less than pure metals, I almost always step out wearing one of Mejuri’s ethically sourced pieces that come at accessible prices,” Price said. “The brand uses 80 percent recycled gold and is a great place to start if you’re looking for traceable fine jewelry. This 14-karat chain necklace adds a beautiful touch to practically any outfit, and the buttery soft feel plays very nice with my skin.” Price at time of publish: $300

Offhours Homecoat Offhours View On Offhours.co If you’ve ever happened to wish you owned a robe made out of quilt material, there’s a good chance you’ll love the Offhours Homecoat. This thing is basically a wearable bedspread, and it’s the key to staying warm indoors during the coldest months. Headed to a remote cabin in the mountains this winter? Don’t leave without the Homecoat. Suffering through heater repairs? Wrap yourself in this blanket jacket. If you’re chronically cold and/or obsessed with all things cozy, it’s time to invest in this winter essential. “Paying $300 for a heavily Instagram-promoted item that is worn only indoors, and maybe for only part of the year, is not in my nature,” senior editor Hannah Walhout said. “That is a lot to spend on what might appear to an untrained eye to be a glorified duvet with sleeves. But I'm sure you can see where this is going: I have absolutely zero regrets. As the weather gets colder, coming home and bundling myself up in its heavy, plush embrace is one of the best parts of my day. Consider the Homecoat your hibernation uniform.” Price at time of publish: $295

Hanni Shave Set Hanni View On Heyhanni.com You’ve likely been hearing about luxury shaving sets for a while, and this is your sign to finally pull the trigger and get one. Hanni’s Shave Set comes with a recyclable safety razor that’s weighted, so you don’t have to apply any pressure and risk cutting your leg. Also included in the kit are replacement blades, a blade bin, a razor holder, a razor cap, and a “shave pillow” gel stick (an alternative to shaving cream). The result? Less plastic waste and your smoothest skin ever. “I'd been meaning to transition to a safety razor for a while — the pileup of waste from disposable razors was starting to get to me! — and Hanni ticked all the boxes,” Walhout said. “It's weighted, making it supremely easy to use without risk of nicks; the shave kit comes with a balm stick for super easy shaving without water; and, crucially, the design is smart, making the razor both attractive and supremely easy to use. The matching stand makes it a statement piece for your bathroom.” Price at time of publish: $98

Veja Recife Logo Sneakers Bloomingdale's View On Zappos View On Bloomingdales View On Freepeople.com The search for comfy, versatile sneakers may seem never ending. But once you try Veja sneakers, your journey just might finally be over. Not only are Veja’s Recife Low Top Sneakers comfy and supportive, but the velcro straps make sliding these on and off incredibly quick and easy. Plus, you’ll never have to worry about tripping over untied laces or stopping to bend down and tie them when you’re rushing through the airport. “I've always loved Veja sneakers but these velcro ones take the cake,” commerce writer Anna Popp said. “The velcro straps make it so easy to slip on the sneakers, and they still feel secure and supportive while walking through the city. They are made of high-quality materials that are super easy to clean with some soap and water.” Price at time of publish: $185

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer 4.1 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond This hot air brush has a cult following, and for good reason — the hair styling tool quickly dries, smooths, and provides salon-quality blow outs. The best part is that it works on all hair types. Using it may take a bit of practice, but once you master it, you might never use your regular blow dryer, curling iron, or flat iron again. Oh, and because it’s a 2-in-1 tool, it’s perfect for traveling. “I don't normally like to spend a lot of time doing my hair, and the Revlon hot air brush gives me a salon blow-out look in under 30 minutes,” Popp said. “Although it's a little heavy to hold for long periods of time, it works quickly to dry and volumize hair with soft curls at the ends. For going out on weekends or working in the office, it's a handy hairstyling tool to have laying around. Price at time of publish: $65 The Best Carry-on Backpacks, Tested by Travel Experts

Ekouaer Women's Short Sarongs Beach Wrap Amazon View On Amazon Sometimes a simple sarong is all you need for an uber-stylish look at the beach or pool. This wrap-style option from Ekouaer is flattering, easy to use, and very reasonably priced. Tie it any way you like to wear it as a skirt, shirt, or shawl, and choose from 40 colors and prints. “This was the best $13 I spent in 2022,” Popp said. “I used it for all of my beach trips because it's extremely easy to pack and it can be worn in several different styles. I love how quickly it would dry since the material is thin and breathable, and it didn't make me sweat more than I already was from the heat. From the pool to the beach, this is a tropical vacation must-have.” Price at time of publish: $13

