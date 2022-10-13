The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is officially over after 48 hours of Black Friday-level deals during the retailer’s first-ever second Prime Day sales event. We saw incredible markdowns on tons of products from golf gear and fall dresses to winter jackets and travel accessories. Although the sale has technically wrapped up, we’re still tracking all the best lingering deals. You’ll want to shop these discounts quickly — with the sale ending yesterday, October 12, these prices won't last long.

Looking for a new piece of luggage for your upcoming holiday travels? You can scoop this Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On for as little as $98 right now. It has s a sturdy polycarbonate exterior shell making it the ideal piece of durable luggage for any trip. If your travels also include long-haul flights, we’re seeing plenty of discounts on highly-rated travel accessories to make your trip more comfortable. The Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow is on sale for $30, meaning you save 25 percent on this memory foam travel pillow. We love a good sale on a pair of noise-canceling AirPod Pros, and they happen to still be on sale for $223 even after the event has ended. They typically cost $250 but right now you can save 10 percent.

With colder months upon us, now is the perfect time to bulk up your winter wardrobe with continuing deals on winter jackets, boots, and more clothing items on sale right now. This Amazon Essentials Women's Puffer Coat jacket is ultra-lightweight and cozy, and it’s $42 right now. We’ve had our eye on this pair of LifeStride Women's X-Anita Knee High Boots and you can still score them at a great price for as little as $56.

Whether you’re looking for luggage, tech, clothes, or accessories, we’ve rounded up all the best sales still available after the Prime Early Access Sale. We aren’t sure how long these deals will last, so we recommend shopping quickly to get the lowest price before they climb back up. Keep reading to shop the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals still going strong.

Best Luggage Deals

Amazon

There are tons of deals on luggage available, whether you’re looking for a carry-on or checked bag. We’re seeing Samsonite checked luggage and carry-ons still marked down to exceptionally low prices, and this softside Samsonite matching set is on sale for $165, too.



Best Tech Deals

Scoop a pair of Bose noise-canceling headphones for as little as $270 with these noteworthy tech deals. You can also upgrade your iPad for $269 or get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for 34 percent off.

Best Travel Accessory Deals

Amazon

We’re using these remaining accessory deals as an excuse to make economy travel feel like first-class with budget-friendly discounts on the Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow and MZOO Sleep Eye Mask. This passport and vaccine card holder is on sale for $14, saving your wallet $18, or you can get the MAXTOP Large Crossbody Fanny Pack for $12.

Best Women's Clothing and Shoe Deals

Courtesy

Sweater, jacket, and dress deals are still going to strong and we’ve found the cutest fall pieces to stay cozy this season. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of nearly 50 percent off on a pair of these LifeStride Women's X-Anita Knee High Boots or this Amazon Essentials Puffer Coat jacket marked down to $42.

Best Men's Clothing and Shoe Deals

From snow boots to puffer jackets, we’re still seeing plenty of deals on clothing to help you upgrade your seasonal wardrobe. There are sweaters like this cotton Goodthreads one for as little as $24 and windbreakers like this Columbia Men's Watertight Ii Jacket option marked down by 46 percent.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

