We tested 24 portable grills to find the best for traveling chefs. In addition to taking careful note of how easy initial assemble was as well as the set-up time in the field, we grilled – a lot. Sliced rings of onions, hamburgers, brats, corn on the cob, and more, to see whether there were any cold spots and how quickly and reliably the food would get those envious grill marks. We also used several thermometers to take the temperature of each grill at various points and measured the accuracy of any of the temp gauges integrated into the grill itself. Then we cleaned everything. And started all over again. The end result? These six best portable grills.

The best portable grills can go practically anywhere – tailgate parties, picnics, the beach, campsites, local parks. Some come with wheels, provide ample cooking surface, set up in seconds, and deliver a high-quality grilling experience without any hot spots. Others lean into working with charcoal or come with multiple burners for indirect cooking and precise temperature control, boasting enough internal grill space for a whole chicken.

Whether you’re a grilling novice or a proud veteran, a charcoal purist or appreciate the simplicity of propane, no one can debate that food off the grill tastes great. From veggies to beef, pork to chicken, nothing replicates the smokiness and char of a reliable grill. And with the advent of high-quality portable grills, you don’t have to be anchored to a full-sized grill to cook up a veritable feast.

If design awards are ever parsed out for portable grills, Everdure’s Cube Portable Charcoal Grill would dominate. It comes with a porcelain-enameled firebox for the charcoal, a chrome grilling surface, a food-grade storage tray, and a bamboo prep board that all nests together into a single package for easy transport with no assembly required. A heat protection shield layers the outer surface of the firebox so it doesn’t radiate heat, and the two carry handles have built-in heat protection so you can maneuver the grill even when the coals are burning. As with most charcoal grills, heat distribution is dictated by the positioning of the coals. The grill worked to maintain solid heat over several test cooks, with a cooking surface that could accommodate two brats, two ears of corn, and two burgers with ease.

What to Consider: A lack of a lid means you’re always open cooking, so there's no chance of smoking, and it’s probably too small for more than two people.

Why We Love It: Thoughtfully designed and easy to clean, the Cube Portable Charcoal Grill will win over charcoal enthusiasts thanks to its easy portability and no-assembly-required construction – and the food-safe tray and bamboo prep board are great additions.

Unlike almost all the other grills tested, the Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Tabletop Propane Grill requires basically no assembly – ditch the packaging, put the dials and legs into place, attach a one-pound propane tank, and you’re ready to hit the open road to grill. The twin legs double as carrying handles, as does the U-shaped extension on the lid, making it easy to transport, and two burners (each controlled by separate dials) make it simple to regulate the internal temp and potentially cook with indirect heat if you’re working with a small batch of ingredients. While it proved to be a breeze to light and use, heat distribution wasn’t optimal, with colder spots at the edges – especially the left side, a modest knock that would require some active grilling to assure the food all gets cooked evenly.

What to Consider: The instructions are pretty limited, including scant guidance on how to clean the grill; the heat distribution creates some cold and hot spots; and the lid doesn’t lock into place.

Why We Love It: Easy on the wallet, the RoadTrip 225 Portable Tabletop Propane Grill is intuitive to use and transport and provides serious heat – and a two-burner configuration helps you dial the optimal temperature.

Though it took almost 25 minutes to assemble via less-than-clear instructions, once the Napoleon TravelQ PRO285X grill was ready, it did impress. The propane tank attaches easily, and the burners can be up and running within two minutes, with a max temp of around 600 degrees Fahrenheit when both burners are lit. Heat distribution was overall even throughout the grilling surface, though the back and left did measure at a slightly higher temp during our cooking tests. To transport, the grill collapses like a stroller, sitting on two wheels that let you maneuver it like a dolly on an angle, and it pops up easily — it’s one of the most intuitive set-up sequences of all the grills we tested. And a clip to keep the grill lid closed assures that the whole package stays intact. Designed to block any wind, the two-burner configuration also allows for loads of grilling flexibility. It can be used for direct or indirect cooking as well as smoking, with an internal volume that can handle whole chickens and large roasts. The TravelQ also wins points for its grease pan, which actually has disposable aluminum trays nestled into the frame, making it easy to clean and replace.

What to Consider: Initial assembly took a while, and since the manual only uses pictures, the instructions weren’t very clear.

Why We Love It: Two separate burners allow for a variety of different cooking methods, large wheels make it easy to transport, it pops up easily, and it distributes heat evenly across its wide cooking surface.

Built to be transported easily, the Weber Q1200 Gas Grill has a porcelain-enameled cast-iron cooking grate that provides 189 square inches of grilling surface. It’s bolstered by an easy-to-use push-button ignition and reliably even heat distribution. Thanks to the oval-shaped heating element we didn't have any cold or hot spots during our extensive testing. On either side, tables can be folded out to hold prep materials, and a removable catch pan that sits at the base of the grill makes it easier to clean up compared to models with smaller grease trays. The temperature control knob is offset from the main part of the grill itself, which keeps it cool, and the temp indicators proved accurate and intuitive. At 31 pounds, it may be a bit heavy for some grillers, and the side handles aren’t as ergonomic as some other, more portable grills. But for car camping , that’s a minor concern, and the wide span of the legs makes it easy to stabilize the grill on uneven surfaces.