Parade Nearly Naked Seamless Bodysuit Parade View On Yourparade.com Bodysuits have a way of flattering all body types, and they’re super easy to wear with jeans, shorts, and skirts. Our favorite bodysuit of the year is this seamless pick from Parade, which comes in plenty of unique colors. It features a scoop neck, sleeveless tank design, and a special cut that prevents lines from showing under pants and skirts. “I have been obsessed with the sustainable lingerie company Parade since it was founded in 2019,” Popp said. “While I've bought plenty of bras and underwear from them over the years, I recently got this seamless bodysuit and it's a game changer. It has the slightest bit of compression like shapewear, but the materials are still stretchy and breathable. Plus, the entire bodysuit is seamless so it's extremely comfortable to wear with jeans and sweaters.” Price at time of publish: $36

Abercrombie Vegan Leather Jacket Abercrombie View On Abercrombie.com The only thing better than a leather jacket? A vegan leather jacket. And we couldn’t get enough of this one from Abercrombie in 2022. The staple is soft to the touch, and features a chic, asymmetrical zipper as well as two zip pockets and a zipper on each sleeve. The lapel boasts four silver studs, while the collar offers a subtle loop to easily hang the jacket. Snag it in four neutral shades, or opt for the vegan suede version, which comes in light brown. “I used to think I could never pull off a leather jacket, or find one that was comfortable and easy to move in — but that was before the Abercrombie Vegan Leather Jacket,” commerce writer Emily Belfiore said. “It's already proved to be the best travel companion and I love the way it elevates my go-to outfits.” Price at time of publish: $120

Bombas Women's Cashmere Blend Socks Bombas View On Bombas.com Socks: the item that was once considered the most boring gift to receive, but is now all the rage. If you’re looking to really knock your gift recipient’s socks off (sorry), give them a pack of Cashmere Blend Socks from Bombas. You may already be familiar with Bombas — the brand is known for its high-quality socks that will never slide off your feet mid-walk or -run. But the cozy cashmere interations are extra soft and warm. Not to mention, they reach halfway up the calf, so they effectively keep cold air at bay. “I guess I’ve officially become a person that gets excited about socks — but with the Bombas Cashmere Blend Crew Socks, it’s not hard to be obsessed,” Belfiore said. “They’re as soft as my favorite sweater and keep my feet warm and cozy while out and about, and they feel comfy with any shoes I wear them with. Plus, the brand donates a pair of socks with every purchase made.” Price at time of publish: $84 for 3-pack

Vuori Boyfriend Joggers Vuori View On Vuoriclothing.com Joggers are a travel must-have thanks to their reliable comfort and mobility. This year, we loved Vuori’s Boyfriend Joggers. Unlike other joggers, these remain sleek and stylish (rather than baggy and sloppy) through hours of waiting in airports or sitting on planes. They even have two front pockets, and they’re available in seven sizes and six colors. “You really can’t go wrong with anything from Vuori, but the brand’s Boyfriend Joggers have been the ultimate loungewear find,” Belfiore said. “They offer the perfect amount of slouch and stretch while still managing to make you look put-together on long flights, road trips, and other adventures with their sleek jogger construction. Trust me, you’ll want a pair in every color.” Price at time of publish: $98

Corkcicle Commuter Cup Corkcicle View On Corkcicle.com Traveling typically isn’t ideal for consuming liquids, but Corkcicle is aiming to change that. The brand’s spill-proof commuter cup allows shoppers to take a drink even when on the move, enduring a turbulent plane ride, or navigating an overstuffed subway car. To top it off, the cup is also designed to stay hot for over 3 hours, resist tipping over, and fit most cup holders. Cop this cup in 15 aesthetically pleasing colors and prints. “My go-to travel mug broke unexpectedly, and I needed something equally as sleek and spill-proof to replace it,” Belfiore said. “The Corkcicle Commuter Cup keeps my coffee at the perfect temperature for hours on end, and there have never been any spills or scratches — even when I’m trying to get in and out of my car with my purse and shopping bags.” Price at time of publish: $48 23 Travel Tech Essentials That Will Upgrade Every Part of Your Trip

