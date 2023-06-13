20 of the Best Places to Visit in Germany for Breathtaking Mountains, Medieval Towns, and Moving Historic Sites

From moving landmarks to charming villages, these are 20 of the best places to visit in Germany, according to experts.

By
Lindsay Cohn
Lindsay Cohn headshot
Lindsay Cohn

Lindsay Cohn is a writer, editor, and avid traveler who has visited 45 countries across six continents — and counting. She contributes to Travel + Leisure, Hotels Above Par, InsideHook, Well+Good, The Zoe Report, and more.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023
Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Bavaria, Germany. Medieval town of Rothenburg on a summer day.
Photo:

SCStock/Getty Images

Germany is filled with charming small towns, exhilarating cities, enchanting castles, historic landmarks, and famous festivities — notably Oktoberfest and the Christmas markets. With 16 states, from Bavaria to Bremen, there are a lot of different ways to vacation in Deutschland. That might look like bopping around to hilltop villages on a road trip or plopping down in a vibrant metropolis and going on some interesting day trips. Need some inspiration ahead of your first (or next) trip to the land of bratwurst and beer? We asked Liam S. Dunch, product manager, Europe at Abercrombie & Kent, and Caroline Quinn, a travel expert at Black Tomato, to share their top picks. Scroll on for the best places to visit in Germany.

Related: 12 Best Small Towns in Germany, From Charming Medieval Villages to Idyllic Mountain Escapes

1. East Side Gallery

A woman walks by a large mural on the Berlin Wall that is apart of the East Side Gallery

Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Once a symbol of oppression — and an enduring reminder of Germany’s turbulent past — the concrete barrier that used to divide Berlin now serves a vastly different purpose thanks to the creation of the East Side Gallery. Artists transformed the largest remaining section of the Berlin Wall into an open-air art gallery with colorful, thought-provoking graffiti murals.

2. Rothenburg ob der Tauber

Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Bavaria, Germany. Medieval town of Rothenburg on a summer day.

SCStock/Getty Images

One of the most beautiful small towns in the world, Rothenburg ob der Tauber is an endlessly charming village along Germany’s fabled Romantic Road in the Franconia region of Bavaria. Its cobblestone lanes, half-timbered houses, churches, medieval walls, and towers look like they were plucked from a storybook.

3. Courtroom 600

Inside Courtroom 600 in the Nuremberg trails

Eye Ubiquitous/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Many people who visit Germany want to gain a deeper understanding of the tragic events of the 20th century. “Not only does a trip to Courtroom 600 means the chance to step inside the room where Nazi leaders were tried for their unspeakable crimes, but visitors can also watch real footage of the Nuremberg trials and learn about the legacy of the verdicts,” explains Dunch.

4. Bach-Museum Leipzig

Entrance to the Bach Museum with cafe chairs outside

Christopher Larson/Travel + Leisure

Dunch urges lovers of classical music to make the pilgrimage to Leipzig, where Johann Sebastian Bach composed most of his major works and spent the last 27 years of his life. The Bach-Museum Leipzig houses a collection of instruments, original manuscripts, and other memorabilia related to the German composer. 

5. Baden-Baden 

Annaberg villa quarter in Baden-Baden

Werner Dieterich/Getty Images

European aristocracy (including Napoleon III and Queen Victoria) have decamped to Baden-Baden, a historic spa town on the edge of southwestern Germany's Black Forest, since the 19th century. This Belle Époque resort town retains its glamorous reputation and wellness credentials, continuing to entice well-heeled travelers with thermal baths and high-class spa hotels such as Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa.   

6. Museum Island

Museum island in Berlin

Christopher Larson/Travel + Leisure

“I always tell first-time visitors to Berlin to check out Museum Island,” says Caroline Quinn, a travel expert at Black Tomato. Situated in the middle of the Spree River, this architecturally stunning cultural complex houses five magnificent museums: Altes Museum, Neues Museum, Alte Nationalgalerie, Bode Museum, and Pergamon Museum. 

