The Best Portable Exercise Equipment That'll Fit in Your Carry-on

Going on a trip but want to stick to your fitness goals? No sweat. Portable exercise equipment — everything from resistance bands to foldable yoga mats to weighted vests — allows you to get a good workout in wherever you are.

Best Travel Yoga Mat Primasole Folding Yoga Travel Pilates Mat 1/4 Thick Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Why We Love It: It folds down into a compact size that you can slip into a tote bag. What to Consider: The material is thinner than most yoga mats, which may be hard on the knees. Listen up, yoga lovers: This foldable yoga mat by Primasole is a sure thing when it comes to equipment you can take on the go. Since it folds up into squares, it’s portable and small enough to fit inside a tote bag or, of course, a carry-on suitcase. From a vibrant green to basic black, you can choose between a selection of colors to match your existing yoga gear. Although the material is thinner than most yoga mats at a 4-millimeter thickness, the quality is still there. It’s made with PVC, which makes it incredibly durable and tear-resistant. What’s more, it’s soft enough to make any hard surface feel comfortable, including a hotel room floor or the ground at a park. Price at time of publish: $18 Weight: 2 pounds | Dimensions: 68 x 24 x .16 inches (unfolded)

Best Yoga Block Manduka Cork Yoga Block Walmart View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Walmart Why We Love It: The lightweight block takes up no more space than a toiletry bag. What to Consider: Cork is more likely to stain than foam. A Manduka block makes your on-the-go yoga setup even more effective. It’s made from coarse-grain cork, which is super compact and lightweight compared to wood, foam, and coarse-grain cork. And the non-slip material keeps you stable and secure as it props you up and makes it easier to move deeper into poses. Consider it the ying to your yoga mat’s yang. Price at time of publish: $22 Weight: 2 pounds | Dimensions: 4 x 6 x 9 inches

Best for Total Body TRX All-In-One Suspension Training Fitness System 4.8 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why We Love It: This suspension training tool can be modified to fit every fitness level and can provide a thorough workout without the use of weights or dumbbells. What to Consider: You have to pay for access to the TRX Training Club app after the 30-day free trial ends. TRX (Total-body Resistance Exercise) is a popular name in the world of fitness, and you don't even have to go to an actual gym to use the equipment or have access to a trainer. This highly-rated portable workout system uses the tried-and-true suspension training straps to provide you with a total body workout — no weights or dumbbells required. It's lightweight at under 2 pounds and takes up hardly any space in a suitcase. The whole kit is an incredible value that can be used in even the most modestly-sized hotel rooms. It comes equipped with a door anchor, a suspension anchor, and a mesh bag to take with you on the go. Since TRX exercises require some guidance, the kit comes with a 35-page workout guide for routine ideas, and you can download the TRX Training Club app for a free 30-day trial of coach-led workouts. Price at time of publish: $210 Weight: 1.7 pounds | Dimensions: 53 x 1.5 x 6 inches

Best for Leg Day Vaunn Folding Pedal Exerciser 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It: This pedal exercise is an easy way to get your legs moving. What to Consider: Some users find the pedal strap to be too big. Friends never let friends skip leg day, so allow us to introduce you to the Vaunn Medical Folding Pedal Exerciser. It only weighs 5.4 pounds (much easier to transport than an actual exercise bike), and the design is compact enough to fit under most desks and tables. Easily combine it with your daily activities such as work meetings and TV watching, or use it when you have time to kill at the airport. The base is sturdy enough to prevent wobbling, so don’t be afraid to amp things up with the resistance knob. Since no tools are required, assembly is quick and easy, and the quick-release folding mechanism makes it simple to store everything between sweat sessions. Price at time of publish: $50 Weight: 5.4 pounds | Dimensions: 11.2 x 15.2 x 18.2 inches

Best for Upper Body Whatafit Resistance Bands Set 4.1 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Why We Love It: Sweaty hands feel secure with the non-slip tube handles. What to Consider: Since the ankle straps and door anchor aren’t very stable, you may struggle with heavier exercises. Unlike most resistance tubes that are known to snap or break easily, this set of bands was built to last. They’re made with natural rubber, contain a non-slip handle, and are super elastic where it counts. The kit also contains a door anchor, two cushioned handles, a carrying case to ensure nothing gets out of place, and a user manual with a guide to basic exercises. The tubes use a color-coded system, so it’s easy to pick a resistance level from 10 to 50 pounds. Use one band at a time or use multiple bands at once to really make those arms pop in your vacation attire. Price at time of publish: $25 Weight: 2.4 pounds | Dimensions: ‎7.8 x 6.7 x 4.3 inches

