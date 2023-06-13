20 of the Best Places to Visit in Germany for Breathtaking Mountains, Medieval Towns, and Moving Historic Sites

Germany is filled with charming small towns, exhilarating cities, enchanting castles, historic landmarks, and famous festivities — notably Oktoberfest and the Christmas markets. With 16 states, from Bavaria to Bremen, there are a lot of different ways to vacation in Deutschland. That might look like bopping around to hilltop villages on a road trip or plopping down in a vibrant metropolis and going on some interesting day trips. Need some inspiration ahead of your first (or next) trip to the land of bratwurst and beer? We asked Liam S. Dunch, product manager, Europe at Abercrombie & Kent, and Caroline Quinn, a travel expert at Black Tomato, to share their top picks. Scroll on for the best places to visit in Germany.

1. East Side Gallery

Once a symbol of oppression — and an enduring reminder of Germany’s turbulent past — the concrete barrier that used to divide Berlin now serves a vastly different purpose thanks to the creation of the East Side Gallery. Artists transformed the largest remaining section of the Berlin Wall into an open-air art gallery with colorful, thought-provoking graffiti murals.

2. Rothenburg ob der Tauber

One of the most beautiful small towns in the world, Rothenburg ob der Tauber is an endlessly charming village along Germany’s fabled Romantic Road in the Franconia region of Bavaria. Its cobblestone lanes, half-timbered houses, churches, medieval walls, and towers look like they were plucked from a storybook.

3. Courtroom 600

Many people who visit Germany want to gain a deeper understanding of the tragic events of the 20th century. “Not only does a trip to Courtroom 600 means the chance to step inside the room where Nazi leaders were tried for their unspeakable crimes, but visitors can also watch real footage of the Nuremberg trials and learn about the legacy of the verdicts,” explains Dunch.

4. Bach-Museum Leipzig

Dunch urges lovers of classical music to make the pilgrimage to Leipzig, where Johann Sebastian Bach composed most of his major works and spent the last 27 years of his life. The Bach-Museum Leipzig houses a collection of instruments, original manuscripts, and other memorabilia related to the German composer.

5. Baden-Baden

European aristocracy (including Napoleon III and Queen Victoria) have decamped to Baden-Baden, a historic spa town on the edge of southwestern Germany's Black Forest, since the 19th century. This Belle Époque resort town retains its glamorous reputation and wellness credentials, continuing to entice well-heeled travelers with thermal baths and high-class spa hotels such as Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa.

6. Museum Island

“I always tell first-time visitors to Berlin to check out Museum Island,” says Caroline Quinn, a travel expert at Black Tomato. Situated in the middle of the Spree River, this architecturally stunning cultural complex houses five magnificent museums: Altes Museum, Neues Museum, Alte Nationalgalerie, Bode Museum, and Pergamon Museum.

7. Schloss Proschwitz

Schloss Proschwitz is a beautiful 18th-century, neo-baroque castle in the district of Meissen with elegant interiors and gardens. The estate also plays host to Saxony's oldest private winery, which invites visitors for cellar tours and tastings.

8. Hofbräuhaus

The most famous of the many beer halls in Munich, Hofbräuhaus takes patrons back in time to an era when tokens were used to pay for steins and shares the tradition of gemütlichkeit (geniality) with visitors from around the world through live music, warm hospitality, and homemade Bavarian food.

9. Meissen's Porcelain Museum

“The medieval town of Meissen has produced fine figurines and crockery since 1710,” explains Dunch. The Meissen Porcelain Museum tells the story of Meissen porcelain through a collection of more than 2,000 objects — including ornate tables used in the royal courts of Europe in the 18th century, vases, candle holders, and intricate animal figurines.

10. Neuschwanstein Castle

One of Germany’s most famous and frequented attractions, Neuschwanstein Castle welcomes a whopping 1.4 million visitors each year. Travelers come from all over to gawk at the fairy-tale medieval palace and far-reaching views from atop a dramatic rocky hilltop in the Bavarian Alps. Quinn recommends booking timed-entry reservations to avoid waiting in lengthy lines.

11. Linderhof Palace

And you don't have to go far to see another stately residence. Instead of (or after) fighting the crowds at Neuschwanstein Castle, Dunch suggests visiting nearby Linderhof Palace. “It’s easy to see why this idyllic fantasy ‘hunting lodge’ was Ludwig II’s favorite getaway.”

12. Lindau

Set on the shores of Lake Constance in Bavaria, Lindau attracts travelers with its harborfront charm and scenic views. On the itinerary? Catch sight of Switzerland across the water as you stroll the streets, check out the lighthouse, pause along Seepromenade to snap photos of the 12th-century Mangturm watchtower, and embark on a kayak excursion.

13. Spreewald Biosphere Reserve

Tucked between Berlin and Dresden, the UNESCO-listed Spreewald Biosphere Reserve is a unique inland delta along the Spree with waterways and woodlands. It’s an idyllic setting for kayaking along the channels and soaking in the natural beauty of the area.

14. Porsche Experience Center Leipzig

Sports car enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Porsche Experience Center Leipzig, a state-of-the-art factory and test circuit. Ready to go full-throttle? After the tour and a brief history lesson, accelerate, brake, and drift on an adrenaline-pumping drive on the circular track.

15. Zugspitze

Zugspitze, Germany's highest mountain, rises 9,718 feet above sea level and stands out as a top spot for high-altitude fun and year-round recreation. The Wankbahn cable car operates from April to October, bringing visitors to Mount Wank for a homemade breakfast at Sonnenalm and far-reaching panoramas. Hiking is also popular during the warmer months, while winter brings opportunities for skiing, tobogganing, and glacier tours.

16. Baiersbronn

Baiersbronn, a quaint village in southern Germany between Strasbourg, France and Stuttgart, is the culinary capital of the Black Forest with seven Michelin-starred restaurants and even more that have earned other culinary awards. “It’s the perfect place to stop for lunch on a drive through this scenic region,” says Quinn.

17. Therme Erding

The largest thermal bath complex in Europe, Therme Erding, located just 30 minutes northeast of Munich, draws upwards of 5,000 visitors each day. The giant water slides, wave pool, and lazy river are a hit with kids. Prefer relaxation? There’s also a classic spa and sauna area just for adults.

18. Titisee-Neustadt

Nestled within the Black Forest in southwest Germany, Titisee-Neustadt is a local’s getaway on the lakeshore that’s beloved for family fun and access to nature. During the summer, active types love to hit the scenic trails and climb Hochfirst Mountain, while winter means skiing and sledding. Bringing the kiddos? Head to Badeparadies Schwarzwald, an indoor water park with slides, mineral pools, and saunas.

19. Europa-Park

Travelers of all ages will have a blast at Europa-Park, a theme park in Rust, Germany with over 100 rides — including 13 thrilling roller coasters — plus a water park, live shows, restaurants, bars, hotels, a camping site, and even a wellness spa. Looking for something unique? The resort area is also home to Eatrenalin, an experience that combines fine dining with theme park technology for a totally immersive meal.

20. Eibsee

There are plenty of naturally beautiful places to visit in Germany, but few are as stunning as Eibsee. Sitting at the base of the Zugspitze, this pristine lake is filled with crystal-clear water and surrounded by alpine peaks that make it a favorite destination for boating and hiking.