7. Schloss Proschwitz

Exterior of Schloss Proschwitz Castle

Daniel SchÃ¤fer/picture alliance via Getty Images

Schloss Proschwitz is a beautiful 18th-century, neo-baroque castle in the district of Meissen with elegant interiors and gardens. The estate also plays host to Saxony's oldest private winery, which invites visitors for cellar tours and tastings.  

8. Hofbräuhaus

Exterior of Hofbrauhaus

Westend61/Getty Images

The most famous of the many beer halls in Munich, Hofbräuhaus takes patrons back in time to an era when tokens were used to pay for steins and shares the tradition of gemütlichkeit (geniality) with visitors from around the world through live music, warm hospitality, and homemade Bavarian food.

9. Meissen's Porcelain Museum

A small porcelain figurine from the Meissen Porcelain Museum

Wolfgang Kaehler/Light Rocket via Getty Images

“The medieval town of Meissen has produced fine figurines and crockery since 1710,” explains Dunch. The Meissen Porcelain Museum tells the story of Meissen porcelain through a collection of more than 2,000 objects — including ornate tables used in the royal courts of Europe in the 18th century, vases, candle holders, and intricate animal figurines. 

10. Neuschwanstein Castle 

Neuschwanstein Castle

Keren Su/Getty Images

One of Germany’s most famous and frequented attractions, Neuschwanstein Castle welcomes a whopping 1.4 million visitors each year. Travelers come from all over to gawk at the fairy-tale medieval palace and far-reaching views from atop a dramatic rocky hilltop in the Bavarian Alps. Quinn recommends booking timed-entry reservations to avoid waiting in lengthy lines.

11. Linderhof Palace

Exterior view of Linderhoff Castle and pond

Juha Huiskonen/Getty Images

And you don't have to go far to see another stately residence. Instead of (or after) fighting the crowds at Neuschwanstein Castle, Dunch suggests visiting nearby Linderhof Palace. “It’s easy to see why this idyllic fantasy ‘hunting lodge’ was Ludwig II’s favorite getaway.”

12. Lindau

Lindau, Germany. Old lighthouse with clock in the bay -

Yasonya/Getty Images

Set on the shores of Lake Constance in Bavaria, Lindau attracts travelers with its harborfront charm and scenic views. On the itinerary? Catch sight of Switzerland across the water as you stroll the streets, check out the lighthouse, pause along Seepromenade to snap photos of the 12th-century Mangturm watchtower, and embark on a kayak excursion.  

13. Spreewald Biosphere Reserve

Canal in the Spreewald Nature Park in Brandenburg

Animaflora/Getty Images

Tucked between Berlin and Dresden, the UNESCO-listed Spreewald Biosphere Reserve is a unique inland delta along the Spree with waterways and woodlands. It’s an idyllic setting for kayaking along the channels and soaking in the natural beauty of the area. 

14. Porsche Experience Center Leipzig

Exterior of Porsche Building

Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

Sports car enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Porsche Experience Center Leipzig, a state-of-the-art factory and test circuit. Ready to go full-throttle? After the tour and a brief history lesson, accelerate, brake, and drift on an adrenaline-pumping drive on the circular track.   

15. Zugspitze

Zugspitz mountain reflecting in lake Seebensee

Achim Thomae/Getty Images

Zugspitze, Germany's highest mountain, rises 9,718 feet above sea level and stands out as a top spot for high-altitude fun and year-round recreation. The Wankbahn cable car operates from April to October, bringing visitors to Mount Wank for a homemade breakfast at Sonnenalm and far-reaching panoramas. Hiking is also popular during the warmer months, while winter brings opportunities for skiing, tobogganing, and glacier tours.

16. Baiersbronn

View of Baiersbronn on the hillside in Black Forest

Werner Dieterich/Getty Images

Baiersbronn, a quaint village in southern Germany between Strasbourg, France and Stuttgart, is the culinary capital of the Black Forest with seven Michelin-starred restaurants and even more that have earned other culinary awards. “It’s the perfect place to stop for lunch on a drive through this scenic region,” says Quinn. 