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream 4.8 Sephora View On Drjart.com View On Sephora By now, you surely know a good moisturizer is essential for travel. But some of us have sensitive skin that doesn’t take kindly to any old moisturizer. If you and your skin have had trouble finding a good match, try this option from Dr. Jart. The rich cream replenishes your skin’s lipids, which are responsible for healthy, moisturized skin. It also firms the skin and doesn’t clog pores, so you don’t have to worry about breakouts or irritation. “My skin gets very dry (thanks, airplane air!) and this is the best moisturizer I have tried — and I've tried a lot,” special projects editor Elizabeth Rhodes said. “It's very nourishing and deeply moisturizing, and it doesn't irritate my sensitive skin. I just wish they made a bigger size because I have gone through four bottles of it!” Price at time of publish: $48

Veja Campo Sneaker Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Net-a-Porter We’ve already mentioned our love of Veja on this list, but if the velcro style isn’t for you, try the Campo Sneaker instead. The laced, leather option is less chunky than the Recife Low Tops, and is therefore easier to pack in luggage. It’s also quite comfy, supportive, and built to last through years of activity. The style is completely unisex and comes in six colors. “​​I love a white leather sneaker, and these ones from Veja are my favorite,” Rhodes said. “The classic black and white colorway is my favorite, and they’re the perfect travel shoe because they are stylish, comfortable, and match everything. I have three pairs — that is how much I like (and wear!) these shoes.” Price at time of publish: $175

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress Hill House View On Hillhousehome.com We’re always on the lookout for a perfectly packable dress that doesn’t skimp on style, and this year, we hit the jackpot with the Hill House Ellie Nap Dress. Despite the name, the dress isn't limited to sleeping — in fact, we’d argue it could be worn to brunch, the beach, holiday parties, and even weddings. The stylish flared sleeves and ruched top flatter all who wear it, and it even comes in 21 colors and prints, as well as several different fabrics. “If I've recommended them once, I've recommended them a thousand times,” Rhodes said. “I love Hill House Nap Dresses. They are super comfortable, flattering, and are great whether you're on vacation, having a date night, or strolling the farmer's market. I seriously have five in my closet right now, and I have worn the black cotton Ellie Nap Dress more times than I can count.” Price at time of publish: $150

Blutete Travel Jewelry Box Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Be honest — how do you actually pack your jewelry when traveling? If your answer involves a plastic baggie, rolling jewelry in a shirt, or simply stuffing necklaces and earrings in a random pocket, you may be in need of Blutete’s Travel Jewelry Box Organizer. The velvet zippered box may be tiny, but it has dedicated slots and hooks for over a dozen necklaces, bracelets, rings, and pairs of earrings. It even has a built-in mirror, so you can use it on the go. If we still haven’t convinced you, maybe Oprah will — the gadget made her annual favorite things list. “I caved and got this Oprah-approved jewelry organizer and I really love it,” updates writer Taylor Fox said. “It's a bit smaller than I originally anticipated, but that actually works out really well because it fits into nearly every purse I have, so I can take all my jewelry with me on the plane. It has plenty of storage and organizers, so my necklaces don't get tangled, and all my rings have their own fitted spot (and they don't fall out even when the case is just shoved into my carry-on). Price at time of publish: $22

Dream Pairs Women's Knee High Riding Boots Amazon View On Amazon Riding boots never go out of style, so if you’re in the market for a new pair, consider Dream Pairs’ knee-high option. Not only are they nice to look at, but they also feature a side zipper, adjustable buckle, faux fur lining, and a 1.4-inch heel for a subtle lift. Different styles of the boots include additional features, like button embellishments and quilted material. They’re available in plenty of gorgeous neutrals including khaki, camel, and gray. “I had been looking for a while for a pair of lined riding boots to keep me extra warm and these are great!” Fox said. “They keep me warm enough that I don't have to wear additional tights if I'm wearing a dress and they're comfortable enough to walk in for long periods of time.” Price at time of publish: $67