Best for Weight Training Bala Bangles 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Beautybay.com View On Dick's Why We Love It: They add an extra challenge to whatever workout you have going on that day. What to Consider: One to two pounds of weight resistance may not be challenging enough for some. For workout equipment that moves with you, you can’t go wrong with these Bala Bangles. Featured on Shark Tank, they’re as stylish as they are durable, made with only the highest-quality recycled steel and wrapped in baby-soft silicone. Don’t be surprised if people confuse them for actual bracelets! The design is unisex and one-size-fits-all, so there’s something for everyone. Customize the bracelet to your personal style and fitness goals with the large selection of colors and choice of one to two pounds of weight resistance. Then, strap them on and enjoy the extra challenge. Price at time of publish: $55 (1 pound) Weight: 1 to 2 pounds | Dimensions: 13.5 x 3.5 x .75 inches per bangle

Best Resistance Bands Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It: These durable bands have multiple uses, including strength training, Pilates, yoga, physical therapy, and more. What to Consider: There aren’t quite as many color options as we’d like. Thanks to their lightweight size, resistance bands are a great addition to any carry-on — and workout. They tone and strengthen your muscles and provide a large variety of exercise opportunities so you never get bored. Some physical therapists even use them to help rehabilitate their patients from injuries. This set comes with five bands, a portable travel bag, and an instruction guide. The bands are color-coded to identify the different resistance levels and the rubber material makes them less prone to rolling or pinching your skin. Price at time of publish: $13 Weight: .22 pounds | Dimensions: ‎12 x 2 x 0.6 inches

Best Weighted Vest Omorpho G-Vest+ Omorpho View On Equinox.com View On Omorpho.com Why We Love It: Whether you’re walking, hiking, or doing CrossFit, this vest amps up your workouts. What to Consider: They only come in two sizes per gender. When it comes to a weighted vest, you want a product that adds resistance without making your carry-on unwieldy. Another must-have: It has to fit like a compression shirt without the restriction of a compression shirt. This design from Omorpho checks all the boxes. Available in five colors, the G-Vest+ cinches at your sides and has adjustable shoulder straps so you can find the perfectly snug fit. The 5 pounds of the women’s version and the 10 pounds of the men’s are equally distributed around your torso so you have full range of motion with an extra bit of challenge. It’s made of a super-soft neoprene and includes a back panel for ventilation. Connect to the Omorpho app to be lead through hig- intensity, do-anywhere workouts. Price at time of publish: $279 Weight: Up to 10 pounds | Dimensions: Not listed

Best Portable Home Gym OYO Personal Gym Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: It requires almost no space to use. What to Consider: The 25 pounds of resistance may be too little for some people. This portable home gym is out of this world — literally. It’s made with SpiraFlex resistance technology, which was invented by Paul Francis to help NASA astronauts get fit on the International Space Station. With durable nylon-coated stainless steel cables and polymer construction, this total body system is built to last. It provides 25 pounds of resistance in each hand for a killer workout, yet the entire system only weighs two pounds. You’ll also receive access to workout videos that were created by OYO fitness director Nick Bolton (although the app isn’t highly rated). To top it all off, you’ll enjoy peace of mind with a three-year warranty. Price at time of publish: $170 Weight: 2 pounds | Dimensions: 26 x 7 x 3 inches

Best Massage Gun Therabody Theragun Mini 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Bloomingdales Why We Love It: Thanks to the pocket-size design, it weighs less than 2 pounds. What to Consider: It has a low stall force. Traveling can be a huge pain in the butt — and the legs and arms and neck. For relief from these aches and pains, try the Therabody Mini. It has all the features people love from the original Therabody (percussive massage, multiple attachments, and an ergonomic grip), but in a compact size. There are three speeds (1750, 2100, and 2400 PPMs) and three attachments to work out sore muscles from your travels or workout routine. While most percussive massagers are quite loud, the QuietForce Technology brushless motor keeps things quiet. Plus, the 120-minute battery life makes relief long-lasting. Price at time of publish: $159 Weight: 1 pound | Dimensions: 5.5 x 4.9 x 1.9 inches

Best for Abs Vinsguir Ab Roller 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Vinsguir.com Why We Love It: It has a thick base to keep your body balanced. What to Consider: The handle isn't as steady as similar options. When crunches aren't doing it for you, try this ab roller to strengthen your core. It tones the abdominal muscles by rolling your body into a plank and back. With a 3.2 inches thick wheel, this ab roller keeps you balanced and stable and can be thrown into any carry-on or bag. There's also a comfy knee pad to keep you rolling comfortably for years to come. Price at time of publish: $26 Weight: 1.4 pounds | Dimensions: 6.5 x 12 inches