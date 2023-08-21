25 Best Places to Visit in North Carolina — Including a Scenic Parkway, Buzzy Cities, and the Most-visited National Park

From energetic cities and beautiful beaches to mist-covered hills and museums that mark important moments in history, the Tar Heel State has something to lure every type of traveler. Here are some of the best places to visit in North Carolina so you can start planning your next trip to this East Coast destination packed with must-see spots.

01 of 25 Raleigh Sean Pavone/Getty Images North Carolina’s capital city is home to some of the state’s biggest cultural institutions as well as a lot of its nightlife. Check out some live music at one of the city’s major venues, like the Red Hat Amphitheater, or catch a local band in a much smaller venue like Lorraine's Coffee House and Music.

02 of 25 Chapel Hill Ryan Herron/Getty Images This charming college town, located in the Research Triangle, is considered one of the best college towns in the country due to its vibrant food and nightlife scenes. In addition to the UNC, Chapel Hill campus, the town is also home to a wide variety of other educational facilities, such as museums, a botanical garden, and even a planetarium.

03 of 25 Charlotte Kruck20Getty Images The largest city in the state, Charlotte truly has something for everyone. It’s both a major destination for sports as the home of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets and a great launching place for outdoor adventures, with Lake Norman and Lake Wylie located a short drive from the heart of the city.

04 of 25 Outer Banks DoxaDigital/Getty Images Get a taste of island living on this barrier island chain off the coast of North Carolina. Visit the Outer Banks to spend some time on the beach, explore a host of water sports, or take a tour around the area’s lighthouses and other historic sites.

05 of 25 Asheville S. Greg Panosian/Getty Images Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the city of Asheville is known for its quirky, artistic vibe with mountain views. The city has several arts districts filled with historic architecture, galleries, and even working artists’ studios to peruse. Plus, it’s the perfect home base if you plan to explore the Biltmore or Pisgah National Forest — but more on those below.

06 of 25 Blue Ridge Parkway WerksMedia/Getty Images Winding its way through the beauty of the Appalachian Mountains, the Blue Ridge Parkway is a favorite of photographers and nature lovers alike. Visitors can take a quick day’s drive to explore the unique flora and fauna of the area or make it a multi-day road trip.

07 of 25 Old Salem MaryMarin/Getty Images This living history museum in the city of Winston-Salem helps to educate visitors on what the area was like in the 18th and 19th centuries. The site includes several museums, reenactments, and extensive historical gardens.

08 of 25 Great Smoky Mountains National Park Valerie de Leon/Travel + Leisure Officially the most popular destination in North Carolina — and the most-visited national park in the United States — this gorgeous park features miles of hiking trails through forests, over hills, and past stunning waterfalls. Visitors can also hike a section of the famous Appalachian Trail here.

09 of 25 Durham Courtesy of Visit NC Home to Duke University, one of the country’s premier research institutions, the city of Durham is a center for technology and innovation in the state. There’s also an up-and-coming foodie scene here where you can find everything from classic Carolina barbecue to authentic Ethiopian food.

10 of 25 Wilmington Riverwalk pabradyphoto/Getty Images Take a scenic mile-long stroll along the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington. This wooden walkway offers beautiful views of both the water and the historic downtown with access to some of the area’s most popular sites for visitors.

11 of 25 International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro Courtesy of Visit NC Located inside the F.W. Woolworth, where four Black students staged a sit-in to protest segregated lunch counter laws, the International Civil Rights Center & Museum explores the history of the Civil Rights Movement through interactive exhibits.

One of the most beautiful and iconic homes in the country, the Biltmore Estate was built in 1895 by the Vanderbilt family. Today the castle-like estate is open to visitors who can stroll 8,000 acres of grounds, tour the luxurious architecture of the home, or visit nearby Antler Hill Village for dining, shopping, additional exhibits, and even a winery.

13 of 25 Winkler Bakery Courtesy of Visit NC In 1807, a Swiss-born baker named Christian Winkler bought a bakery from the local Moravian Church, which had built the bakery in 1799. Winkler’s Bakery remained in the family until 1926 and remains the oldest continually operating bakery in the U.S. to this day. Try the decadent sugar cake and the super-thin Moravian sugar cookies.

14 of 25 Wild Horses on Shackleford Banks Frank Staub/Getty Images Located in the Cape Lookout National Seashore, Shackleford Banks is one of the only places on the East Coast where wild horses still roam. How the horses got to this remote island — accessible only by boat — centuries ago is still a mystery.

15 of 25 Chimney Rock State Park John Hudson Photography/Getty Images This park is home to some of the most beautiful views in western North Carolina, and it’s been recognized for its unique geological features and wide diversity of plants since its founding. It’s been the filming location for several famous movies as well, including “Last of the Mohicans.”

16 of 25 “Unto These Hills” Outdoor Drama Courtesy of Visit NC This outdoor theater show put on by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians tells their story. Performed in the 2,100-seat Mountainside Theatre, the show is a great kick-off to visit the rest of Cherokee and learn more about the Indigenous people who call this state home.

17 of 25 Pisgah National Forest Juan Silva/Getty Images America’s first forestry school was founded here in 1896. The Cradle of Forestry in America historic site is open to visitors interested in learning more about the history of forest conservation in the U.S.

18 of 25 Linville Falls SG_Images/Getty Images A moderate hike will bring you to one of the most breathtaking waterfalls in the state. This multi-tiered cascade is located right off the Blue Ridge Parkway and offers several different vantage points to view each tier of the falls depending on how adventurous a hiker you are.

19 of 25 Merchants Millpond State Park Courtesy of Visit NC Showcasing the sheer diversity of ecosystems in the state of North Carolina, a visit to Merchants Millpond State Park will make you feel like you’re in the bayous found further south. This unique ecosystem combines hardwood forests with swampland, allowing visitors to both hike and paddle around the enchanting landscape.

20 of 25 High Point Furniture Shopping Courtesy of Visit NC North Carolina has been a hub of furniture making since the 1890s. Today visitors come from around the country to purchase top-quality furniture at discount prices. Individual furniture craftsmen, as well as larger factories and outlet stores, can be found in and around the High Point area.

21 of 25 Wright Brothers National Memorial Courtesy of Visit NC Did you know you can visit the location where flight was born? In 1903 at this spot, Wilbur and Orville Wright achieved the first powered flight. Today visitors can view the monument to this accomplishment and explore the reconstructed camp buildings and interactive exhibitions at the visitor’s center.

22 of 25 Levine Museum of the New South T. Ortega Gaines/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images For more than 30 years, this Charlotte museum has been telling the whole story of the history of the South. Dedicated to creating a space that “deepens understanding, fosters empathy, and inspires action toward a better future,” the Levine Museum is fostering a more diverse vision for both the state and the world, according to its website.

23 of 25 Grandfather Mountain Courtesy of Visit NC Though it takes a little prior planning (reservations must be made in advance), there’s actually quite a bit to do at this park — in addition to enjoying the stunning scenery. Grandfather Mountain is home to the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, a Hugh Morton photo gallery, and even a special wildlife habitat enclosure where visitors can get up close to some of the animals that live in the area.

24 of 25 North Carolina Museum of History Courtesy of North Carolina Museum of History Home to more than 350,000 historical artifacts, this museum in downtown Raleigh is the place to go to learn more about the history and heritage of the state. In addition to rotating exhibits that cover everything from North Carolina’s pirate history to 1920s soda shop décor, the museum also hosts a wide variety of hands-on events for visitors.