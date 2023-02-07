The 7 Best Portable Blenders of 2023

Our go-to portable blender is the Nutribullet Pro+ , a compact model that still rivals the strength of most full-sized blenders. If you’re looking for something even more lightweight or have specific needs (like crushing a lot of ice), we’ve rounded up more of our favorite picks for every budget and blending need.

Big, bulky blenders are great if you’re batching up frozen margaritas for a party, but they're impractical for day-to-day and travel use. Portable blenders solve that problem with their minimalist design. Plus, the jar often serves as a drinking vessel, making nutrients portable and minimizing cleanup at the same time.

A portable blender is one of the most versatile and handy tools you can have in your kitchen and on the road. Whether you’re whipping up smoothies for breakfast, campfire cocktails , or homemade hummus, having a compact, powerful blender at your disposal is a game changer.

Best Overall NutriBullet PRO+ Single Serve Blender Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Brandsmartusa.com Why We Love It: It's powerful enough to pulverize just about anything, functions hands-free, and includes two to-go cup sizes. What to Consider: It has to be plugged into an outlet. Nutribullet has long established itself as top-of-the-line when it comes to portable blenders. With a 1200-watt motor — one of the most powerful on the market — their Pro+ model is the perfect pick for those who regularly opt to blend up their breakfast, be it with frozen fruit or ice-based smoothies. The blades are sharp enough to tear through vegetable stalks, seeds, and leafy greens, while the new pulse button ensures the ideal chunky consistency for soups and salsas. We also love the auto shut-off button, which allows for hands-free convenience for one minute of blending. It comes with a 32-ounce cup and a 24-ounce cup for your smaller portions, and two flip-top lips make it easy to sip on the move without spills. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe, so cleaning is a breeze. Price at time of publish: $97 Capacity: 24 and 32 ounces | Dimensions: 11.81 x 12.05 x 12.99 inches | Power source: 1200-watt motor

Best Battery Life BlendJet 2 Portable Blender 4.2 Blendjet View On Best Buy View On Blendjet.com View On Jcpenney.com Why We Love It: One hour of rapid charging keeps this running for over 15 blends, and it’s self-cleaning to boot. What to Consider: It’s extremely compact, so this isn’t ideal if you prefer making dishes and drinks with a lot of ice. This blender is the perfect travel companion: It’s lightweight and boasts an extended battery life — not to mention, you can activate lock mode to make sure the jar never spills, even if it gets jostled around in your bag. Blendjet’s patented TurboJet technology blasts everything from tough vegetables to frozen fruits over 275 times per second, which cuts average blending time to a mere 20 seconds. Getting your daily nutrients has never been easier or less of a hassle thanks to its self-cleaning capacity. While the model isn’t dishwasher-safe, all you need to do is add water, a drop of soap, blend, and rinse it. The water-resistant USB cord also means there's no need to stress over spills, and just an hour of turbo-charging will keep the Blendjet 2 ready to go for over 15 blends, making it perfect for camping trips and beach vacations. Plus, it stands out from standard portable blenders thanks to the playful range of patterns and colors it’s available in, from a tie-dye Geode to a Lisa Frank Rainbow Leopard print that’s sure to delight all ‘90s babies. There’s also a pulse feature to help you whip up hummus, guacamoles, and more. Price at time of publish: $50 Capacity: 16 ounces | Dimensions: 9 x 3 x 3 inches | Power source: USB rechargeable

Best Budget Hamilton Beach BPA-Free Personal Blender Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Hsn.com Why We Love It: It’s an inexpensive and highly effective personal-sized blender for simple smoothies and dressings. What to Consider: The motor doesn’t stand up well to ice or heftier ingredients. If you’re in the market for a straightforward blender to tackle simple smoothies, it’s tough to beat Hamilton Beach’s model on the price point. While the 175-watt motor isn’t quite tough enough to take on ice, it seamlessly blends frozen fruit (just be sure to chop large chunks into smaller pieces first). At just two pounds, this is also one of the most lightweight and compact models available, so it’s ideal for those with minimal counter space and travelers trying to pack light. The jar also functions as a to-go cup that conveniently fits in most car holders. Price at time of publish: $22 Capacity: 14 ounces | Dimensions: 3.94 x 3.94 x 11.9 inches | Power source: 175-watt motor

Best for Smoothies NutriBullet 600W Personal Blender 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Nutribullet.com Why We Love It: For the price point, it's nearly impossible to beat the power of this blender, which can take on frozen fruit, vegetables, ice and more. What to Consider: The rubber ring around the blades can occasionally pop out of place. Designed to stand the test of time, Nutribullet's original model boasts all the essential features you need to blend delicious and nutritious smoothies. The blades are strong enough to chop up seeds, frozen fruits, and even ice, while the 600-watt motor paired with ultra-sharp blades allow for fast and efficient blending in under 60 seconds. The auto shut-off button also frees up your hands and your time: Just press and twist the top into place to blend your favorite beverage. For frequent smoothie-makers, the fact that you can toss the jar in the dishwasher is key — just note that the blades should only be washed with soap and water. Price at time of publish: $56 Capacity: 24 ounces | Dimensions: 6.85 x 11.61 x 12.28 inches | Power source: 600-watt motor

Best Accessories KOIOS 850W Smoothie Bullet Blender Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: It comes with two blade options — one of which is designed to grind dry ingredients like coffee and nuts. What to Consider: It doesn’t operate hands-free. When it comes to getting the best bang for your buck, KOIOS’ 11-piece bullet blender stands above the rest thanks to its dual-blade attachments. The six-leaf blade (an upgrade from the standard four-piece) is ideal for blending smoothies, shakes and juices, and the two-leaf blade allows you to grind up coffee or churn a handful of cashews into nut butter in a matter of seconds. While there’s no auto shut-off button, it couldn’t be easier to use: You just press down, hold for ten seconds, and repeat until you’ve reached your desired consistency. We love that the two BPA-free cups come with travel lids as well as a flip-top lid for easy drinking on the go. Price at time of publish: $50 Capacity: 10 and 17 ounces | Dimensions: 9.45 x 4.92 x 11.42 inches | Power source: 850-watt

Most Compact Cokunst Portable Blender Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This incredibly lightweight blender is cordless, so it's easy travel with and looks extra sleek on your kitchen counter. What to Consider: The drinking spout on the lid runs on the smaller size, which means you may want to take the lid off entirely for thicker beverages. Cokunst takes compact portable blenders to the next level with their cordless model, which makes blending away from home easier than ever. Weighing in at just 1.1 pounds, this featherweight blender packs a powerful punch thanks to six-piece stainless steel blades and a 20,000-rpm speed motor. The 18-ounce blender — which doubles as a drinking cup — is the perfect size to travel with, whether you're camping or commuting. While its size might make it seem like it can't handle any ice, think again — it even comes with a handy ice cube tray so that you get perfectly-sized small cubes every time. Price at time of publish: $33 Capacity: 18 ounces | Dimensions: 2.76 x 2.76 x 8.66 inches | Power source: 110-watt motor, 4000mah 7.4V battery