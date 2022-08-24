The Best Pool Lounge Chairs for Every Style

Here are more of the best pool lounge chairs to complete your outdoor oasis:

“First and foremost, you are likely going to be looking at your pool chairs more often than you will use them,” he says.“So in my experience, aesthetics is number one, go with something you enjoy looking at. Next, you want to get something that is durable and built to withstand the elements. The last thing you should consider is comfort — while it's certainly something you want in a pool chair, it should be a secondary consideration.” The Safavieh Newport , our favorite pool lounge chair, manages to excel in all three areas. It has a clean design, multiple color options, a high weight limit, and useful extra details that push it over the top.

Nothing says summer bliss quite like basking poolside. With the right pool lounge chair, catching rays at home can feel almost as sublime as reclining at one of the world’s best beach resorts . We spoke to Douglas Dedrick, founder of Natural Landscape Designs in Woodstock, New York, about how to find five-star pool chairs for your own personal paradise . According to him, it’s all about looking for “aesthetics, durability, and comfort. In that order.”

Let your worries float away on this smooth, sun shelf-friendly pool chair. Designed for lounging in up to 8 inches of water, this chair can be filled with water for stabilization and then placed on your preferred tanning spot. It’s safe for vinyl pools, so you shouldn’t worry about damage to your pool bottom. And it’s contoured, so it’s also comfortable for your bottom. Just drain it once per season and clean it with water and a soft brush or cloth if it gets dirty. Frontgate claims the material is stabilized for up to 16,000 hours in the sun, so discoloration shouldn’t be an issue.

Why We Love It: The Soleil is sleek, durable, and easy to maintain.

Our favorite feature of this pool chair is that each side has its own support setup, so you and your lounge buddy can adjust your recline separately rather than having to agree on whether you’re reading or napping. You also each get your own drink space, thanks to a slide-out panel on each side that makes a perfect petite table. The teak is sustainably harvested and naturally resistant to mildew as well as kiln-dried to remove moisture and thus avoid warping or cracking. Just in case anything does go wrong, the frame comes with a 10-year structural warranty. You can choose from cushions in more than 60 colors to match nearly any outdoor color scheme.

What to Consider: Because teak naturally releases oil as it weathers, you may need a rug under the chair to avoid staining your deck or patio.

Why We Love It: This lounger lets each side adjust their recline separately and features pull-out tables.

L.L. Bean takes their reputation for quality outdoor gear and applies it to this Adirondack pool chair. The sustainably harvested, weather-resistant Brazilian eucalyptus wood and stainless steel hardware can stand up to any splashing that might come their way — eucalyptus is a naturally dense hardwood that’s resistant to insects, rot, and weather, and eventually weathers to a silver-grey color over time. The curved back and deep seat will keep you comfortable, or you can expand even further by pulling out the built-in ottoman that stows away under the chair when you’re sitting upright. It also comes in a grey wash if the brown doesn’t match the rest of your decorating.

What to Consider: You should store it indoors during the off-season.

Why We Love It: This solid eucalyptus lounger comes with a built-in stowable ottoman.

Zero-gravity chairs are designed to make you feel as close to weightless as possible by finding the ideal angle for human relaxation. Not only will this chair make you feel like you’re floating, it also includes plenty of useful features. There’s a flexible swing-up canopy if you want some extra shade, as well as a cupholder attachment with space for two cups, a phone, and your reading material. A detachable pillow will make sure your head and neck are supported and a slightly wider than average seat affords plenty of room for basking. It also comes in five different shades, from neutral black and beige to a tropical blue.

What to Consider: Not everyone likes the zero-gravity feeling, and it can be a bit less stable than having all four feet on the ground.

Why We Love It: This super-reclining option also includes features like a pillow, cupholder, and canopy.

If you want to get closer to the ground and feel like you’re having a day at the spa , this is the best pool chair for you. Its sleek, curving S-shape will help keep you in a comfortable position atop its slats, which are spaced to promote airflow and avoid puddles. Made from durable acacia wood, this chair is weather-resistant and won’t change color over time.You can choose between grey or natural yellow finishes to complement your setup, and it folds up into thirds if you need to store it away or simply decide to relocate to a sunnier side of the deck. It also has a higher weight capacity than many of our other favorites at 300 pounds.

What to Consider: It doesn’t come with a cushion, so you will be lying on the wood, and it doesn’t change recline position.

Why We Love It: The smooth S-shape of this all-wood chair is both attractive and durable and can hold up to 300 pounds.