Flygo Men's Winter Outdoor Padded Puffer Vest Amazon View On Amazon We love a puffer vest, especially if it’s lined with fleece. Flygo’s Winter Outdoor Padded Puffer Vest is one of the best we’ve found thanks to its quality construction, fleece interior, and modest price. It’s also snow and wind resistant, so it’s perfect for anyone who spends much of their autumn and winter out in the elements. It’s packed with both interior and exterior pockets, and it comes in 19 styles. “This was a gift for my brother who spends a lot of time outside in the winter and he loves it,” Fox said. “He's a big camper and said this is all he wears now when sitting around a campfire. He's even slept in it as an extra layer and finds it really warm and comfortable.” Price at time of publish: $42 The 13 Best Leggings With Pockets of 2022

Adidas Runfalcon 2.0 Running Shoes Amazon View On Amazon View On Adidas.com View On Dsw.com Year after year, adidas just never seems to disappoint in the sneaker department. The Runfalcon 2.0 Running Shoe for men particularly impressed us this year due to its durability, breathability, support, and long-lasting construction. The sleek shoe also boasts a mesh upper that keeps things lightweight, as well as excellent traction and midsole cushioning. “My husband keeps running through his sneakers (he's a trail runner) and these are the most durable pair he's owned,” Fox said. “Not only are they light, but they have a thick sole with arch-support that doesn't tire him out and makes him feel like they'll last a long time.” Price at time of publish: $60

Care/of Vitamins and Supplements Care/of View On Takecareof.com Never underestimate the power of vitamins, especially if you’re a frequent flier. Traveling takes a toll on the body and exposes us to more germs than usual, so it’s imperative to stay healthy before, during, and after. We love the simplicity and sustainability offered by Care/of. The brand is a one-stop shop for everything from multivitamins to calcium supplements, prenatal vitamins, and even cranberry pills — all available in packaging that is either compostable or minimally wasteful. Order your supplements just once, or customize a subscription that works for you. “Admittedly, I've been a fan of Care/Of for years, but this year restored my love for them as a company,” visuals editor Mariah Tyler said. “The daily packs of vitamins and supplements are great for travel, keep you on track with your health and are mindful of environmental impact. The subscription options now waste even less cardboard and the packets are compostable. Achieving many goals in one product is always ideal.” Price at time of publish: From $5

Catit Flower Plastic Cat Fountain Chewy View On Chewy View On PETCO View On PetSmart Cat owners, prepare to have your lives simplified. This ever-running fountain is filtered, which means you won’t have to refill or clean it anywhere near as often as a regular water bowl. (That’s good news for travelers who can’t always bring their kitty along). There are also three different water flow settings, which you can use based on your furry friend’s preferences. “Tik Tok sold me on this one,” Tyler said. “This year I took a lot of short trips where I would be away for a night, and this water fountain assures me that my cat won't run out of water while I am away. She loves it and drinks more water than ever now with this constantly running filtered fountain. It's easy maintenance, too.” Price at time of publish: $33

Takeya Actives Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Abt.com You can’t go wrong with a trusted water bottle like the Takeya Actives on your travels. Not only is the bottle one of the most durable out there, but it’s also dishwasher-safe and leakproof. We also love added features like a powder coating for extra grip, a double-wall design that keeps the bottle from sweating, and a removable bumper on the bottom to prevent minor scratches and dents. The bottle even comes in six sizes and 15 bright colors. “I love this slender, spill-proof, best-lid-to-drink-from-ever water bottle so much that I've bought it twice this year,” photo editor Skye Senterfeit said. “Once when I originally chose it after an embarrassing amount of water bottle research, and then again after I inevitably lost the first one.” Price at time of publish: $45 for 40-ounce

Chicago Comb Model Carbon Fiber Comb Amazon View On Amazon Combs are making a comeback — they’re gentler and less damaging than hair brushes, and they’re better for packing since they’re usually flatter and lighter weight. Our team likes the Chicago Comb Model 8 for its detangling capabilities, anti-static properties, and ability to add volume to all types of hair. The 8.5-inch comb can be used on dry or wet locks, and according to Amazon, it’s even ideal for beards. “This year I swapped out my hairbrush for this inexpensive, classic, sturdy comb,” Senterfeit said. “It detangles my hair more gently than the brush I was using previously, and it also takes up slightly less space than a brush when packed in a toiletry or gym bag — a feature I hadn't realized would excite me as much as it has.” Price at time of publish: $14

