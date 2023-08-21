12 Podiatrist-approved Platform Sneakers That Feel Like You’re 'Walking on Pillows' — Prices Start at $20

Seven years ago, I flew to Puerto Rico with a friend who was rocking platform sneakers. She told me that she can’t walk long distances without wearing shoes that have thick, cushioned soles. As I continued to travel extensively, I began to understand exactly what she meant. I’m not a running shoes-with-jeans person, but I am a prolific walker. So whenever I want a casual footwear look with ample support and shock absorbency, I turn to a pair of platform sneakers like my favorites: the Nizza Canvas Platform Sneakers by Adidas. They're so sleek that I pass as a person who prioritizes style over comfort. But secretly, they're equipped with memory foam footbeds, so wearing them is not only blissful but also helps ease my Achilles tendonitis flare-ups.

However, I'm not the only traveler whose life has been changed by the supportive sneaker silhouette. In fact, it's become quite the phenomenon on TikTok, where one user dubbed a similar style by Dr. Scholl's the "best travel shoes ever." Like my trusty Adidas shoes, they also incorporate anatomically-friendly cushioning, which is just one of the features that podiatrist and American Podiatric Medical Association spokesperson Jane Andersen, DPM, says to look out for. "Certainly having more cushioning between you and the ground is a good thing for shock absorption," she tells Travel + Leisure. “But each [platform] shoe is different. If a platform sneaker is too rigid throughout, it might provide shock absorption, but wouldn't be a good shoe based on normal walking patterns.”

Another key component to look for when picking a support pair of platform sneakers are firm heel counters (the part that wraps about the back of your foot) for stability. Dr. Anderson notes that it should bend at the ball of the foot, but not bend in half. And, of course, the platform sneakers that you choose should fit you appropriately based on your foot type and gait pattern, and be all-around comfortable. These factors, Dr. Andersen stresses, should each be determined prior to recruiting the shoes as your travel companions on long walking days.

Now that you know what makes a good pair of platform sneakers, it's time to shop. Keep scrolling to explore the 12 best platform sneakers for travel that will stylishly cushion and support your feet in any destination.

Dr. Scholl's Time Off Sneakers

Amazon

Behold the platform sneakers that set the Internet ablaze, thanks to globetrotting influencer Meghan Pruitt, who wore them every day across 12 European countries and came back singing their praises. In addition to boasting ergonomic cushioning that cradles your feet, these lightweight kicks are constructed with sustainable and recycled materials. An Amazon reviewer seems to have walked in Pruitt's footsteps, writing, “I used these for a Europe tour back in March and wore them every day. I hardly had any food pain with over 20,000 steps a day for 10 days."

Adidas Originals Nizza Platform Sneakers

Amazon

Here they are: the platform sneakers that took casual, canvas shoes to a whole new level for me. As soon as you sink your feet in and feel the memory foam sock liner, you know these are going to be your everyday travel shoes. Get them in classic white, like I did, for a crisp look, or get them in sleek black for an equally versatile footwear moment. Vouching for their long-lasting comfort, one shopper wrote, “I’m on my feet all day and they’re always killing me by the end (I work a 10-hour shift). That's not the case when I wear these sneakers. They're padded, comfy, and so cute on top of it.”

Dr. Scholl's No Chill Platform Slip-On Sneakers

Amazon

Throw another pair of Dr. Scholl’s platform sneakers onto your must-get list, especially when they're on sale for as little as $20. These No Chill Slip-On shoes with a cute zipper on the side offer easy-on, easy-off convenience and cool, faux-leather uppers that will instantly elevate your favorite outfits. Like many styles by the brand, these are made with recycled materials and built for comfort with their cushioned insoles. According to one traveler, “I wore these shoes all over France. Walking 6 to 7 miles a day all week long. They're super comfortable. I had no blisters and they still look great.”

Converse Platform Walking Shoes

Amazon

Tell your worn-out old Chucks to step aside. This pair is a definite upgrade thanks to their cushy platform soles that let you stroll in comfort for long periods of time. “If you were to compare a traditional Converse sneaker to a platform Converse sneaker, I would choose the platform, especially for travel,” Dr. Andersen confirmed. Notice how these are called “walking shoes” and not “basketball shoes,” as traditional Chuck Taylors are designed to be. Converse Walking Shoes are upgraded for all-around support. “They have a very comfortable sole and feel like you're walking on pillows,” an Amazon shopper added. ”They're my favorite shoes ever and I get so many compliments.

