I was only an hour into my 10.5-hour flight from San Francisco to Frankfurt when boredom hit. I smiled, then bent over to grab my purse.

Buried at the bottom of my crossbody travel bag — beneath my passport wallet and tangled skeins of embroidery floss hoping to become a friendship bracelet — was a single pack of press-on nails in a soft petal pink.

I did my research ahead of time. I knew that between the packing lists and last-minute trips to the drugstore to pick up in-flight necessities, I’d never find the time to sit down and paint my nails before this trip, let alone go get a manicure. On Amazon, I found press-ons with high reviews from people who were like me: maybe planning to apply them in a non-traditional place (a plane) and didn’t want too many extras or stinky glue.

In my seat, I opened my small box of Kiss Impress nails and began by selecting 10 nails that fit. Once I had my winners, the next step was to wipe my nails clean with the included prep pad. I ripped the single-use pad open slowly and stuck my nose in to check out the odor situation. Not awful. I did a quick wipe then rushed to the restroom and wrapped the pad tightly and disposed of it so that no one had to smell my project onboard.

The rest was fun. I peeled the plastic off of each nail, applied pressure, and boom — after about 20 minutes I was a new woman with a set of slick nails. The mani lasted a few days even while knocking around luggage, and I’d absolutely do it again ahead of my next vacation. I haven’t even shared the best part: they were six dollars.

To learn a bit more about nail trends in general and find out which of the press-on nails available are the best for travel, I tapped manicurist and nail expert Ronna Jones. “Press-on nails are terrific for natural nails when you need a last-minute nail look for any occasion,” Jones says.

Our top pick is the PaintLab Press-on Nails kit due to the wide range of patterns and super simple application. However, from budget options to intricate designs and everything in between, we’ve gathered 10 that are sure to level up your mani: