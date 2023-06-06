The best portable monitors instantly extend your visual workspace, increasing your options for blazing through emails while simultaneously playing reruns of your favorite show, or working on a tedious spreadsheet that requires multiple browser windows instead. Best of all, these options all weigh less than 3 pounds, so you won’t have to worry about adding too much bulk either.

Arguably one of the most frustrating things about being on the road is giving up your precious double- or triple-monitor setup and making do with only a small laptop, tablet, or smartphone display instead. If you see your productivity taking a nosedive — or even your pleasure in watching movies or playing games diminishing — then it’s time to add a portable monitor to your bag to reclaim the screen space you’re missing.

Best Overall ASUS ZenScreen GO 15.6" IPS LCD FHD Monitor Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Antonline.com Why We Love It It lasts 3.5 hours on a single charge, delivers wireless mirroring support, and has a blue-light filter to help minimize eye strain. What to Consider While it’s quite thin with built-in speakers, it’s a bit heavier than other models. Go ahead and extend your workspace on business, or personal, trips with an additional 15.6-inch, full HD display with the ASUS ZenScreen Go. This sleek and portable design has an adjustable kickstand for 178-degree viewing angles with vibrant color and clarity. The wireless mirroring feature (which supports iOS, Android, Chrome OS, and Windows devices) comes in handy for pulling up something on your phone and instantly displaying it on the monitor. It also easily adapts whether your phone is in landscape or portrait mode thanks to a built-in G-sensor that automatically senses display orientation. One major selling point you’ll quickly appreciate is the blue-light filter technology to help protect your eyes from this harmful light. The package includes a Micro Mini HDMI-to-HDMI adapter, USB-C cable, and power cord and adapter, plus the unit itself has two USB-C ports. There’s also a 3.5-mm headphone jack on the display. Price at time of publish: $300 The Details: 13.7 x 5 x 1.7 inches | 2.4 pounds | LED | 1920 x 1080 resolution | 3-year warranty

Best Attachable SideTrak Swivel FHD Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Why We Love It The SideTrak Swivel fits any laptop size and doesn’t require a table so it’s ideal to use outdoors or on the couch. What to Consider The display is not as bright as we’d like and it’s not compatible with laptops that have a kickstand. No table to rest an extra monitor on? That’s no problem for the SideTrak Swivel and its patented 360-degree swivel design that securely attaches to the back of your laptop with a device-safe magnetic plate. (It's also possible to adjust the built-in kickstand if you want to use it freestanding or in portrait mode as well.) It can even remain attached as you walk around or put your laptop away in your work bag or personal item and hit the road. This product is compatible with Microsoft, Google, and Apple laptops, and easily rotates 270 degrees for your viewing needs or swivels 360 degrees for collaboration with others. There are two sizes available — 12.5 or 14 inches — with only a nominal weight increase between the two, too. Price at time of publish: $320 for 12.5-inch The Details: 12 x 7.4 x 0.7 inches (12.5-inch) or 13.38 x 8.1 x 0.7 inches (14-inch) | 1.3 pounds (12.5-inch) or 1.5 pounds (14-inch) | LCD | 1920 x 1080 resolution | 1-year warranty

Best Budget MNN Portable Monitor 15.6inch FHD Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It This monitor is a budget-friendly way to expand your productivity on the road plus it includes a lifetime warranty. What to Consider There is no battery, so you’ll need to charge it with your laptop or the included wall charger. The price of portable monitors is coming down and this model from MNN can a real steal (especially on sale). No, its display and features won’t rival some of the pricier models on the market, but it does deliver a very usable second screen that travels well. It works in both landscape and portrait mode and comes with a scratch-proof smart cover to help keep it protected when not in use. Gamers will love that it’s even compatible with Xbox One, PS5/PS4, and Nintendo Switch, so it’s ideal for work and play. You’ll only need one USB-C cable to connect to the power supply and display video, too. Price at time of publish: $200 The Details: 14.48 x 8.85 x 0.3 inches | 2.1 pounds | LCD | 1920 x 1080 resolution | Lifetime warranty The 13 Best Portable Chargers of 2023