Keds Triple Kick Leather Sneakers

Amazon

A classic brand like Keds doesn’t disappoint, so when it launched the Triple Kick Leather Sneakers, it was designed for comfort — and that iconic, simple silhouette (here in leather instead of canvas) is just par for the course. Inside, cushioned Softerra footbeds use PU foam for ultimate shock absorbency, while breathable canvas lining make these lace-up sneakers well-ventilated for all-day walking. Just ask this Amazon reviewer: “I bought these shoes for my 10-day trip to Spain with hopes they’d be comfy enough to walk around a lot. Little did I know, I’d be walking 6-plus miles a day. These held up great, were so easy to clean since they’re leather, and matched literally every outfit I put on. My feet could’ve been way more sore with how much walking, but no complaints for these shoes. They were lifesavers.”

Cushionaire Vasco Low-Top Canvas Platform Sneakers

Amazon

This popular Amazon brand is behind some of travelers' most beloved shoes — including the comfiest pair of walking sandals — and these canvas platform sneakers follow in their footsteps. Decked out with memory foam insoles and chunky lugged soles with lots of traction, the Cushionaire Vasco Low-Top Canvas Sneakers are a perfect pick to pair with dresses, jeans and beyond. “These sneakers are so comfortable, so cute and very well-made,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “My feet aren’t killing me by the end of the day and they serve their purpose while being adorable.”

Soul Naturalizer Turner Slip-On Oxford Sneakers

Amazon

With arch-hugging memory foam soles, plenty of heel stabilization, roomy toe boxes, and soft, perforated uppers, these slip-ons by Soul Naturalizer might very well be the comfiest platform shoes that you'll come across. Their non-skid soles are just icing on the cake, especially if your trip has a lot of walking on the itinerary. One fan shared, “I can stand for hours and my feet are not tired. I just bought a second pair and thinking about getting a third for when the last ones wear out. They are amazing."

Nautica Casual Lace-Up Shoes

Amazon

Yet another iconic brand, Nautica goes heavy on comfort while maintaining lightweight silhouettes. These lace-up sneakers, with their cushioned footbeds and padded insoles, are a funky-yet-sleek platform option to incorporate into your travel wardrobe. They're also stocked with excellent non-skid rubber soles, making them practically built for sightseeing and heavy walking days. In their review, one commuter said, "I am so glad I found these. They're incredibly comfortable (super insanely cushion-y insoles) and totally hold up on long, rainy, soggy walks to the metro."

Lucky Step 90S Chunky Platform Reflective Sneakers

Amazon

First, there were mom jeans. Now, we have dad sneakers — and this chunky-soled trend actually happens to be great for comfort. Despite the generous size of their platforms, these Lucky Step sneakers are surprisingly lightweight, well-cushioned on the inside, and have plenty of grip on the soles. Need more convincing? This Amazon reviewer shared that they "wore these to a Twice concert where I had to stand outside in the heat and rain for two-plus hours and then when we got inside, we had to walk up and down multiple floors of stairs. I ended up wearing these for about 12 hours and my feet did not hurt at all."

Soda Woods Chelsea Canvas Platform Sneakers

Amazon

This printed pair by Soda features elastic gores to help you pull them on and off easily, something that you'll be grateful for when you're going through TSA security or after a long day of taking in the sights. They're designed with cushy platforms that are so supportive, they’ve even helped some reviewers with foot pain. One buyer raved, “These are so, so comfy, I could've sworn the sole was 2 inches thick and made of awesome memory foam.”

Fila Disruptor II Sneakers

Amazon

By now, it's no secret that the chunky platform sneaker trend is here to stay, and we’re anointing this Fila Disruptor II Sneakers as the crème de la crèmes. In addition to those thick, cushion-y platforms, you’ve got 100 percent leather uppers, perforations for breathability, and padded collars for extra comfort. According to one Amazon shopper, you can "wear them everywhere, at home when cooking, outdoors when walking, and when dancing and exercising. They provide excellent arch support and great toe-box and overall fit.”

Dadwen Platform Wedge Walking Shoes

Amazon

The last pick on our list is a modified take on the platform sneaker silhouette, and an especially great choice for those who don’t want to venture too far from running shoe territory. This pair of Dadawen sneakers is reminiscent of Skechers, but at nearly 50 percent off, they're way more affordable. And, reviewers assure that they're equally as comfy as they are budget-friendly thanks to their arched platforms and flexible, breathable knit fabric. In fact, an Amazon customer said, “I’ve been wearing these to work for four months and can’t be happier with them. They have great support, are non-slip… [and are] perfect for a busy kitchen."

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

