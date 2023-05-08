We thoroughly researched and tested 12 pairs of polarized sunglasses for women in the real world by analyzing the fit, appearance, performance, value, and quality of each pair during a two-week testing period. From statement shades to sporty sunnies, read on for a range of glasses to fit every outdoor adventurer’s style, fit, and lens preference.

Designed for activities like driving, fishing, and skiing, polarized sunglasses are best for those spending a lot of time outdoors, especially around water or snow where there could be a lot of glare from the sun. Of course, having polarized lenses is an optional feature, but it can seriously improve vision quality for outdoor enthusiasts by reducing glare and boosting clarity.

The lenses are exceptionally clear and crisp when it comes to vision quality, but we found the smoke-colored lenses to be a bit too lightly tinted for sensitive eyes. They do, however, still work well to shield most bright lights and glares. Lightweight but still sturdy, the arms of these sunglasses hinge easily and fit comfortably behind the ears, but if you have a smaller head they could be too wide so be sure to check the measurements before buying.

From breakfast at Tiffany’s to strolling through Central Park, these retro sunglasses from Vincero Collective will never go out of style. The circular sunglasses come in three classic frame colors including a dark and light tortoise shell and a sleek all-black option, and the frame sizes offer a perfect balance of coverage around the eyes without feeling too bulky or oversized.

The lenses might be too light for those with sensitive eyes.

The circle lenses and classic tortoise shell or black frames are similar to the iconic sunglass style Audrey Hepburn wore in the 1960s.

If you’re spending the day shopping or visiting a big city, we highly recommend these square sunglasses from Féroce Heather. The shades combine style and functionality thanks to the oversized square frame paired with sleek polarized and UV-protected lenses. The big lenses offer excellent sun protection and the dark to light gradient tint effect helps reduce glare while still allowing for full range of vision. The large acetate frames are on the heavier side so they might be better for wearing in short spurts rather than all day long. However, the frames feel extremely durable and are made with Mazzucchelli cellulose acetate that is designed to hold the shape of the plastic frames for years to come, so we feel confident these sunnies are worth the investment.

The lenses have a gradient effect where the top of the lens is darker and slowly gets lighter toward the bottom.

Whether you’re hiking to a waterfall or boating on the lake, Smith’s ChromaPop lenses are ideal for being by the water since they’re designed to enhance natural colors, shield the eyes from UV rays, and reduce glare from the sun. Both the frame and the lenses are super durable and can withstand constant use while adventuring. The sunglasses do an excellent job of reducing glare from water and snow, and the lightweight acetate frames are comfortable for all-day wear without compromising comfort or style. Made with circular lenses that come in four different colorways, we love that these Smith sunnies are a little more stylish than your typical pair of sports sunglasses.

Maui Jim recommends these glasses for smaller face shapes and we agree that due to the smaller shape of the cat-eye lenses and tight fit of the frames, these are best suited for those with smaller faces and heads. However, if you’re looking for a pair of sunglasses with a tighter fit, these will also work well for a variety of face shapes, just be sure to look at the measurements so the glasses won’t be too tight.

The sleek black acetate frames and thin glass lenses of these Maui Jim cat-eye glasses offer superior clarity and style. The gray tinted lenses have the perfect balance of darkness for both sunny and cloudy days and the lenses are also designed to be shatter- and scratch-resistant. After lots of use in outdoor and upscale settings, we didn’t notice any damage to the durable lenses or frame, and the glasses come with a hardshell case that folds down flat when it’s not in use which is super handy for tossing in a purse or backpack.

Randolph’s Elinor Fusion shades are made with 23-karat gold and boast sleek metal and acetate frames. No matter which frame pattern or color you choose, the lenses are made out of the brand’s lightweight Skyforce nylon material that offers crips polarized lenses that block out blue light. Plus, they have an effective anti-glare coating which is ideal for long road trips where you’ll be driving for a while. The metal frames are thin and feel relatively delicate but they still feel secure on your head and plenty durable. We love that the bridge has adjustable pads that allow the glasses to rest comfortably on top of your nose. While the price point is a little steep, these U.S.-made sunglasses have clear and sharp lenses that feel premium and durable for a lifetime of use. Plus, these sunglasses come with both an embossed hardshell case and a soft case for protection against damage, and they also include a generous lifetime warranty if any damage does occur.

The circle-shaped frames are stylish and functional, and the lenses are made with anti-glare and blue light-blocking technology.