At 81 inches long, the Ramirez reclining chaise should have plenty of space for everyone to stretch out. The polyethylene rattan and steel frame is UV- and rust-resistant and designed for year-round use. Though if you choose to move it, it can also fold up and lock for easy toting or storage. The canvas-cushioned chairs are available with padding in a neutral light beige, bright blue, or a lively red. Note that it only comes in a set of two chairs and a table, which is nice if you’re furnishing your patio anew but may be frustrating if you’re hoping to fit it in with an existing decorating scheme.

What to Consider: It’s only available as a set of two with a table.

Why We Love It: Canvas cushions and a durable frame give everyone space to stretch on this chaise in any season.

You’ll be able to find your lounging sweet spot with five different recline positions and a 2.5-inch cushion included with this lounger, especially since the cushion can be tied onto the chair for stability while seated and removed for easy cleaning. Even better, the wheels mean you can spend your day slowly moving from sunspot to sunspot. Weather-resistant polyethylene rattan wraps around a steel frame for durability and has an impressively high 350-pound weight capacity. The available colors are limited, but the bright blue and neutral beige still cover a lot of stylistic ground. Note that the rattan options in the listing are the only ones with wheels; the others are a different style.

Why We Love It: A high weight capacity and included cushion are nice bonuses on this classic design.

The Sedona convertible chaise can go from tableside to poolside with a few adjustments. It features handwoven resin wicker over a powder-coated aluminum frame, all of which should resist mold, fading, and splintering. There are five available positions for the chair so you can go fully upright if you’re sitting at the lunch table, recline slightly to read, or go fully flat when it’s naptime. Just adjust the back and either pull out or slide away the ottoman; plastic foot glides will protect your deck in the process. Opt for either a bronze or ocean grey finish to best match the rest of your set. You can also purchase a cushion for extra comfort.

What to Consider: It doesn’t come with a cushion.

Why We Love It: Wicker with an optional cushion looks stylish and keeps you comfortable no matter the position.

Feel like you’re lounging on the lido deck with this nautical-inspired design. It’s made of durable recycled “polywood,” which is produced using post-consumer plastic and won’t splinter, crack, peel, or rot. You won’t have to conduct any maintenance like you would on a wood chair, and it resists oils, salt, and other environmental stressors — just clean it with soap and water if it starts looking dirty. Then simply fold it flat and stack it up when you need more space. There are seven neutral shades available, and at 78.5 inches long, it should have plenty of space even for taller loungers. If you want to add more accessories, you can buy nearly identical versions with arm rests or wheels .

What to Consider: The uncushioned slat build may not be comfortable for some people.

Why We Love It: It’s low maintenance and durable but still looks great.

We love the clean lines and corners of Pottery Barn’s Indio chair, which make it modern without going too industrial. The aluminum frame is rustproof, finished in powder-coated charcoal, and can be adjusted to four different positions until you find your perfect angle. We’re less thrilled that the cushion is sold separately, but you do get more than 30 colors to choose from in three different high-performance fabrics, including the popular Sunbrella. When you’re not using it, the chair folds up for storage. Not a fan of metal but like the style? The Indio also comes in cushioned or mesh eucalyptus wood. There’s also a double option if you’re feeling romantic.

Why We Love It: Clean lines and corners and a rustproof frame make this an appealing option.

Despite its low price tag, this pool chair is packed with features. The built-in pillow can flip up and over the top of the chair to reveal a face cut-out surrounded by padding (think massage chair) for extra comfort when you decide it’s time to touch up your back tan lines. There are also arm holes if you want to read your book while you’re down there. The three levels of recline available allow you to pick your most comfortable positioning, though the chair doesn't have any extra padding other than around the head area. On the up side, the head pad is quick-dry, which is perfect when you need to stash it away. The chair also folds up into a neat rectangle and comes with a strap for easy carrying if you decide you need to relocate to the beach.

What to Consider: The neon colors may not be everyone’s preference and there’s no padding in the seat.

Why We Love It: This foldable chaise also includes a padded face cut-out and arm holes for comfort at every angle.

Although we love that it’s exceptionally sturdy, it’s really superior style that puts the Newport lounge chair at the top of its class. The design is simple and easy but beautiful enough that it will stand out just the right amount while still fitting in with multiple aesthetics. And there are plenty of color combinations to choose from, whether you want soothing neutrals, nautical stripes, or a bright tropical hue.

If you want straightforward style and some extra touches, the best pool lounge chair is the Safavieh Newport. Foam cushions perch atop a durable eucalyptus wood frame built with clean lines. But it’s the convenient details that set the Newport apart. The wheel, for example, means it’s easy to move; it comes with a removable cushion, which not all chairs do; and it includes a slide-out table perfect for resting your beverage and reading material (come on, leave the phone inside). Even better, it has an astonishing 700-pound weight limit, so you can line up three people on it and use it as a bench.

What to Consider: Foam cushions do require more upkeep than a non-fabric chair.