Best Widescreen Dell 14 Portable Monitor Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Antonline.com Why We Love It This 16:9 widescreen resolution makes for great gaming, movie-watching, and multitasking on projects. What to Consider It only supports USB-C connectivity (read: no HDMI) and there are no integrated speakers. Dell decided to get in on the portable monitor game with its debut, the Dell 14 Portable Monitor. We’re glad they did because this product ticks a lot of boxes for the average traveler, starting with the fact that it weighs less than 1.5 pounds and is less than a quarter-inch thick at its slimmest point. While display controls are limited, the display is big and bright with a sturdy hinged stand that bends from 10 to 90 degrees for adjustable viewing. It’s also easy on your eyes with ComfortView technology that reduces blue-light emissions. Top it all off with two USB-C ports for extra connections. Price at time of publish: $289 The Details: 12.7 x 8 x 0.6 inches | 1.3 pounds | LCD | 1920 x 1080 resolution | 3-year warranty

Best Triple-screen Xebec Tri-screen 2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Thexebec.com Why We Love It It’s so easy to install, you’ll be up and running with three screens on Mac, Windows, Linus, or Chrome in 15 seconds. What to Consider M1 and M2 Macbook Air and Pro chips that only support one extra display will require an adapter. Why settle for just one or two screens when you can have three? With the Xebec Tri-Screen 2, you can pull up a spreadsheet on one, have another dedicated to research, and not miss a beat in your email inbox with the third. This setup fits any laptop that’s 12 to 17 inches, and attaches via a resistance band and grips (so no magnets or adhesive needed). The kickstand provides a little extra support, and extends for use with heavier laptops. The dual screens each rotate 180 degrees, have adjustable brightness, and connect via the included USB-C. However, each one is 10.1 inches wide so it’s better for extended-view use. Price at time of publish: $499 The Details: 12 x 7.5 x 1.0 inches each | 2 pounds | LCD | 1920 x 1200 resolution | 1-year warranty

Best Lightweight Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Portable Monitor Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On B&H Photo Video Why We Love It At just 1.26 pounds, you’ll never have to think twice about packing your Lenovo ThinkVision M14. What to Consider There are limited display customization options and only two USB-C ports. Anyone tired of flimsy kickstands on portable monitors will embrace the Lenovo ThinkVision M14 with open arms. Its built-in kickstand and flip-out foot deliver the perfect height to line up with your laptop and tilting options offer optimal viewing — it even feels secure in portrait mode. Plus, the monitor is ultra-slim and ultra-lightweight, so you’ll never have to second-guess if there’s room for this handy accessory. The power pass-through is another helpful feature, and allows you to charge both the M14 and your laptop with one single adapter. Price at time of publish: $284 The Details: 3.82 x 12.72 x 8.23 inches | 1.26 pounds | LED | 1920 x 1080 resolution | 3-year warranty The 7 Best Laptops for Travel of 2023

Best Touchscreen SideTrak Solo 4K Touch 15.6-inch Amazon View On Amazon View On Sidetrak.com Why We Love It With crystal-clear 4K resolution and 10-point touch, this is the ideal portable monitor for creative professionals. What to Consider At 2.9 pounds, this model is on the heavier end of the spectrum. The SideTrak Solo 4K Touch offers exceptional picture quality plus everything you need at the swipe of a finger, including adjustable brightness, a blue-light filter, and volume and display settings. With USB-C ports and a Mini HDMI port, it’s compatible with Windows, Chrome, Mac, Linux, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iPhones, and Androids — and the plug-and-play design means you’ll be up and running in no time on all your favorite devices. You’ll likely also appreciate the freestanding monitor’s magnetic cover that doubles as a stand when traveling doubles (though it does prevent you from using it in portrait mode). Price at time of publish: $480 The Details: 14.5 x 8.9 x 0.4 inches | 2.9 pounds | LED | 3840 x 2160 resolution | 1-year warranty