17. Therme Erding

A woman gets a sauna read at Therme Erding

Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

The largest thermal bath complex in Europe, Therme Erding, located just 30 minutes northeast of Munich, draws upwards of 5,000 visitors each day. The giant water slides, wave pool, and lazy river are a hit with kids. Prefer relaxation? There’s also a classic spa and sauna area just for adults. 

18. Titisee-Neustadt

Boats docked on shore at Titisee Neustadt

Pusteflower9024/Getty Images

Nestled within the Black Forest in southwest Germany, Titisee-Neustadt is a local’s getaway on the lakeshore that’s beloved for family fun and access to nature. During the summer, active types love to hit the scenic trails and climb Hochfirst Mountain, while winter means skiing and sledding. Bringing the kiddos? Head to Badeparadies Schwarzwald, an indoor water park with slides, mineral pools, and saunas. 

19. Europa-Park

The outdoor photo shows the ride "blue fire Megacoaster" in Europa-Park

Patrick Seeger/picture alliance via Getty Images

Travelers of all ages will have a blast at Europa-Park, a theme park in Rust, Germany with over 100 rides — including 13 thrilling roller coasters — plus a water park, live shows, restaurants, bars, hotels, a camping site, and even a wellness spa. Looking for something unique? The resort area is also home to Eatrenalin, an experience that combines fine dining with theme park technology for a totally immersive meal.

20. Eibsee

A woman stands with her dog at the hike in Eibsee

Felix HÃ¶rhager/picture alliance via Getty Images

There are plenty of naturally beautiful places to visit in Germany, but few are as stunning as Eibsee. Sitting at the base of the Zugspitze, this pristine lake is filled with crystal-clear water and surrounded by alpine peaks that make it a favorite destination for boating and hiking.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Scenic view of Neuschwanstein Castle in Schwangau, Bavaria, Germany
20 Romantic Anniversary Trip Ideas
City lights of Porto, Portugal with reflections in the River Douro
13 Affordable Places to Visit in Europe — From Country Escapes to Stunning Cities
20 trips for your 20s
20 Places to Travel in Your 20s
Plonlein street with city gates, Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Bavaria, Germany
23 Most Beautiful Small Towns Around the World — From Popular Spots to Hidden Gems
Aerial view of clock tower of Nossa Senhora de Fatima chapel in the green valley, Sao Vicente, Madeira island, Portugal
20 Beautiful Places to Visit in Portugal — From Fairy-tale Castles to Charming Beach Towns
Classic view of Hallstatt with ship at sunrise, Salzkammergut, Austria
25 Most Beautiful Places in Europe — From Colorful Small Towns to Secret Beaches
People walking at the Cologne Christmas Market, Germany
12 Best German Christmas Markets — Including the Oldest in the World
View of the Eiffel tower from Trocadero
20 Beautiful Places to Visit in France — From Normandy to the French Riviera
Valldemossa village surrounded by green mountains on Mallorca island
15 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Spain
Hiker in front of Red Crater, Tongariro National Park, New Zealand
25 Best International Destinations for Solo Travel
Traditional houses in Cape May New Jersey USA
12 Best Small Towns in the U.S. for Families
Aerial view of the Christmas Market Vienna, traditional market at Vienna Town Hall in December
I Visited 8 European Christmas Markets in 2 Weeks — and These Were My Favorites
Exterior of the train that went from Baden bei Wien to Vienna
I Visited Some of Europe's Most Charming Spa Towns by Train — Here's What It Was Like
Santa Monica Pier
23 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in California
Plonlein street with city gates, Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Bavaria, Germany
The 17 Best Small Towns in Europe
The beautiful historical city Tübingen in Baden-Württemberg.
12 Best Small Towns in Germany, From Charming Medieval Villages to Idyllic Mountain Escapes