Why We Love It: With a wider-than-average leg span, the Weber Q1200 Gas Grill will be stable on uneven surfaces, a boon for car campers, with reliably even heat distribution and two fold-out prep tables at either side of the main grill.

Simplicity reigns supreme with the Cuisinart CGG-750 Venture Gas Grill, with a setup that took us only five minutes thanks to a “stack-and-go” design that nests everything into an easy-to-transport system we can take from the beach to the ballgame. The wood lid doubles as a cutting board/prep surface, while the base includes a flip-out rack to hold the propane tank upright and secure. When you’re done grilling, the propane hose attaches to the base via clips next to the grill’s legs. The carrying handle is ergonomic, but we do wish it was thicker and textured to make it easier to hold. Heat distribution across the 154-square-inch surface was reliably steady, though air vents at the sides create a bit more heat at the grill surface’s perimeter, so you may need to rotate your dishes as they cook to assure nothing gets over-charred. The grilling surface is constructed of porcelain-enameled cast iron, which gives off more heat – and holds heat longer – than steel, a detail that led to rapid heating and reliable cooking . And the grill’s design can’t be overlooked, with all-rounded edges and cute red-and-gray design that nicely compliments the neutral wood lid.

What to Consider: The hose doesn’t come with an adaptor for larger propane canisters, so you’re locked into using smaller tanks, and the wood lid can’t be used while cooking, which increases the dissipation of heat.

Why We Love It: Designed for portability, the CGG-750 Venture Gas Grill nests all its components into one package and provides a quick setup and reliably even grilling.

The cast iron grill itself builds up to a non-stick surface with frequent oiling and can be cleaned easily, though you do need to stabilize the grill base (say, by using your foot to hold it in place) when you use a wire brush to prevent shaking. When you’re ready to transport the grill, it’s a simple, one-handed step to collapse the it, and the lid automatically latches into place once it’s folded down so you don’t risk spilling the grill grate mid-transit.

Though the Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill only boasts one burner, the U-shaped burner construction provided quick, even heating across the 320-square-inch grilling surfaces, with temperatures that reached up to 660 degrees Fahrenheit, along with an easy-to-use dial that let you set the optimal heat. Setup took about 15 minutes and can be handled solo – the instructions are clear and include loads of add-ons like grill tips and links to recipes. Designed to fit inside a car trunk without taking up too much space, the wheeled grill is easy to maneuver and intuitive to expand into its standing position. And it also comes with loads of functional features like three hanging points for your grilling equipment, an accurate thermometer on the lid, a slide-out grease tray, and a small platform to the right of the grill surface for food storage/prep.

What to Consider: The tank screw for the propane sits at an angle, so it takes a bit of finesse to thread the screw cap correctly.

Why We Love It: Whether you’re a novice or an expert griller, the Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill will deliver thanks to its ease of use, lightweight transport, ample cooking surface, and even temperature regulation.

Our Testing Process

Experienced grillers and relative novices tested 24 grills, timing how long it took to assemble the grill for the first time and judging whether or not it could be done solo. We also timed how long it took to set up the grill itself (when applicable), and the ease of which the propane tank attached to the gas grills. Then, we turned the grill on at full heat for ten minutes and used both a probe and an infrared thermometer to test the temp range at the center of the grill grate, at its sides, and the internal temp when the lid opened quickly. But to really gauge the risk of potential hot spots, we got to grilling. First, we covered the grill with rings of cut onions, cooked ‘em for ten minutes, and then flipped and repeated. Next up, burgers, followed by toasting buns. Each batch of food was then examined for how consistent the grill marks were to see if any sections of the cooking surface might be underperforming. We also used this method to evaluate the temps produced by each grill and how long it took to fully cook each item to our preferences.

As part of this process, we also evaluated the ease of transport, including whether or not the wheels (when applicable) were easy to maneuver and if the carrying handles would cause hand fatigue over time. Stability was equally important, both with cooking and while cleaning the hot grill grate, and we also evaluated other features like the overall design, any add-ons like integrated temperature gauges or flip-out tables, and more nuanced design features that might resonate with someone who wants a grill that looks as good as it grills. And after each grilling test, we cleaned the grill thoroughly, both the outside, the fire box, and the grill grates, as well as any accessories that might be included, like a food prep surface or cutting board. Then we evaluated each grill on a one-to-five scale on a grill’s key characteristics: ease of use, performance, design, ease of cleaning, and quality-to-cost ratio to validate the grills’ prices were fair.

Tips for Buying a Portable Grill

Choose your fuel

Portable grills – much like regular-sized grills – typically use either propane gas or charcoal. The former is easily the more popular of the two. Propane tanks are easy to find, don’t cost too much, and are straughtforward to use – thread on the tank, turn on the gas, light the grill, and use the dial to adjust to the optimal temperature. But charcoal will always have a loyal following, even if it takes longer for the coals to get to temp and is a mess to clean up. Charcoal typically produces more heat than propane, and – as the purists will tell you – it offers more control in your cooking and simply tastes better than propane. Charcoal also works far better than propane if you’re looking to use smoke as part of your grilling.

