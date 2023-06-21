The Best Places to Visit in Colorado — National Parks, Small Towns, and Hot Springs Included

Colorado is perhaps best known for the Rocky Mountains that stretch across the state and offer up hiking and biking in the summer and skiing and snowboarding in the winter. But what most people don’t know about Colorado is that the state also has beautiful red rock formations set in the dry desert, ancient cliff dwellings, and alternative towns that dance to the beat of their own drums.

The one thing that binds everyone who lives in or visits Colorado is a love of nature and the outdoors — be it river rafting, climbing 14,000-foot peaks, or wildflower viewing. And as someone who grew up in the state (and lives here now), I’ve spent several decades exploring the vista-rich Centennial State. These parks, monuments, towns, and sites showcase the variety of experiences the state offers. Here are 20 of the best places to visit in Colorado.



Related: 10 Best Small Towns in Colorado

Rattlesnake Canyon Arches

marekuliasz/Getty Images

Utah’s Arches National Park has the world’s highest concentration of natural arches, but right across the border in Colorado is the world’s second-highest concentration. And in Colorado, you don’t have to pay a national park entry fee (or battle the crowds) to see them. Rattlesnake Canyon Arches boasts 35 natural arches tucked in a canyon on a 123,400-acre preserve.

Related: 10 Best Colorado National Parks and Sites

Larimer Square

Stewart Cohen/Getty Images

Colorado may be known for its natural beauty, but the draw of downtown Denver is impossible to overlook. Larimer Square was the city's first designated local historic district for good reason — the city block is perfectly picturesque with shops and eateries that round out the Colorado experience. The square is a short 10-minute walk from the heart of the city: Union Station.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

zrfphoto/Getty Images

It doesn’t get more Colorado than watching a golden eagle soar above a steep gorge. The sighting is part of the experience at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in western Colorado. The national park is marked by a deep, river-carved gorge with sheer walls. For the coolest view, check out the Painted Wall cliff that looks as if it was painted with giant stripes.

Colorado National Monument

DeniseBush/Getty Images

When you think of the American West, chances are you imagine something like the Colorado National Monument, which sits high on the Colorado Plateau and includes natural wonders like sheer canyon walls, towering monoliths, herds of bighorn sheep, and soaring eagles. In this grand landscape, there is plenty to keep you busy — including the beautiful Rim Rock Drive, year-round camping, and hiking and biking.

Aspen

Douglas Rissing/Getty Images

Aspen is by no means a hidden gem, but it’s popular for a reason. The beautiful mountain town has four ski areas (that you can access with one lift ticket) and a surprising amount of culture for a town of around 7,000 people. And it wouldn’t be a trip to Aspen without a stop by the Maroon Bells, the most photographed mountains in North America.

Mesa Verde National Park

Zack Frank/500px/Getty Images

This national park in southwestern Colorado is considered to be one of the state’s most sacred places. It was once inhabited by the Ancestral Pueblo people who built their homes in the sandstone cliffs. That heritage (and architectural wonder) is protected within this park, which is also a World Heritage Site and an International Dark Sky Park.

Amache National Historic Site

Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

One of the most significant moments in Colorado’s history is not known by many. The Amache National Historic Site, also called the Granada Relocation Center or Camp Amache, is where thousands of Japanese Americans were unjustly incarcerated during World War II. Today, the eastern Colorado site shares the stories of the more than 10,000 people who passed through the camp — the majority of whom were U.S. citizens.

Pagosa Springs

CampPhoto/Getty Images

There are plenty of natural hot springs throughout the state (just check out the state’s hot spring loop), but one of the best is found in Pagosa Springs, a small town that sits over the world’s deepest hot spring. I’d argue the best spot to soak is The Springs Resort & Spa, which has terraced tubs set along the river, but if you want to save a buck, you can also soak in the totally free “hippy dip” across the river.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Alessandro Bruno/500px/Getty Images

Rocky Mountain National Park is Colorado’s most visited national park. It is just over an hour’s drive from downtown Denver and is unique in that it spans the Continental Divide. In the fall, the Old Fall River Road and Trail Ridge Road are particularly colorful drives, while mountaineers come to summit Longs Peak, the park’s tallest mountain.