Why We Love It: The Newport boasts useful features, an attractive design, and plenty of color options.

Tips for Buying Pool Lounge Chairs

Know the pros and cons of each type of material

“Lounger bodies can be wood (or wicker/faux wicker) with cushions, mesh with or without cushions, and vinyl strap webbing with or without cushions,” says Susanne Fox, NCIDQ-certified interior designer at Susanne Fox Design. “This is going to make a big difference in the experience of the lounge chair. Mesh and webbing are going to have the most give, contouring to your body unlike wood. These material choices will change the look of the chair as well, so put a lot of thought into both style and comfort preferences.”

Dedrick and Fox’s favorite material for pool lounge chairs is a strong mesh for its quick drying time, durability, light weight, and resistance to the elements. Wooden chairs will also be durable and quick-drying but heavier.

“Cushions made with water-resistant and UV-protected fabrics are less likely to fade in the sun and dry more quickly,” says Sarah Barnard, WELL and LEED-accredited interior designer at Sarah Barnard Design. “If selecting something with a wood base, consider enduring materials like reclaimed and FSC-certified teak. While teak can be finished to minimize patina, many people are drawn to the silvery sheen it takes on when left to the elements over time.”

Plan for off-season storage

Dedrick recommends a dedicated storage shed for keeping your chairs safe when it isn’t pool season. Fox also notes that a cushion that can fold or roll up like a sleeping bag will be easier to remove and store. “Most manufacturers provide covers for outdoor furniture. If you don't have a storage space for them, use the cover,” Fox says. “If you do have the storage space, if you can find stacking loungers, that's great for space saving!”

Find a compromise between comfort and style

“It's not always easy, but when in doubt, keep it simple,” says Fox. “A frame with clean lines and a comfortable body should do the trick.”

“The ideal pool chair may look a little different depending on outdoor space and specific needs, but there are a few factors to consider for all options,” adds Barnard. “It’s important to select something durable and ideally versatile to make the most out of furnishings and help ensure longevity. Seating that offers possibilities for sitting up, leaning back, or reclining may be preferable for meeting the broadest range of needs. Lightweight furnishings may be preferable in areas without coverage from umbrellas, trees, or shade structures where mobility may be a concern. Ideally, chairs will be comfortable enough for long-term lounging but made from fast-drying materials.”



Frequently Asked Questions How long should a pool lounge chair be? How tall are you and how much space do you have? “More important than the length is the adjustability of the back, but you should be able to stretch your legs out fully without your toes crossing over the edge of the lounger,” says Fox.

Barnard notes a few factors to consider when calculating your pool chair size. “Make sure that walkways are considered to determine the amount of space and fit for pool chairs,” she says. “It’s also worth considering the scale of the pool, as a sizeable reclining pool chair may feel disproportionate to a smaller wading pool, where an ample swim space may benefit from a greater variety of outdoor furnishing arrangements.”

How do I maintain my pool lounge chairs? “Ideally, you will store your chairs when they are not in use. Otherwise, the maintenance of each type of chair will depend on the material they are made of,” says Dedrick.

Barnard suggests “limiting their exposure to the elements and keeping them covered when not in use to protect them from sun and moisture. Regularly wiping down furniture and flipping cushions will help to contribute to its longevity.”

“In the off-season, covering pool chairs with furniture covers and storing them in a temperature-controlled setting will help keep them from collecting moisture,” Barnard explains. “Leaving them outside but covered in warmer climates may offer accessibility on days where outdoor seating may still be pleasant, even in cooler seasons. In areas with winter and snow, garage or shed spaces will help protect furnishings from moisture and intense climate shifts. However, check on stored furnishings regularly as they may be exposed to moisture and mildew in storage.”

How many pool lounge chairs should I have? “The number of pool chairs should depend somewhat on lifestyle, available space, and other available outdoor furnishings,” says Barnard. “For a smaller household, two pool chairs may be sufficient depending on how regularly the space is being used and how often events and gatherings are hosted. For larger or more social households, having ample seating may be ideal, and pairing pool chairs with other outdoor options like chaise lounges, love seats, and sofas can accommodate more uses and people.”

Just don’t forget that you’ll need to be able to store them somewhere in the off-season, Dedrick notes.

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

Rena Behar has been covering the best travel gear and other products for outlets including Wirecutter, Consumer Reports, New York magazine, and more since 2014. She also read through dozens of furniture sites and user reviews and interviewed Sarah Barnard, WELL and LEED-accredited interior designer at Sarah Barnard Design; Douglas Dedrick, a landscaper with over a decade of experience and founder of Natural Landscape Designs in Woodstock, NY; and Susanne Fox, NCIDQ-certified interior designer at Susanne Fox Design.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.