Consider your destination

By their very definition, all of these grills are portable. But if you’re going somewhere with uneven surfaces like the beach, wheeled models may be a bit difficult to transport. And the same goes for how far you’ll need to carry the grill from your vehicle, boat, or apartment. If it’s a short distance, you can go with slightly heavier models, but if you have to walk a greater distance, look for lighter grills or ones with wheels, provided the environment is smooth enough for the wheels to roll without interference.

Pick the right size

No one wants to be stuck grilling four hotdogs at a time, so it’s essential to get a portable grill with a decent-sized cooking surface. At a minimum (if you’re cooking for two people) go with a grill that provides 100 to 150 square inches of cooking surface, enough space to prep a hearty meal. But if you’re cooking for more or plan to use longer-sized skewers, look for more cooking surface area. People who grill for four adults should look for grills that have at least a 250-square-inch cooking surface. To help put things into perspective, a number of grill-makers provide a guide to what the cooking space can handle, as in “a whole chicken, five burgers, two chicken breasts, or a large steak,” which helps a lot.

Also keep in mind that a smaller overall cooking surface and the limited number of burners or internal space for charcoal can make it difficult to do indirect cooking – if this is essential in your grilling aspirations, look for a grill with two burners and a high BTU output, though the overall heat generated will still be lower than a standard grill. But for direct-heat cooking, portable grills are great.

Some portable grills also come with fold-out tray tables, which doesn’t impact the cooking surface size, but does provide a place to store things like food waiting to be prepped or a vessel with your braising sauce.



Frequently Asked Questions What is the best fuel type for a portable grill? Best is a slightly misleading measure when it comes to propane gas versus charcoal. Charcoal purists (a very vocal, dedicated subsection of serious grillers) will swear that nothing beats cooking over coals. It does generate more heat than propane, but it also takes a while for the coals to heat up (even if you use a charcoal chimney to jump-start the process, plan on it taking 20 minutes), and clean-up can be a mess. Coals also burn for a long time, which works well for longer cooks, but might be annoying if all you want is to heat up a few hotdogs. Propane gas, on the other hand, is very easy to use. Screw the propane tank onto the hose, turn on the gas, ignite the grill, and adjust the temperature with the grill’s temperature. And clean-up is simple, as is breaking down the grill for transport – just assure the gas is off and screw off the tank.

How do I set up a portable grill? Most grills arrive disassembled and can take up to about 30 minutes to fully assemble, typically handled by one person. Then the in-field setup follows each grill’s design (as outlined in the instruction manual). But all of them are pretty easy to set up. Charcoal grills and smaller propane models typically nest everything together in one compact package and are easy to unpack. Larger models, either with wheels or flip-down legs, take a bit more configuration, but once they’re set up, you have a free-standing grill, rather than having to set a grill on a fireproof surface. Some models also include fold-out side tables, which flip up once the grill itself is ready. Once the grill is assembled, for propane models you simply attach the tank, turn on the gas, and ignite the grill. For charcoal, setup is more complicated as you have to get the coals to temperature. In a pinch, this can be done by piling the coals into the grill and lighting them, but experienced charcoal grillers will tell you that using a charcoal chimney to kick-start the process saves time and hassles.

Where can I take a portable grill? The simple beauty of a portable grill means you can take it practically anywhere – the beach, a campsite, picnicking, onto a boat. Most will easily fit inside a car trunk without taking up too much space, and they all have carrying handles or wheels to make transport a breeze. Just be sure you set it up on a flat, heat-safe surface. They're a win for people who love to grill but don’t have sufficient outdoor space at home.

How long do portable grills last? As a general rule, charcoal grills last longer than propane grills because there’s less mechanical elements that could break. But propane grills can last from five to 15 years, provided you properly clean and protect your grill. For both grill types, always clean the grilling surface with a wire brush after the grill has been on full heat for ten to 15 minutes, and then coat the surface with vegetable oil – this further cleans the grill and also creates a no-stick surface. Afterwards, clean the grill again (after putting the grill to high heat for ten minutes, which helps break down any stuck-on food). For propane tanks, you can also assure that the grill is working well at the start of the season by testing for leaks in the propane line (turn on the gas and wipe a mixture of soap and water on all the tubes and connection points to see if there’s bubbling – if you see any, that’s an indication that you have a leak). It’s common that button-ignite systems on propane tanks tend to stop working, but you can still light the grill using a match or lighter. And always be sure to protect your grill from the elements with a cover (when outside) or by storing it in a dry place inside. Rust is the devil of any type of metal, grills included.

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

For this story, Nathan Borchelt worked with detailed testing notes provided by a cadre of gear testers who put each grill through real-world usage on multiple outings, timing the grill assembly, measuring the internal temp of each grill with infrared and probe thermometers, grilling loads of food, and cleaning each grill thoroughly, coalesciing their feedback into this article. Nathan has also been rating, reviewing, and testing outdoor and travel products for decades, and has many years of experience grilling with both charcoal and propane grills.