Crestone

CampPhoto/Getty Images

Remember when I said that Colorado was home to “alternative towns that dance to the beat of their own drum”? I was talking about Crestone, a tiny town of just under 150 people that is committed to sustainable living and spirituality. Throughout the town, you’ll find a variety of off-the-grid homes and spiritual centers and sites like the Crestone Mountain Zen Center and the Tashi Gomang Stupa.

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

Jeremy Poland/Getty Images

Just west of Denver, you’ll spot giant red rocks that seem to shoot out from the earth. This rock structure was long ago harnessed to create a natural amphitheater that has become world renowned for its unique sound quality. In fact, playing at Red Rocks has become a goal performance for many big-name artists.

Glenwood Springs

Chelsea Ulrich/Getty Images

When it comes to mountain towns with all-around appeal, it’s hard to top Glenwood Springs. The “larger” mountain town (just over 10,000 people), is set on the interstate making it easy to access from Denver (2.5 hours away). The town has three developed hot springs, a mountaintop adventure park that can only be accessed by gondola, and a river that provides opportunities for paddlers and fishers.

Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve

rovingmagpie@flickr.com/Getty Images

The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is one of those places that you might not expect to find in Colorado. The park protects a natural phenomenon: giant mounds of sand that were collected at the base of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The park is home to the tallest sand dunes in North America and the mysterious “surge flow” of Medano Creek.

Crested Butte

krblokhin/Getty Images

Like every other Colorado mountain town, Crested Butte has wonderful hiking and biking trails and great skiing, but what sets it apart is the abundance of wildflowers that earned it the nickname “Wildflower Capital of Colorado.” There’s even an annual 10-day festival celebrating the blooms.

Canyons of the Ancients National Monument

Matt Champlin/Getty Images

In the dry, red rock canyons of southwestern Colorado is this archaeological wonder. The Canyons of the Ancients National Monument encompasses a whopping 174,000 acres that contain clues to the daily lives of ancient Indigenous people, including more than 8,300 recorded villages, cliff dwellings, shrines, kivas, petroglyphs, and other historic sites.

Steamboat Springs

Karl Weatherly/Getty Images

Steamboat Springs is yet another Colorado hot spring and ski town, but unlike the others on this list, Steamboat has a unique American West feel. Here, cowboy hats are just as common as Chacos, and the landscape lends itself to people who like to get outside. There are two ski areas, geothermal hot springs, and a state park directly to the north.

Denver Union Station

georgeclerk/Getty Images

Many cities have a train station, but Denver has turned their transportation hub into the heart of the city. The 1914 Beaux-Arts train station, which is also a historic landmark, consists of 10 chef-owned restaurants and bars, a boutique hotel, and a handful of unique shops (and there are four bee hives on the roof). Once you’ve shopped and eaten your fair share, you can hop on the bus, light rail, or Amtrak to your next destination.

Durango

Jacob Boomsma/Getty Images

The city of Durango is perched where the mountains meet the desert, providing a landscape that has a little of everything. There are hot springs, ski areas, mountain biking trails, and plenty of fun to be had on the Animas River that runs through town. In the summer, a top to-do is riding the 19th-century Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad from Durango to Silverton, Colorado over a mountain pass.

Dinosaur National Monument

Peter Unger/Getty Images

Like dinos? Colorado has you covered. At this national monument, which straddles the Colorado-Utah border and passes into both states, there’s endless proof that dinosaurs once roamed the Colorado landscape. The monument includes dinosaur remains that are embedded in the rocks, petroglyphs from early humans, and plenty of outdoorsy things to do including river rafting, hiking, and camping.

Boulder

Ed Freeman/Getty Images

Boulder is a college town with easy access to Denver and the mountains. To the west of the city sit the Flatirons, rock formations lined with trails, while the downtown neighborhood of Pearl Street Mall has everything from art galleries to inventive eats and unique boutiques.

