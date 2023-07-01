Only Prime Members Can Score 60% Off Top Travel Gear and Accessories During This Exclusive Amazon July Fourth Sale

A holiday weekend without a massive Amazon sale? That’s unheard of. In honor of July Fourth Weekend, the retailer is treating shoppers to can’t-miss savings across its entire site. And, if you’re a Prime member, you can unlock exclusive deals on top-rated travel gear, accessories, tech, apparel, and more.

In fact, Prime members can score up to 60 percent off this weekend, which means you can get everything you need for your holiday festivities, upcoming trips, and everyday summer wardrobe at a major discount. Some of the best deals include the Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable 29-Inch Checked Suitcase, which is ultra sleek and 43 percent off. There’s also the Amazon Basics 4-Piece Slim Packing Cube Set that’s been marked down 32 percent — bringing its price tag down to $19. Plus, the popular WhiteFang Beach Tent is on sale, and every beachgoer should grab it while it's 38 percent off.

Not a Prime member? Don't worry, there's still time to sign up for a free 30-day trial so you can take advantage of these exclusive deals. And, you'll want to be signed up so you can enjoy all of the membership perks during Prime Day 2023, which takes place on July 11 and 12. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to shop the best members-only deals from the Amazon July Fourth Sale.

Zoppen RFID-Blocking Travel Wallet

Never underestimate the power of a good travel wallet, especially at this price point. Prime members can get the wildly popular Zoppen RFID-Blocking Travel Wallet for $13 this holiday weekend, and it deserves a spot in your purse, backpack, fanny pack, etc. — just ask the 14,000-plus shoppers that gave it a five-star rating. It's stocked with 13 pockets and slots to ensure that your passport, boarding pass, event tickets, credit cards, IDs, room keys, cash, and other important valuables have a secure and designated spot so you can easily locate them. And, it folds flat into an elegant and sleek-looking wallet — even with all of your belongings stuffed into it.



To buy: amazon.com, $13 with on-site coupon (originally $17)

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable 29-Inch Checked Suitcase

Being a Prime member also gives you access to massive markdowns on top luggage brands like Delsey Paris. And right now, there's a Prime-exclusive deal happening on the brand's fan-favorite Helium Aero Hardside Checked Suitcase. It keeps your vacation essentials secure and wrinkle-free inside its thoughtfully designed main compartments, which are fully lined and stocked with compression straps and multiple pockets. And, despite being 29 inches, the suitcase's polycarbonate shell (combined with its telescoping handle and four spinner wheels) makes it incredibly lightweight and easy to maneuver.



To buy: amazon.com, $146 (originally $254)

Rockland Prague Hardside 3-Piece Luggage Set

If you're a Prime member and need a complete suitcase refresh, you can save up to 60 percent off on this sleek Rockland Luggage Set. Included is one 20-inch carry-on and two checked suitcases measuring 23 inches and 27 inches. Perfect for lengthy solo trips or traveling with the family, these suitcases have enough room for all of your clothes, shoes, accessories, and other must-haves, and their grooved matte exteriors will instantly catch your eye on the baggage carousel.



To buy: amazon.com, $120 (originally $300)

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Carry-on Weekender Bag

Now's the perfect time to part ways with your ratty old duffel and upgrade to the Travelpro Maxlite 5 Tote, which is up to 22 percent off and is spacious enough to double as a carry-on if you're a savvy packer. Useful pockets can be found throughout the interior and exterior to help you organize your in-flight must-haves for fast and easy access. And, it boasts a durable and water-repellent polyester construction, so it will still look pristine long after your first test run.



To buy: amazon.com, from $79 (originally $100)

Zesica Off-Shoulder Belted Jumpsuit

Another Prime membership perk is having access to Amazon's trendy summer clothes, which are updated with new finds regularly. And, if we had to pick one item to add to your cart, it's this flattering and versatile jumpsuit from Zesica. Of course it can be worn as a stand-out, one-and-done outfit for fancy dinners, shows, and events, but you'll quickly realize that its comfy, breezy, and easy-to-slip-on construction makes it ideal for casual activities like sightseeing or grabbing lunch by the pool. Heck, you can even sport it as a swim cover-up if needed.



To buy: amazon.com, $43 with on-site coupon (originally $55)

Shibever T-Strap Sandals

These comfy sandals also deserve a spot in your luggage for your next vacation. They have a reputation for being extremely comfortable thanks to their arch-supporting footbeds, which provide ample cushioning and have contoured shapes for optimal stabilization and comfort. Plus, their elastic straps allow you to easily slip them on and off, and they're available in 32 colors.