These square-shaped Eleventh Hour sunglasses feel nearly weightless, especially while wearing them all day long. Despite the light feel of the sunglasses, the handmade frame and crisp polarized lenses feel sturdy and durable, and they come with a hardshell case for safely storing them. The arms press lightly against the temple so you won’t have to worry about the sunglasses falling off but they still feel comfortable while resting on the bridge of the nose. After trying the white frames with brown lenses and black frames with gray lenses, both impressed us with excellent clarity no matter the brightness levels outside. The comfy acetate frames have a square-shaped lens with a subtle cat-eye shape making these sleek shades ideal for fashion-forward travelers, as the oversized style is trendy and versatile.

The frames have an oversized shape which might feel too large for smaller faces.

The polarized lenses reduce glare from bright lights, making them ideal for driving or looking at your phone outside.

Brooklyn-based eyewear brand Indy makes a variety of durable and stylish sunglasses, including our favorite pair we tested, the Nolita shades. These polarized sunnies have a softer oval shape for a modern twist on the sharp cat-eye style and the acetate frames have plenty of flexibility and sturdiness so they didn’t feel too tight or too loose on either of our testers. Both the brown and gray tint of the lenses effectively reduce glare in bright and dim settings and provide a higher contrast and more vibrant vision, even if you experience direct sunlight for long periods of time. The dense material of the frames feels slightly heavy but very durable, and although we found a small scratch on the lenses, we think it serves as a good reminder to keep your glasses in the protective case when not in use to ensure the lenses and frames don’t get damaged.

Other Polarized Sunglasses for Women We Liked

We still recommend the polarized sunglasses highlighted below, as they performed well in testing but had some slight issues with quality.

Ray Ban Erika: These classic sunglasses are versatile, ultra-lightweight, and did an excellent job of blocking the sun even with lightly colored lenses. However, the arms feel a bit flimsy and thin so we recommend treating them with extra care to prolong the life of the glasses.

I-SEA All Aboard: Budget-friendly and stylish, these retro sunglasses feel nearly weightless to wear and they shield the eyes from glare and harmful UV rays, but the frame and arms are a little wobbly and thin, and should be kept in a case when you’re not wearing them.

Our Testing Process

We tested 21 pairs of sunglasses in a real world setting where 12 pairs of sunglasses were made with polarized lenses. We each tested two sets of shades and used two testers per pair to thoroughly compare fit, appearance, performance, value, and quality over a two-week period. All of the sunglasses are currently being tested for 6 more months so we can continue to provide up-to-date insights on the longevity and functionality of each pair.

Our favorite polarized sunglasses had crisp and clear lenses that passed our polarization test with flying colors. To make sure the lenses were polarized, we rotated the sunglasses vertically about 90 degrees to check if the lenses darkened. Whether it was bright and sunny or slightly cloudy outside, the sunglasses shielded our eyes from harsh glares and harmful sun rays thanks to the UV protection coating on the lenses, too.

Tips for Buying Polarized Sunglasses for Women

Consider where you'll be wearing the sunglasses most



Whether you’re looking for a pair of sunglasses to accessorize or for outdoor activities, there are a variety of styles to choose from. For hiking or walking outside, you may want to opt for a lightweight acetate frame with plenty of bridge padding for comfort over a pair of sunglasses with a metal frame. If your outdoor plans include dining or sightseeing, consider getting a more fashionable pair of sunglasses like circular or rectangular-shaped shades.

Make sure to get the right size



Sunglasses come in various shapes and sizes so it’s important to check the sizing specs listed on the brand’s website. Since everyone has a different face and head shape, the measurement of the lens, bridge, and temple will help you get a better idea of the fit.

Understand UV protection versus polarization



Polarization and UV protection often get lumped together for describing lenses but they are extremely different traits to look for in sunglasses. UV protected lenses have a coating designed to shelter the eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays and sometimes blue light depending on the type of coating. UV protection is crucial for protecting the eyes which can get irritated by UVA and UVB rays. Polarized lenses reduce glare to see more clearly which is ideal for driving or being near water where the glare might be brighter than in other settings.

Frequently Asked Questions Are polarized sunglasses better? Polarized lenses are best suited for activities like hiking, driving, or being near water to reduce glare and provide clearer vision. It’s an optional feature in lenses but it can make a significant difference in clarity and vision quality by having lenses that reduce glare. You’ll also want to make sure your glasses have UV protection as well since that will protect your eyes from potential harm and damage from the sun.

What makes lenses polarized? Polarized lenses are made with a chemical during the manufacturing process that is applied vertically to redirect the glare when it hits the lens. Tinted sunglasses only reduce the brightness whereas the chemical film is added to reduce the glare that bounces off various surfaces around in bright settings.

How do I tell if lenses are polarized? There is an easy test to tell if the lenses of your sunnies are polarized and all you have to do is hold the sunglasses horizontally about 6 to 8 inches in front of your face and look through them toward a bright screen or reflective surface. Then, rotate the glasses 90 degrees vertically while looking through the lenses to see if they get darker. If they do, the lenses are polarized.

