Amazon Prime Day May Be Over, but These 53 Travel Essentials Are Still on Major Sale

Amazon Prime Day wrapped up last night, but if you didn’t get a chance to jump on the incomparable savings during the two-day sale, shoppers are in for a treat: the retailer still has hundreds of post-Prime Day deals available across the site that are yours for the taking. Travel essentials such as durable luggage from brands like Samsonite, Coolife, and more have seen price cuts to as low as $44, so you can invest in a suitcase that will last you through years of jet-setting at an affordable price.

The sales following Prime Day aren’t as easy to find as they were during the sale itself, so we did the work for you and combed the site for the 53 travel deals you won’t want to let slip through your fingers. From supportive shoes like the Puma Carina Sneaker which are still just $49, to the highly-rated Coleman Sundome Camping Tent that’s on sale for $49, Amazon has pulled out all the stops to wrap up Prime Day with a bang.

Even the best in tech has maintained a significant discount after the shopping event, with the Fitbit Inspire 3 coming in at just $80, and the best-selling Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm marked with a discount of nearly 50 percent. Ready to get shopping? Keep reading to find the 53 post-Prime Day deals you can still score at Amazon — but the clock is ticking, so don’t wait too long to turn your sights to these travel essentials.

Best Post-prime Day Luggage Deals

Amazon

While during Prime Day is certainly the best time to stock up on top-rated luggage from your favorite travel brands, immediately following the shopping event is also an excellent time to snag the last-minute deals still holding on. In fact, the traveler-loved Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Suitcase is still on sale for 22 percent off, bringing it to the lowest price it has been in 30 days. If you’re interested in snatching up a high-quality luggage set, look no further than the Coolife Luggage 3-piece Set which is on sale at just $51 per bag, or even the Travelers Club Expandable Midtown Hardside 4-piece Luggage Set which has been discounted to $119.

Best Post-prime Day Tech Deals

Amazon

Amazon is always stocked up with the best technology to prepare you for your next great adventure, but post-Prime Day sales have reduced the prices to all-time lows. Noise-cancelling headphones are a must-have for making long-haul flights bearable, and the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-cancelling Headphones are still on sale for just $160. And if you’re looking to squeeze in some extra summer reading while you’re on the beach, don’t miss out on the Kindle Paperwhite while it’s $90. Even Apple products have maintained a price slash, with Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) ringing in at $90.

Best Post-prime Day Travel Accessory Deals

Amazon

Sure, you can travel with just the basics, but when must-have accessories have been discounted this much, you have nothing to lose in snagging a few items that will take your next flight to luxury status — even in coach. Right now, the Comlife Portable Handheld Misting Fan is on sale for just $20 and will keep you cool throughout the blistering summer heat of a European vacation, and you can pack with ease thanks to the Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes which are now $32. And if you regularly struggle with discomfort and inflammation while flying, your new favorite travel accessory has been discounted to $11: the Angemay Airplane Footrest.

Best Post-prime Day Women’s Clothing and Shoe Deals

Amazon

In need of some outfit inspiration ahead of your next trip? Well, Amazon is still stocked with incredible summer basics at a steep discount that are sure to keep you cool and comfortable from the beach to the airport. The Puma Carina Sneaker is the perfect classic white shoe to match with any outfit, and it’s still up to 27 percent off following Prime Day. Plus, the shoes are easily paired with the breezy Anrabess Loose Casual Jumpsuit which has also been discounted to $34. Even hiking enthusiasts can rejoice because the breathable Baleaf Women’s Hiking Pants are only $36 for a limited time.

Best Post-prime Day Men’s Clothing and Shoe Deals

Amazon

Menswear is also heavily discounted coming off of Prime Day, and hiking clothes, comfortable sneakers, and breathable summer clothing are all up for grabs on the site. For any hikes on the horizon, the Real Essentials 4-pack Moisture Wicking Performance Shirts are an unbeatable deal at $31, and even the classic Asics Gel Contend 7 Running Shoes are still under $50. And if you’re looking to invest in a pair of supportive yet stylish dress shoes, look no further than the best-selling Velocity Mesh Dress Sneakers while they’re 33 percent off.

Best Post-prime Day Outdoor Gear Deals

Amazon

Whether you enjoy camping, paddleboarding, kayaking, or are looking to experience it all, post-Prime Day deals will set you up for your next great adventure at prices you won’t believe. The shopper-loved Roc Inflatable Stand-up Paddle Board is the lowest price it has been in 30 days, currently on sale for 44 percent off, and even the Coleman Sundome Camping Tent has been discounted to just $49 for a two-person tent. And if your little ones love splashing around in the pool or at the lake, the Delfina Unisex Youth Swim Goggles are the perfect fit while they’re just $13 with a special on-site coupon.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