To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $36)

Naturehike Cloud Up 2-Person Backpacking Tent

Camping enthusiasts will want to check out this deal on the Naturehike Cloud Up 2-Person Backpacking Tent, which folds down into a compact carrying case and weighs less than 4 pounds. It boasts a durable, rip-resistant 3-season construction, complete with a full-coverage rainfly for extra protection from the elements and sturdy aluminum poles. In fact, one Amazon shopper said, "Setup was fast and easy. This is the best tent I have purchased, especially considering the price; a name-brand tent would have this at $300-plus."



To buy: amazon.com, $130 (originally $159)

FashionPuzzle Chevron Quilted Medium Crossbody Bag

If you're in need of a new travel purse that won't break the bank, but will pair well with all of your vacation looks, then this FashionPuzzle Crossbody Bag needs to be on your radar. Currently nearly 50 percent off for Prime members, the medium-sized leather purse has a spacious interior with multiple pockets and compartments to store your daily essentials. And, there's a secure zippered front pocket so you can have easy access to whatever you need on the go.



To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $28)

Dolond Portable Neck Fan

Whether you're hiking, touring a new city, visiting an amusement park, or at a backyard barbecue in the middle of the summer, you'll be thankful that you picked up this portable neck fan while it was on sale for $21. The battery-powered neck fan offers three fan speeds for customizable coolness, and is strategically designed to deliver 360-degree surround air flow for instant relief from the heat. It also has a low motor and folded shape so you don't have to worry about your hair getting caught in the blades.



To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $25)

WhiteFang Beach Tent

This WhiteFang tent makes the perfect beach buddy with its easy-to-assemble design that provides instant relief from the sun, as well as protection from its UV rays thanks to its UPF 50+ fabric. It comes with sturdy fiberglass rods that easily flex into place, as well as three sandbags, eight steel stakes, and six sand stakes so you don't have to worry about it blowing away in the wind. The beach tent also features three big mesh panels so you can catch the ocean breeze and stay cool and comfy.



To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50)

New Archipelago Eye Sleeping Mask

Your best sleep on an airplane will only cost you $15 thanks to this Prime-exclusive holiday weekend deal. This light-blocking eye mask acts like portable blackout curtains with their unique design, which features 3D contoured eye cups for optimal comfort. And, it's made with a lightweight and breathable material so you'll be comfortable wearing it for prolonged periods of time — even if you're a hot sleeper.



To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $25)

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag

Ever feel like your makeup bag or dopp kit doesn't have enough room for your toiletries? Well, say hello to this genius toiletry bag from Bagsmart, which has three compartments for optimal on-the-go organization and storage. There's even a designated spot for makeup brushes, travel bottles, and other essentials, as well as a water-resistant dry/wet compartment. And, the zippers and pouches are see-through, so you'll be able to know where everything is without having to dump your toiletries out on the bathroom counter.



To buy: amazon.com, from $23 (originally $30)

Skysper 10-Liter Daypack

Whether you're going on a hike or need a packable bag to bring on your trip, this reliable daypack from Skysper is up for the task — and you can get it for 20 percent off thanks to a special on-site coupon. According to the brand, it folds down to the size of a pencil pouch so you can easily store it in your luggage or personal bag, and it's stocked with useful pockets and pouches so you can stay organized on the go. Plus, it's made with water- and tear-resistant fabric and has a breathable mesh back panel.



To buy: amazon.com, $21 with on-site coupon (originally $26)

Amazon Basics 4-Piece Slim Packing Cube Set

These Amazon Basics Slim Packing Cubes unlock space that you didn't know you had in your carry-on. Their thin, rectangular shapes help you fit more clothes into your suitcase, and they're mesh tops ensure that you can see what's inside so you can easily navigate your bag once you've arrived at your destination. Prime members can score these game-changing packing cubes for as little as $19 during the holiday weekend.



To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $27)

Asics Women's Gel-Nimbus 23 Running Shoes

Shoppers' favorite nurse-approved Asics running sneakers are up to 47 percent off, a deal that's exclusive to Prime members. What sets the Gel-Nimbus 23 Running Shoes apart from their counterparts are the mesh uppers, which are designed for multi-directional flexibility that simultaneously improves ventilation and stabilization. The footbeds are also made with the brand's signature Gel Technology, which provide superior cushioning and shock absorption for minimal discomfort and fatigue when you're on the move.



To buy: amazon.com, $80 (originally $150)

Casper Sleep Essential Standard Cooling Pillow

Bring hotel-level comfort to your bedroom without breaking the bank on expensive linens and pillows. This holiday weekend, Prime members can get the Casper Sleep Essential Standard Cooling Pillow for 20 percent off, and it's a deal that you don't want to miss out on — especially if you're a hot sleeper. The 100 percent cotton pillow has an ultra-breathable cover to increase airflow so you're sleeping on the cool side all night long, plus it's incredibly supportive thanks to its responsive design that works for side, back, and stomach sleepers.



To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50)