Fillo's Walking Tamales Amazon View On Amazon You may have heard of walking tacos, but what about walking tamales? Bagged food brand Fillo has created a mess-free, take-anywhere version of tamale in flavors like bean salsa roja, habanero, and even Mexican chocolate almond. Because they come in a sturdy little bag, you can pack them in your bag and eat in transit, at work, or while touring a new city. The variety pack comes with every available flavor — each of which are made with clean ingredients like premium white corn and extra virgin olive oil. “They're ready to eat and taste great hot or cold,” Senterfeit said. “I buy the variety packs, which come with both sweet and savory flavors; my favorites are the Peanut Butter Piloncillo and the Bean Salsa Verde.” Price at time of publish: $18 for 7-pack The Most Comfortable Slippers for Men and Women in 2022

Supergoop! PLAY Body Sunscreen Mousse SPF 50 Sephora View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Sephora Sunscreen is one of the most important (if not the most important) items to pack on a vacation. But if you’re still on the hunt for the perfect sunscreen formula, look no further than Supergoop’s Play Body Mousse with Blue Sea Kale. The foamy mousse is easy to evenly apply and doesn’t leave skin feeling sticky or slimy. We also love that it’s water- and sweat-resistant, antioxidant-rich, and nourishing. “I've struggled for years to find a sunscreen that doesn’t feel sticky, and that won’t leave a white cast on my skin (or take ages to rub in),” senior commerce editor Morgan Ashley Parker said. “I’ve long been a fan of the Supergoop Body Mist but decided to add the Supergoop Body Mousse to my cart earlier this year. Not only does it come out like the airiest mousse ever with a silky, whipped texture, it goes on smoothly with a lightweight, protective finish that’s not tacky at all.” Price at time of publish: $34

Anker USB-C Outlet Extender Amazon View On Amazon If you’ve ever wished you could shrink your power strip to about a quarter of the size, you’ll love this outlet extender by Anker. The 2.2-inch cube features three A/C outlets, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port, so you can charge anything and everything no matter where you go. It’s designed with short circuit, electric shock, and over-current protection as well as fire resistance. You can easily throw it in your suitcase, but it’s also just as useful at home. “Admittedly, there’s nothing sexy about an extension cord, but when it comes to the most useful purchases I’ve made this year, it tops my list,” Parker said. “I love this Anker USB-C Outlet Extender cube because it's pocket-sized — and barely bigger than the standard plug for Apple devices. It’s the perfect pick when I have one outlet nearby and multiple devices that need charging. Price at time of publish: $26

Osay Leather Slide Loafer Osay View On Maisonette.com When you’re in need of a comfy travel shoe but are over sneakers, Osay’s Leather Slide Loafer is a sturdy and stylish option. The no-frills shoes are straight forward which makes them a perfect match for any outfit, and you can even fold down the back for a whole different style or for easy packing. Because they’re crafted with soft, supple leather they’ll never hurt your feet, even after hours on your feet or on a flight. “I ordered these shoes on a whim and they quickly became my travel go-to pair,” Parker said. “Unlike most other slip-ons I’ve tried, these soft Osay flats don’t rub my heel the wrong way over extended periods. In fact, the heel section is so soft that it folds down flat to be worn as a mule instead (which makes slipping them on and off even easier). While the exact shade I have isn’t in stock right now, I’m eyeing these bicolor loafers next.” Price at time of publish: $148

Beis The 29-inch Large Check-in Roller 4.4 Beis View On Beistravel.com When it comes to appearance, this simple black spinner from Shay Mitchell’s luggage brand is as basic as it gets. But that doesn’t mean it lacks features or durability. The checked bag is equipped with compression straps, optional expansion, a TSA-approved combination lock, and tons of interior pockets, and it’s not likely to scuff or dent. If you want simplicity without giving up the luxury add-ons, go for this spinner. “You know what I've learned? I'm not meant to own lightly colored suitcases,” luxury and experiences editor Maya Kachroo-Levine said. “It's just not who I am. I am definitely someone who scuffs their suitcase and not someone who meticulously cleans the outside of a hard-shell after a trip. So, in an effort to mask my own imperfections, I recently invested in a plain black suitcase. And I can't say enough good things about Beis as a luggage brand. It's female-founded and, not only are the products chic and very neutral, but they are, most importantly, actually functional.” Price at time of publish: $298