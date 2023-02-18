The 85 Luggage Deals You Won’t Want to Miss This Presidents Day

Presidents Day is nearly upon us, and with it comes the exciting opportunity to capitalize on some truly unprecedented sales from your favorite retailers. If you have travel plans coming up and are in the market for a new piece of luggage to take with you on your adventures, this weekend is the time to browse through the hundreds of deals from Amazon, Nordstrom, Macy’s, and more to find your perfect suitcase at a jaw-droppingly low price.

Whether you’ve been on the hunt for a durable duffel bag to take with you on weekend trips or a high-quality spinner case for international travel, this weekend ushers in an impressive wave of deals you won’t want to miss. With prices starting as low as $25, you’ll be able to revamp your travel essentials on a budget — without skimping on quality or space.

Due to the sheer volume of sales, you can expect to see discounted rates on some of the best brands in luggage. In fact, the Coolife Luggage 3-piece Hardshell Set has been marked down to just $190, while the Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels has seen its price slashed by nearly 50 percent, coming in at just $117. If you’re looking to make the most of your space while packing, the Briggs & Riley Set of 3 Small Packing Cubes are just $42 at Nordstrom, and Walmart boasts an impressive deal of a mere $25 for the Protege Pilot Case 18-inch Softside Carry-on Luggage.

Because we know how overwhelming it can be to parse through the noteworthy luggage sales on your own, we did the work for you and rounded up the 85 best deals you need to shop before the end of the long weekend. From weekender totes to larger luggage sets, these deals are practically begging for you to snatch them up.

Best Amazon Luggage Deals

Amazon never fails to deliver with impressive deals on your favorite travel products, and their sales on luggage right now are no exception. The shopper-loved Samonsite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage is currently on sale for just $129, and even luggage sets are being discounted, with the Coolife Luggage 3-piece Hardshell Set going for just $190. The Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner 2-piece Set has been discounted to $105, coming in at around $53 a bag. And if you’ve been known to overpack, the Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage is only $145 right now.

Best Nordstrom Luggage Deals

Nordstrom has slashed prices on travel duffels across the board, making it easier than ever to prepare for a weekend getaway with a trendy bag to match. In fact, the Duchamp Rubberized Duffle Bag has been marked down by a stunning 60 percent, and packing cubes from Briggs & Riley cost only $42 to transform your packing experience. Even big spenders can save on their favorite brands as the Eera Large Moonbag Canvas Handbag is a whopping 80 percent off, coming in at $534.

Best Nordstrom Rack Luggage Deals

Nordstrom Rack is known for having significant discounts on your favorite brands, and this long weekend takes things to the next level. I personally have my eye on the LeSportsac Dakota Medium Deluxe Overnight Bag, which has been marked down by 51 percent, and the Kenneth Cole 20-inch Lightweight Hardside Expandable 8-wheel Spinner has seen prices slashed a dramatic 71 percent. Proving you don’t need to break the bank to get high-quality luggage, pick up the Geoffrey Beene 3-piece Puffer Bag & Spinner Luggage Set while it’s on sale for 50 percent off, coming in at just $330.

Best Walmart Luggage Deals

Walmart has long cemented its spot as a go-to resource for high-quality luggage at an affordable price, and its current Presidents Day sale deals are no exception. From luggage sets to softside suitcases and everything in between, prices start as low as $25 on the Protege Pilot Case 18-inch Softside Carry-on Luggage. If it’s a weekender bag you’re on the hunt for, the Wrangler 30-inch 2-section Drop Bottom Rolling Travel Duffel has been marked down to $53, and the American Tourister Fieldbrook II 2-piece Softside Luggage Set is a mere $50.

Best Macy’s Luggage Deals

Macy’s has a title to defend as your department store of choice, and with sales on iconic brands like Travelpro, Samsonite, and Tag, we’re impressed. Perhaps most shocking is that the Kenneth Cole Reaction South Street 3-piece Hardside Luggage Set has seen a 76 percent discount, with price tags now coming in at just $170. If you’re looking to travel in style, the DKNY Rapture Weekender Boarding Bag is only $105, and even the Badgley Mischka Tortoise 3-piece Expandable Luggage Set has seen prices slashed by 41 percent.

Best eBags Luggage Deals

When you’re looking for your favorite luggage brands on a budget, eBags is the place to go. This long weekend, get ready to score major sales on suitcases, duffel bags, travel sets, and more. Shoppers can’t get enough of the Mother Lode Rolling Travel Backpack which has been discounted to just $117, and even the Samsonite Advance Eco Medium Spinner is on sale for a mere $180. Looking for a tote for shorter travel stints? Try out the Belcourt Weekender for just $72.

Best Samsonite Luggage Deals

Now, it’s no secret that Samsonite is top of the line when it comes to luggage, so why not cut through the secondary retailers and shop directly from their site? Right now, these high-quality suitcases are on sale for impressively low prices, with the Remagg Hustle backpack dropping to just $72, and the Hartlan Medium Spinner sitting at just $200. These sales won’t last for long, so snag these undeniable bargains before the end of the holiday weekend.

Other Retailers With Presidents Day Luggage Deals

Even fan-favorite luggage brands such as Away and Calpak have marked down some of their top products to celebrate the long weekend, so now is the time to finally go through with those purchases that have been sitting in your cart. The Away F.A.R Duffle 55L is currently only $119, and even the Calpak Ambeur 3-piece Luggage Set has seen a major price cut, coming in at $495. The ever-functional Dagne Dover Nova Sling Bag is on sale for $109, and if you’ve been looking for a sleek carry-on, the Monos Carry-on Pro is just $255 today. For more budget-friendly prices, check out the Target Olympia 22-inch 8 Pocket U Shaped Rolling Duffel, which is perfect for longer getaways and is currently only $57.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.